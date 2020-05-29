2020-05-29T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Titans
|6
|TRIES
|1
B. Hampton 8'
J. O'Neill 22'
R. Robson 54'
R. Robson 58'
B. Hampton 65'
K. Feldt 79'
B. Kelly 13'
|5/6
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
V. Holmes 9'
V. Holmes 23'
V. Holmes 55'
V. Holmes 59'
V. Holmes 79'
A. Taylor 14'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
V. Holmes 34'
|14
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Cowboys
Titans
All Runs202
All Run Metres2002
Line Breaks8
Offloads9
Kick Metres453
40/200
Tackles242
Missed Tackles18
Penalties Conceded5
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|V. Holmes
|12
|Ben Hampton
|8
|Reece Robson
|8
|Justin O'Neill
|4
|Brian Kelly
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|V. Holmes
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Shane Wright
|0
|Keegan Hipgrave
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Ben Hampton
|2
|Reece Robson
|2
|Justin O'Neill
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
Top Try Assists
|V. Holmes
|3
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|0
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Shane Wright
|0
Top Runs
|Jason Taumalolo
|23
|Josh McGuire
|19
|Esan Marsters
|18
|Jordan McLean
|16
|Coen Hess
|15
Top Run Metres
|Jason Taumalolo
|290
|Josh McGuire
|184
|Coen Hess
|169
|Jordan McLean
|161
|Kyle Feldt
|160
Top Linebreaks
|Ben Hampton
|2
|Reece Robson
|2
|Coen Hess
|1
|Dale Copley
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
Top Offloads
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Esan Marsters
|3
|Coen Hess
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Josh McGuire
|2
Top Tackles
|Jai Arrow
|47
|Nathan Peats
|44
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|43
|Kevin Proctor
|40
|Keegan Hipgrave
|39
Top Missed Tackles
|Keegan Hipgrave
|5
|Sam Lisone
|5
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Ashley Taylor
|3
|Jai Arrow
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jason Taumalolo
|7
|Reece Robson
|6
|Coen Hess
|4
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|4
|Dale Copley
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|V. Holmes
|3
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Sam Lisone
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Jake Clifford
|260
|S. Drinkwater
|193
|Jamal Fogarty
|151
|Ashley Taylor
|109
|Jarrod Wallace
|33
Top Penalties
|Tyrone Peachey
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Keegan Hipgrave
|1
|Dale Copley
|1
|Coen Hess
|1
Top Errors
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|Jonus Pearson
|2
|V. Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
Team Lists
Cowboys
Titans
|1
|V. Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Justin O'Neill
|4
|Esan Marsters
|5
|Ben Hampton
|6
|S. Drinkwater
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Josh McGuire
|9
|Jake Granville
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Mitchell Dunn
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|14
|Reece Robson
|15
|John Asiata
|16
|Shane Wright
|17
|Francis Molo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Brian Kelly
|20
|Dale Copley
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|4
|Jonus Pearson
|21
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Nathan Peats
|9
|Sam Lisone
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|Keegan Hipgrave
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Erin Clark
|14
|Jai Whitbread
|15
|Jarrod Wallace
|16
|Shannon Boyd
|17
Need to add the amount “6 again’s” each team earns to the team stats as that can have a big impact on the outcome of the game.