2020-06-18T09:50:00Z - Central Coast Stadium
Match Summary
Knights
Broncos
|4
|TRIES
|1
K. Mann 9'
H. Hunt 21'
D. Saifiti 43'
M. Pearce 77'
X. Coates 29'
|4/4
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
K. Ponga 11'
K. Ponga 23'
K. Ponga 44'
K. Ponga 78'
H. Farnworth 30'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
K. Ponga 59'
|1/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/0
M. Pearce 39'
|13
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Knights
Broncos
All Runs226
All Run Metres2149
Line Breaks4
Offloads9
Kick Metres431
40/200
Tackles347
Missed Tackles26
Penalties Conceded4
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kalyn Ponga
|10
|Mitchell Pearce
|5
|Xavier Coates
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|4
|Daniel Saifiti
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Kalyn Ponga
|5
|H. Farnworth
|1
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tex Hoy
|0
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Hymel Hunt
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tex Hoy
|0
Top Runs
|Kalyn Ponga
|24
|Jamayne Isaako
|23
|Mitchell Pearce
|22
|Daniel Saifiti
|20
|David Klemmer
|18
Top Run Metres
|Xavier Coates
|226
|Daniel Saifiti
|226
|Kalyn Ponga
|222
|David Klemmer
|186
|Jamayne Isaako
|173
Top Linebreaks
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
|Corey Oates
|1
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
Top Tackles
|Payne Haas
|52
|P. Carrigan
|46
|Sione Mata'utia
|44
|A. McCullough
|43
|Alex Glenn
|38
Top Missed Tackles
|T. Pangai Junior
|6
|Issac Luke
|5
|P. Carrigan
|4
|Mitchell Pearce
|4
|L. Fitzgibbon
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Daniel Saifiti
|7
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Anthony Milford
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Tex Hoy
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Brodie Croft
|300
|Mitchell Pearce
|268
|Kalyn Ponga
|149
|Anthony Milford
|146
|Issac Luke
|46
Top Penalties
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Issac Luke
|2
|Alex Glenn
|1
|Hymel Hunt
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
Team Lists
Knights
Broncos
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Edrick Lee
|4
|Bradman Best
|18
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|A. McCullough
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|L. Fitzgibbon
|12
|Sione Mata'utia
|16
|Tim Glasby
|13
|Herman Ese'ese
|14
|Tex Hoy
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|17
|Aidan Guerra
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|H. Farnworth
|3
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Issac Luke
|18
|Payne Haas
|10
|Alex Glenn
|11
|T. Pangai Junior
|12
|P. Carrigan
|13
|Cory Paix
|9
|Ben Te'o
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|16
|Thomas Flegler
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Newcastle
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/6/20
|Storm
|L 12 - 26
|7/6/20
|Raiders
|W 18 - 34
|31/5/20
|Panthers
|D 14 - 14
|22/3/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 24 - 42
|14/3/20
|Warriors
|W 20 - 0
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/6/20
|Sea Eagles
|L 20 - 18
|4/6/20
|Roosters
|L 0 - 59
|28/5/20
|Eels
|L 6 - 34
|20/3/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 22 - 18
|13/3/20
|Cowboys
|W 21 - 28