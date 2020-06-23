FULL TIME: Eels vs Cowboys – Round 8, 2020

Clinton Gutherson 12' C. Gutherson 12' Clinton Gutherson 28' C. Gutherson 28' Clinton Gutherson 42' C. Gutherson 42' Clinton Gutherson 50' C. Gutherson 50' Clinton Gutherson 62' C. Gutherson 62' Clinton Gutherson 73' C. Gutherson 73'