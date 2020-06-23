FULL TIME: Eels vs Cowboys – Round 8, 2020

Eels
42
Cowboys
4
Match Summary

Eels

Cowboys

7TRIES1
Michael Jennings 10'
Maika Sivo 21'
Waqa Blake 27'
Jai Field 40'
Maika Sivo 49'
Maika Sivo 61'
Maika Sivo 72'
Tom Opacic 38'
6/7CONVERSIONS0/1
Clinton Gutherson 12'
Clinton Gutherson 28'
Clinton Gutherson 42'
Clinton Gutherson 50'
Clinton Gutherson 62'
Clinton Gutherson 73'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Clinton Gutherson 79'
16HALF TIME4
 

Team Stats

Eels

Cowboys

All Runs

217
166

All Run Metres

2284
1545

Line Breaks

7
3

Offloads

23
7

Kick Metres

639
333

40/20

0
0

Tackles

327
414

Missed Tackles

20
39

Penalties Conceded

3
3

Errors

8
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Maika Sivo16
C. Gutherson14
Jai Field4
Tom Opacic4
Waqa Blake4

Top Goal Kicker

C. Gutherson7
V. Holmes0
Shaun Lane0
Ben Hampton0
Kyle Feldt0

Top Try Scorer

Maika Sivo4
Jai Field1
Tom Opacic1
Waqa Blake1
M. Jennings1

Top Try Assists

C. Gutherson3
Dylan Brown3
Brad Takairangi1
S. Drinkwater1
Waqa Blake1

Top Runs

Blake Ferguson23
Junior Paulo22
C. Gutherson21
R. Campbell-Gillard20
Kyle Feldt17

Top Run Metres

C. Gutherson250
Blake Ferguson238
Junior Paulo223
R. Campbell-Gillard214
Marata Niukore181

Top Linebreaks

Maika Sivo4
Justin O'Neill2
Jai Field1
Tom Opacic1
M. Jennings1

Top Offloads

Junior Paulo7
Shaun Lane3
Esan Marsters2
Ryan Matterson2
Waqa Blake2

Top Tackles

Josh McGuire59
Reece Robson58
Jason Taumalolo47
Shane Wright44
Reed Mahoney44

Top Missed Tackles

Shane Wright7
Jake Clifford5
Jai Field4
Jason Taumalolo4
Marata Niukore3

Top Tackle Breaks

Jai Field9
C. Gutherson7
Maika Sivo5
Kyle Feldt4
S. Drinkwater4

Top Linebreak Assists

C. Gutherson3
Tom Opacic2
Brad Takairangi1
S. Drinkwater1
Waqa Blake1

Top Kick Metres

Dylan Brown346
Jake Clifford245
Reed Mahoney115
C. Gutherson98
Jai Field70

Top Penalties

R. Campbell-Gillard1
Tom Opacic1
Waqa Blake1
Shane Wright1
Reed Mahoney1

Top Errors

Tom Opacic4
S. Drinkwater3
Reed Mahoney2
Shaun Lane1
Kyle Feldt1

Team Lists

Eels

Cowboys

1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Jai FieldJai Field
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 
14Ray StoneRay Stone
15David GowerDavid Gower
16Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
V. HolmesValentine Holmes19
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters4
Justin O'NeillJustin O'Neill5
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Francis MoloFrancis Molo17
Shane WrightShane Wright11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Ben HamptonBen Hampton14
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper15
Peter HolaPeter Hola16
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Parramatta

DATEOPPRESULT
27/6/20RaidersW 25 - 24
20/6/20RoostersL 24 - 10
12/6/20PanthersW 16 - 10
6/6/20Sea EaglesW 19 - 16
28/5/20BroncosW 6 - 34

North Queensland

DATEOPPRESULT
27/6/20KnightsW 32 - 20
20/6/20Wests TigersL 36 - 20
12/6/20WarriorsL 37 - 26
6/6/20SharksL 16 - 26
29/5/20TitansW 36 - 6
 