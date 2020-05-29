2020-05-29T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysTitans
Cowboys
36
Titans
6
FULL TIME
2020-05-29T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysTitans

Match Summary

Cowboys

Titans

6TRIES1
Ben Hampton 8'
B. Hampton 8'
Justin O'Neill 22'
J. O'Neill 22'
Reece Robson 54'
R. Robson 54'
Reece Robson 58'
R. Robson 58'
Ben Hampton 65'
B. Hampton 65'
Kyle Feldt 79'
K. Feldt 79'
 
Brian Kelly 13'
B. Kelly 13'
5/6CONVERSIONS1/1
Valentine Holmes 9'
V. Holmes 9'
Valentine Holmes 23'
V. Holmes 23'
Valentine Holmes 55'
V. Holmes 55'
Valentine Holmes 59'
V. Holmes 59'
Valentine Holmes 79'
V. Holmes 79'
 
Ashley Taylor 14'
A. Taylor 14'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Valentine Holmes 34'
V. Holmes 34'
  
14HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Titans

All Runs

202
127

All Run Metres

2002
1275

Line Breaks

8
3

Offloads

9
12

Kick Metres

453
305

40/20

0
0

Tackles

242
427

Missed Tackles

18
33

Penalties Conceded

5
8

Errors

10
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

V. Holmes12
Ben Hampton8
Reece Robson8
Justin O'Neill4
Brian Kelly4

Top Goal Kicker

V. Holmes6
Ashley Taylor1
Tyrone Peachey0
Shane Wright0
Keegan Hipgrave0

Top Try Scorer

Ben Hampton2
Reece Robson2
Justin O'Neill1
Brian Kelly1
Kyle Feldt1

Top Try Assists

V. Holmes3
S. Drinkwater1
Ashley Taylor0
Tyrone Peachey0
Shane Wright0

Top Runs

Jason Taumalolo23
Josh McGuire19
Esan Marsters18
Jordan McLean16
Coen Hess15

Top Run Metres

Jason Taumalolo290
Josh McGuire184
Coen Hess169
Jordan McLean161
Kyle Feldt160

Top Linebreaks

Ben Hampton2
Reece Robson2
Coen Hess1
Dale Copley1
Moeaki Fotuaika1

Top Offloads

Brian Kelly3
Esan Marsters3
Coen Hess2
Moeaki Fotuaika2
Josh McGuire2

Top Tackles

Jai Arrow47
Nathan Peats44
Moeaki Fotuaika43
Kevin Proctor40
Keegan Hipgrave39

Top Missed Tackles

Keegan Hipgrave5
Sam Lisone5
Jamal Fogarty4
Ashley Taylor3
Jai Arrow3

Top Tackle Breaks

Jason Taumalolo7
Reece Robson6
Coen Hess4
Moeaki Fotuaika4
Dale Copley3

Top Linebreak Assists

V. Holmes3
S. Drinkwater1
Brian Kelly1
Sam Lisone1
Ashley Taylor0

Top Kick Metres

Jake Clifford260
S. Drinkwater193
Jamal Fogarty151
Ashley Taylor109
Jarrod Wallace33

Top Penalties

Tyrone Peachey2
Ashley Taylor1
Keegan Hipgrave1
Dale Copley1
Coen Hess1

Top Errors

S. Drinkwater2
Jonus Pearson2
V. Holmes2
Kyle Feldt2
Tyrone Peachey1

Team Lists

Cowboys

Titans

1V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Reece RobsonReece Robson
15John AsiataJohn Asiata
16Shane WrightShane Wright
17Francis MoloFrancis Molo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Brian KellyBrian Kelly20
Dale CopleyDale Copley3
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey4
Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson21
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Nathan PeatsNathan Peats9
Sam LisoneSam Lisone10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow13
 
Erin ClarkErin Clark14
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread15
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace16
Shannon BoydShannon Boyd17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATEOPPRESULT
19/3/20BulldogsW 16 - 24
13/3/20BroncosL 21 - 28
6/9/19StormL 24 - 16
29/8/19BulldogsW 15 - 8
23/8/19PanthersW 24 - 10

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20EelsL 6 - 46
13/3/20RaidersL 24 - 6
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
31/8/19KnightsL 38 - 4
25/8/19StormL 24 - 8
 

1 COMMENT

  1. Need to add the amount “6 again’s” each team earns to the team stats as that can have a big impact on the outcome of the game.