FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Sea Eagles – Round 11, 2020

2020-07-24T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
12
Sea Eagles
24
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Cowboys
Sea Eagles
|2
|TRIES
|4
K. Feldt 34'
F. Molo 68'
C. Sironen 6'
D. Levi 25'
D. Cherry-Evans 58'
C. Cust 66'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|4/4
K. Feldt 35'
K. Feldt 70'
R. Garrick 8'
R. Garrick 27'
R. Garrick 59'
R. Garrick 68'
|0/0
|FIELD GOALS
|0/1
|6
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Cowboys
Sea Eagles
All Runs176
All Run Metres1848
Line Breaks2
Offloads7
Kick Metres534
40/200
Tackles380
Missed Tackles38
Penalties Conceded5
Errors12
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|8
|Reuben Garrick
|8
|Francis Molo
|4
|D. Cherry-Evans
|4
|Cade Cust
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Shane Wright
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
|Taniela Paseka
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kyle Feldt
|1
|Francis Molo
|1
|D. Cherry-Evans
|1
|Cade Cust
|1
|Curtis Sironen
|1
Top Try Assists
|Josh McGuire
|1
|Cade Cust
|1
|Jake Clifford
|1
|Taniela Paseka
|0
|Shane Wright
|0
Top Runs
|Jason Taumalolo
|22
|Martin Taupau
|19
|A. Fonua-Blake
|17
|Josh McGuire
|16
|Jorge Taufua
|16
Top Run Metres
|A. Fonua-Blake
|228
|Kyle Feldt
|223
|Jason Taumalolo
|212
|Martin Taupau
|197
|Francis Molo
|190
Top Linebreaks
|Cade Cust
|2
|Francis Molo
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Curtis Sironen
|1
|Danny Levi
|1
Top Offloads
|Francis Molo
|3
|Brendan Elliot
|2
|Martin Taupau
|2
|A. Fonua-Blake
|1
|Corey Waddell
|1
Top Tackles
|Jake Trbojevic
|48
|Shane Wright
|47
|Josh McGuire
|44
|Jason Taumalolo
|43
|Reece Robson
|34
Top Missed Tackles
|Taniela Paseka
|5
|Justin O'Neill
|5
|Mitchell Dunn
|5
|Jake Clifford
|5
|Josh McGuire
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|D. Cherry-Evans
|6
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Curtis Sironen
|5
|A. Fonua-Blake
|4
|Brad Parker
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Josh McGuire
|1
|Lachlan Croker
|1
|Taniela Paseka
|0
|Shane Wright
|0
|A. Fonua-Blake
|0
Top Kick Metres
|D. Cherry-Evans
|437
|Jake Clifford
|258
|Cade Cust
|195
|Daejarn Asi
|182
|Reece Robson
|51
Top Penalties
|Tom Gilbert
|2
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Josh McGuire
|1
|Francis Molo
|1
|Reuben Cotter
|1
Team Lists
Cowboys
Sea Eagles
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|14
|Mitchell Dunn
|18
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Justin O'Neill
|6
|Daejarn Asi
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Josh McGuire
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Francis Molo
|11
|Shane Wright
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|Gavin Cooper
|17
|Reuben Cotter
|19
|Ben Hampton
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Brendan Elliot
|1
|Jorge Taufua
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Cade Cust
|6
|D. Cherry-Evans
|7
|A. Fonua-Blake
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Joel Thompson
|11
|Curtis Sironen
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|Lachlan Croker
|14
|Jack Gosiewski
|15
|Taniela Paseka
|17
|Corey Waddell
|18