FULL TIME: Eels vs Cowboys – Round 8, 2020

2020-07-03T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary
Eels
Cowboys
|7
|TRIES
|1
M. Jennings 10'
M. Sivo 21'
W. Blake 27'
J. Field 40'
M. Sivo 49'
M. Sivo 61'
M. Sivo 72'
T. Opacic 38'
|6/7
|CONVERSIONS
|0/1
C. Gutherson 12'
C. Gutherson 28'
C. Gutherson 42'
C. Gutherson 50'
C. Gutherson 62'
C. Gutherson 73'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
C. Gutherson 79'
|16
|HALF TIME
|4
Team Stats
Eels
Cowboys
All Runs217
All Run Metres2284
Line Breaks7
Offloads23
Kick Metres639
40/200
Tackles327
Missed Tackles20
Penalties Conceded3
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|16
|C. Gutherson
|14
|Jai Field
|4
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Waqa Blake
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|C. Gutherson
|7
|V. Holmes
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Ben Hampton
|0
|Kyle Feldt
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|4
|Jai Field
|1
|Tom Opacic
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
Top Try Assists
|C. Gutherson
|3
|Dylan Brown
|3
|Brad Takairangi
|1
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
Top Runs
|Blake Ferguson
|23
|Junior Paulo
|22
|C. Gutherson
|21
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|20
|Kyle Feldt
|17
Top Run Metres
|C. Gutherson
|250
|Blake Ferguson
|238
|Junior Paulo
|223
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|214
|Marata Niukore
|181
Top Linebreaks
|Maika Sivo
|4
|Justin O'Neill
|2
|Jai Field
|1
|Tom Opacic
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
Top Offloads
|Junior Paulo
|7
|Shaun Lane
|3
|Esan Marsters
|2
|Ryan Matterson
|2
|Waqa Blake
|2
Top Tackles
|Josh McGuire
|59
|Reece Robson
|58
|Jason Taumalolo
|47
|Shane Wright
|44
|Reed Mahoney
|44
Top Missed Tackles
|Shane Wright
|7
|Jake Clifford
|5
|Jai Field
|4
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
|Marata Niukore
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jai Field
|9
|C. Gutherson
|7
|Maika Sivo
|5
|Kyle Feldt
|4
|S. Drinkwater
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|C. Gutherson
|3
|Tom Opacic
|2
|Brad Takairangi
|1
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Dylan Brown
|346
|Jake Clifford
|245
|Reed Mahoney
|115
|C. Gutherson
|98
|Jai Field
|70
Top Penalties
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|1
|Tom Opacic
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
|Shane Wright
|1
|Reed Mahoney
|1
Top Errors
|Tom Opacic
|4
|S. Drinkwater
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Shaun Lane
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
Team Lists
Eels
Cowboys
|1
|C. Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|M. Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Jai Field
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Marata Niukore
|14
|Ray Stone
|15
|David Gower
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Brad Takairangi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|V. Holmes
|19
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Esan Marsters
|4
|Justin O'Neill
|5
|S. Drinkwater
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Josh McGuire
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Francis Molo
|17
|Shane Wright
|11
|Coen Hess
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|Ben Hampton
|14
|Gavin Cooper
|15
|Peter Hola
|16
|Reuben Cotter
|18
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/6/20
|Raiders
|W 25 - 24
|20/6/20
|Roosters
|L 24 - 10
|12/6/20
|Panthers
|W 16 - 10
|6/6/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 19 - 16
|28/5/20
|Broncos
|W 6 - 34
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/6/20
|Knights
|W 32 - 20
|20/6/20
|Wests Tigers
|L 36 - 20
|12/6/20
|Warriors
|L 37 - 26
|6/6/20
|Sharks
|L 16 - 26
|29/5/20
|Titans
|W 36 - 6