2020-06-18T09:50:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
#NRLKnightsBroncos
Knights
27
Broncos
6
FULL TIME
2020-06-18T09:50:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
#NRLKnightsBroncos

Match Summary

Knights

Broncos

4TRIES1
Kurt Mann 9'
K. Mann 9'
Hymel Hunt 21'
H. Hunt 21'
Daniel Saifiti 43'
D. Saifiti 43'
Mitchell Pearce 77'
M. Pearce 77'
 
Xavier Coates 29'
X. Coates 29'
4/4CONVERSIONS1/1
Kalyn Ponga 11'
K. Ponga 11'
Kalyn Ponga 23'
K. Ponga 23'
Kalyn Ponga 44'
K. Ponga 44'
Kalyn Ponga 78'
K. Ponga 78'
 
Herbie Farnworth 30'
H. Farnworth 30'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Kalyn Ponga 59'
K. Ponga 59'
  
1/1FIELD GOALS0/0
Mitchell Pearce 39'
M. Pearce 39'
  
13HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Knights

Broncos

All Runs

226
165

All Run Metres

2149
1494

Line Breaks

4
1

Offloads

9
9

Kick Metres

431
511

40/20

0
0

Tackles

347
398

Missed Tackles

26
34

Penalties Conceded

4
8

Errors

11
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kalyn Ponga10
Mitchell Pearce5
Xavier Coates4
Hymel Hunt4
Daniel Saifiti4

Top Goal Kicker

Kalyn Ponga5
H. Farnworth1
Xavier Coates0
Tex Hoy0
Alex Glenn0

Top Try Scorer

Xavier Coates1
Hymel Hunt1
Daniel Saifiti1
Kurt Mann1
Mitchell Pearce1

Top Try Assists

Kurt Mann1
Mitchell Pearce1
Alex Glenn0
Xavier Coates0
Tex Hoy0

Top Runs

Kalyn Ponga24
Jamayne Isaako23
Mitchell Pearce22
Daniel Saifiti20
David Klemmer18

Top Run Metres

Xavier Coates226
Daniel Saifiti226
Kalyn Ponga222
David Klemmer186
Jamayne Isaako173

Top Linebreaks

Kalyn Ponga1
Daniel Saifiti1
Corey Oates1
Kurt Mann1
Mitchell Pearce1

Top Offloads

T. Pangai Junior4
David Klemmer3
Kalyn Ponga2
Anthony Milford2
Jamayne Isaako1

Top Tackles

Payne Haas52
P. Carrigan46
Sione Mata'utia44
A. McCullough43
Alex Glenn38

Top Missed Tackles

T. Pangai Junior6
Issac Luke5
P. Carrigan4
Mitchell Pearce4
L. Fitzgibbon3

Top Tackle Breaks

Daniel Saifiti7
Kalyn Ponga6
G. Shibasaki5
Darius Boyd4
Anthony Milford4

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako1
Kurt Mann1
Mitchell Pearce1
Xavier Coates0
Tex Hoy0

Top Kick Metres

Brodie Croft300
Mitchell Pearce268
Kalyn Ponga149
Anthony Milford146
Issac Luke46

Top Penalties

Jamayne Isaako2
Issac Luke2
Alex Glenn1
Hymel Hunt1
Daniel Saifiti1

Top Errors

T. Pangai Junior3
Darius Boyd2
Kurt Mann2
Mitchell Pearce2
H. Farnworth2

Team Lists

Knights

Broncos

1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
4Bradman BestBradman Best
18G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Sione Mata'utiaSione Mata'utia
16Tim GlasbyTim Glasby
 
13Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
14Tex HoyTex Hoy
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
17Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Issac LukeIssac Luke18
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Cory PaixCory Paix9
Ben Te'oBen Te'o15
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue16
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Newcastle

DATEOPPRESULT
13/6/20StormL 12 - 26
7/6/20RaidersW 18 - 34
31/5/20PanthersD 14 - 14
22/3/20Wests TigersW 24 - 42
14/3/20WarriorsW 20 - 0

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
11/6/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 18
4/6/20RoostersL 0 - 59
28/5/20EelsL 6 - 34
20/3/20RabbitohsW 22 - 18
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
 