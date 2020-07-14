FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Sea Eagles – Round 11, 2020

2020-07-24T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysManly
Cowboys
12
Sea Eagles
24
FULL TIME
2020-07-24T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysManly

Match Summary

Cowboys

Sea Eagles

2TRIES4
Kyle Feldt 34'
K. Feldt 34'
Francis Molo 68'
F. Molo 68'
 
Curtis Sironen 6'
C. Sironen 6'
Danny Levi 25'
D. Levi 25'
Daly Cherry-Evans 58'
D. Cherry-Evans 58'
Cade Cust 66'
C. Cust 66'
2/2CONVERSIONS4/4
Kyle Feldt 35'
K. Feldt 35'
Kyle Feldt 70'
K. Feldt 70'
 
Reuben Garrick 8'
R. Garrick 8'
Reuben Garrick 27'
R. Garrick 27'
Reuben Garrick 59'
R. Garrick 59'
Reuben Garrick 68'
R. Garrick 68'
0/0FIELD GOALS0/1
   
6HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Sea Eagles

All Runs

176
184

All Run Metres

1848
1752

Line Breaks

2
4

Offloads

7
10

Kick Metres

534
676

40/20

0
0

Tackles

380
336

Missed Tackles

38
27

Penalties Conceded

5
4

Errors

12
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Kyle Feldt8
Reuben Garrick8
Francis Molo4
D. Cherry-Evans4
Cade Cust4

Top Goal Kicker

Reuben Garrick4
Kyle Feldt2
Shane Wright0
A. Fonua-Blake0
Taniela Paseka0

Top Try Scorer

Kyle Feldt1
Francis Molo1
D. Cherry-Evans1
Cade Cust1
Curtis Sironen1

Top Try Assists

Josh McGuire1
Cade Cust1
Jake Clifford1
Taniela Paseka0
Shane Wright0

Top Runs

Jason Taumalolo22
Martin Taupau19
A. Fonua-Blake17
Josh McGuire16
Jorge Taufua16

Top Run Metres

A. Fonua-Blake228
Kyle Feldt223
Jason Taumalolo212
Martin Taupau197
Francis Molo190

Top Linebreaks

Cade Cust2
Francis Molo1
H. Tabuai-Fidow1
Curtis Sironen1
Danny Levi1

Top Offloads

Francis Molo3
Brendan Elliot2
Martin Taupau2
A. Fonua-Blake1
Corey Waddell1

Top Tackles

Jake Trbojevic48
Shane Wright47
Josh McGuire44
Jason Taumalolo43
Reece Robson34

Top Missed Tackles

Taniela Paseka5
Justin O'Neill5
Mitchell Dunn5
Jake Clifford5
Josh McGuire4

Top Tackle Breaks

D. Cherry-Evans6
H. Tabuai-Fidow5
Curtis Sironen5
A. Fonua-Blake4
Brad Parker4

Top Linebreak Assists

Josh McGuire1
Lachlan Croker1
Taniela Paseka0
Shane Wright0
A. Fonua-Blake0

Top Kick Metres

D. Cherry-Evans437
Jake Clifford258
Cade Cust195
Daejarn Asi182
Reece Robson51

Top Penalties

Tom Gilbert2
Taniela Paseka1
Josh McGuire1
Francis Molo1
Reuben Cotter1

Top Errors

Shane Wright2
Brendan Elliot2
Reuben Garrick2
Jack Gosiewski2
Justin O'Neill2

Team Lists

Cowboys

Sea Eagles

1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
14Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
18Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
5Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill
6Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11Shane WrightShane Wright
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
15Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
16Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
17Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
19Ben HamptonBen Hampton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Cade CustCade Cust6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski15
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka17
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATEOPPRESULT
19/7/20PanthersL 22 - 10
9/7/20RoostersL 16 - 42
3/7/20EelsL 42 - 4
27/6/20KnightsW 32 - 20
20/6/20Wests TigersL 36 - 20

Manly

DATEOPPRESULT
18/7/20EelsW 22 - 18
12/7/20DragonsL 34 - 4
5/7/20KnightsL 12 - 14
28/6/20SharksL 22 - 40
21/6/20RaidersW 6 - 14
 