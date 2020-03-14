20
McDonald Jones Stadium
McDonald Jones Stadium

Match Summary

Knights

Warriors

3TRIES0
Daniel Saifiti 8'
Edrick Lee 17'
Kalyn Ponga 54'
  
2/3CONVERSIONS0/0
Kalyn Ponga 9'
Kalyn Ponga 54'
  
2/2PENALTY GOALS0/0
Kalyn Ponga 43'
Kalyn Ponga 49'
  
10HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Knights   Warriors
3 Tries 0
2 Conversions 0
2 Penalty Goals 0
0 Field Goals 0

Attack

Knights   Warriors
191 All Runs 163
1,649 All Run Metres 1,309
2 Line Breaks 0
6 Offloads 6

Defense

Knights   Warriors
515 Kick Metres 658
0 40/20 1
351 Tackles 356
32 Missed Tackles 28

Discipline

Knights   Warriors
10 Penalties Conceded 13
13 Errors 10
0 Sin Bin 1
0 Send Offs 0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kalyn Ponga12
Edrick Lee4
Daniel Saifiti4
Mitchell Pearce0
Adam Blair0

Top Goal Kicker

Kalyn Ponga4
Mitchell Pearce0
Adam Blair0
Mitch Barnett0
L. Fitzgibbon0

Top Try Scorer

Kalyn Ponga1
Edrick Lee1
Daniel Saifiti1
Mitchell Pearce0
Adam Blair0

Top Try Assists

Mitchell Pearce1
Kurt Mann1
Adam Blair0
Mitch Barnett0
L. Fitzgibbon0

Top Runs

Kalyn Ponga26
R. Tuivasa-Sheck23
David Klemmer18
Eliesa Katoa17
Mitch Barnett15

Top Run Metres

Kalyn Ponga234
David Klemmer158
R. Tuivasa-Sheck152
Eliesa Katoa144
Hymel Hunt136

Top Linebreaks

Edrick Lee1
Daniel Saifiti1
Adam Blair0
Mitchell Pearce0
Mitch Barnett0

Top Offloads

David Klemmer4
Eliesa Katoa2
Adam Blair1
Daniel Saifiti1
Connor Watson1

Top Tackles

Jayden Brailey45
Lachlan Burr41
Wayde Egan37
Tohu Harris37
Mitch Barnett36

Top Missed Tackles

Adam Blair6
Mitch Barnett6
Peta Hiku5
Mitchell Pearce4
Jayden Brailey4

Top Tackle Breaks

Ken Maumalo6
G. Shibasaki5
R. Tuivasa-Sheck5
Patrick Herbert5
Kalyn Ponga4

Top Linebreak Assists

Kurt Mann1
Adam Blair0
Mitchell Pearce0
Mitch Barnett0
L. Fitzgibbon0

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Pearce457
C. Harris-Tavita336
Blake Green313
Kalyn Ponga58
R. Tuivasa-Sheck9

Top Penalties

David Klemmer3
Adam Blair2
Tohu Harris2
Leeson Ah Mau2
C. Harris-Tavita2

Top Errors

Mitchell Pearce2
Enari Tuala2
David Klemmer2
R. Tuivasa-Sheck2
Peta Hiku2

Team Lists

Knights

Warriors

1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
 
14Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Tim GlasbyTim Glasby
17Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert2
David Fusitu'aDavid Fusitu'a3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr10
Adam BlairAdam Blair11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i13
 
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima14
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown15
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa16
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Knights

DATE OPP RESULT
8/9/19PanthersL 54 - 10
31/8/19TitansW 38 - 4
24/8/19Wests TigersL 46 - 4
17/8/19CowboysW 42 - 6
10/8/19EelsL 20 - 14

Warriors

DATE OPP RESULT
7/9/19RaidersW 20 - 24
30/8/19RabbitohsL 10 - 31
24/8/19SharksL 42 - 16
18/8/19RoostersL 42 - 6
9/8/19Sea EaglesW 24 - 16
 