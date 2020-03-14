Match Summary
Knights
Warriors
|3
|TRIES
|0
|Daniel Saifiti 8'
Edrick Lee 17'
Kalyn Ponga 54'
|2/3
|CONVERSIONS
|0/0
|Kalyn Ponga 9'
Kalyn Ponga 54'
|2/2
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
|Kalyn Ponga 43'
Kalyn Ponga 49'
|10
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Scoring Plays
|Knights
|Warriors
|3
|Tries
|0
|2
|Conversions
|0
|2
|Penalty Goals
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Knights
|Warriors
|191
|All Runs
|163
|1,649
|All Run Metres
|1,309
|2
|Line Breaks
|0
|6
|Offloads
|6
Defense
|Knights
|Warriors
|515
|Kick Metres
|658
|0
|40/20
|1
|351
|Tackles
|356
|32
|Missed Tackles
|28
Discipline
|Knights
|Warriors
|10
|Penalties Conceded
|13
|13
|Errors
|10
|0
|Sin Bin
|1
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kalyn Ponga
|12
|Edrick Lee
|4
|Daniel Saifiti
|4
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
|Adam Blair
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
|Adam Blair
|0
|Mitch Barnett
|0
|L. Fitzgibbon
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
|Adam Blair
|0
Top Try Assists
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Adam Blair
|0
|Mitch Barnett
|0
|L. Fitzgibbon
|0
Top Runs
|Kalyn Ponga
|26
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|23
|David Klemmer
|18
|Eliesa Katoa
|17
|Mitch Barnett
|15
Top Run Metres
|Kalyn Ponga
|234
|David Klemmer
|158
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|152
|Eliesa Katoa
|144
|Hymel Hunt
|136
Top Linebreaks
|Edrick Lee
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
|Adam Blair
|0
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
|Mitch Barnett
|0
Top Offloads
|David Klemmer
|4
|Eliesa Katoa
|2
|Adam Blair
|1
|Daniel Saifiti
|1
|Connor Watson
|1
Top Tackles
|Jayden Brailey
|45
|Lachlan Burr
|41
|Wayde Egan
|37
|Tohu Harris
|37
|Mitch Barnett
|36
Top Missed Tackles
|Adam Blair
|6
|Mitch Barnett
|6
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Mitchell Pearce
|4
|Jayden Brailey
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|5
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Kurt Mann
|1
|Adam Blair
|0
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
|Mitch Barnett
|0
|L. Fitzgibbon
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Pearce
|457
|C. Harris-Tavita
|336
|Blake Green
|313
|Kalyn Ponga
|58
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|9
Top Penalties
|David Klemmer
|3
|Adam Blair
|2
|Tohu Harris
|2
|Leeson Ah Mau
|2
|C. Harris-Tavita
|2
Top Errors
|Mitchell Pearce
|2
|Enari Tuala
|2
|David Klemmer
|2
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|Peta Hiku
|2
Team Lists
Knights
Warriors
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|L. Fitzgibbon
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Herman Ese'ese
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Tim Glasby
|17
|Aidan Guerra
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|1
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|David Fusitu'a
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Blake Green
|7
|Leeson Ah Mau
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Lachlan Burr
|10
|Adam Blair
|11
|Tohu Harris
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Kodi Nikorima
|14
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|King Vuniyayawa
|18
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Knights
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|8/9/19
|Panthers
|L 54 - 10
|31/8/19
|Titans
|W 38 - 4
|24/8/19
|Wests Tigers
|L 46 - 4
|17/8/19
|Cowboys
|W 42 - 6
|10/8/19
|Eels
|L 20 - 14
Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|7/9/19
|Raiders
|W 20 - 24
|30/8/19
|Rabbitohs
|L 10 - 31
|24/8/19
|Sharks
|L 42 - 16
|18/8/19
|Roosters
|L 42 - 6
|9/8/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 24 - 16
Warriors a strong chance of the spoon. Kearney has to go.
I have never seen a team so under prepared for a season like the warriors seem to be. looked awful in every trial game and has continued to round 1. not sure if it has happened ever in nrl history but this might be the first season where a team doesn’t win a game. at the moment it is embarrassing to be a warriors fan and things need to change. it is far past the playing group as the team on paper is the worst 30 squad currently in the nrl by a long way. everything from the top of the organisation to the coaching staff needs a complete overhaul because the way they run there organisation is pathetic.
Wonder who Soufths are going to import from this game ?????????