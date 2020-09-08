FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Panthers – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-18T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Match Summary
Cowboys
Panthers
|2
|TRIES
|6
H. Tabuai-Fidow 61'
K. Feldt 69'
B. To'o 3'
S. Crichton 10'
J. Mansour 13'
J. Luai 33'
V. Kikau 44'
B. Naden 66'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|4/6
V. Holmes 62'
V. Holmes 70'
N. Cleary 12'
N. Cleary 33'
N. Cleary 45'
N. Cleary 68'
|0
|HALF TIME
|20
Team Stats
Cowboys
Panthers
All Runs163
All Run Metres1376
Line Breaks2
Offloads6
Kick Metres747
40/200
Tackles370
Missed Tackles33
Penalties Conceded1
Errors14
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Brian To'o
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Tyrone May
|0
|Ben Condon
|0
|Kurt Capewell
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Brian To'o
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Josh Mansour
|1
|Viliame Kikau
|1
Top Try Assists
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|1
Top Runs
|Brent Naden
|17
|Valentine Holmes
|16
|Josh Mansour
|16
|Dylan Edwards
|16
|Viliame Kikau
|15
Top Run Metres
|Viliame Kikau
|180
|Brent Naden
|170
|Dylan Edwards
|167
|Valentine Holmes
|153
|Brian To'o
|149
Top Linebreaks
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Brian To'o
|1
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|1
Top Offloads
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Tyrone May
|2
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Brent Naden
|2
|Jarome Luai
|2
Top Tackles
|Mitchell Kenny
|61
|Reuben Cotter
|61
|Tom Gilbert
|43
|Liam Martin
|36
|Mitchell Dunn
|33
Top Missed Tackles
|Mitchell Dunn
|5
|Brent Naden
|5
|Gavin Cooper
|5
|Daejarn Asi
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Viliame Kikau
|9
|Brian To'o
|6
|Dylan Edwards
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Brent Naden
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Jarome Luai
|1
|Ben Condon
|0
|Valentine Holmes
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Jake Clifford
|534
|Nathan Cleary
|406
|Scott Drinkwater
|135
|Jarome Luai
|56
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|43
Top Penalties
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kurt Capewell
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Brent Naden
|1
Team Lists
Cowboys
Panthers
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Murray Taulagi
|14
|Daejarn Asi
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|6
|Scott Drinkwater
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Corey Jensen
|9
|Reuben Cotter
|10
|Jordan McLean
|12
|Mitchell Dunn
|16
|Tom Gilbert
|13
|Francis Molo
|11
|Gavin Cooper
|15
|Emry Pere
|17
|Ben Condon
|18
|Jason Taumalolo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Josh Mansour
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitchell Kenny
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|Tyrone May
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Kurt Capewell
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/9/20
|Storm
|L 36 - 20
|6/9/20
|Dragons
|W 23 - 22
|29/8/20
|Sharks
|L 28 - 12
|23/8/20
|Knights
|L 12 - 0
|15/8/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 30 - 31
Penrith
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/9/20
|Eels
|W 20 - 2
|3/9/20
|Broncos
|W 12 - 25
|29/8/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 30 - 6
|21/8/20
|Sharks
|W 38 - 12
|14/8/20
|Warriors
|W 12 - 18