FULL TIME: Cowboys vs Panthers – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-18T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysPanthers
Cowboys
12
Panthers
32
FULL TIME
2020-09-18T08:00:00Z - Queensland Country Bank Stadium
#NRLCowboysPanthers

Match Summary

Cowboys

Panthers

2TRIES6
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 61'
H. Tabuai-Fidow 61'
Kyle Feldt 69'
K. Feldt 69'
 
Brian To'o 3'
B. To'o 3'
Stephen Crichton 10'
S. Crichton 10'
Josh Mansour 13'
J. Mansour 13'
Jarome Luai 33'
J. Luai 33'
Viliame Kikau 44'
V. Kikau 44'
Brent Naden 66'
B. Naden 66'
2/2CONVERSIONS4/6
Valentine Holmes 62'
V. Holmes 62'
Valentine Holmes 70'
V. Holmes 70'
 
Nathan Cleary 12'
N. Cleary 12'
Nathan Cleary 33'
N. Cleary 33'
Nathan Cleary 45'
N. Cleary 45'
Nathan Cleary 68'
N. Cleary 68'
0HALF TIME20
 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Panthers

All Runs

163
188

All Run Metres

1376
1918

Line Breaks

2
4

Offloads

6
13

Kick Metres

747
517

40/20

0
0

Tackles

370
362

Missed Tackles

33
24

Penalties Conceded

1
6

Errors

14
16

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Nathan Cleary8
Valentine Holmes4
Brian To'o4
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow4
Stephen Crichton4

Top Goal Kicker

Nathan Cleary4
Valentine Holmes2
Tyrone May0
Ben Condon0
Kurt Capewell0

Top Try Scorer

Brian To'o1
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Stephen Crichton1
Josh Mansour1
Viliame Kikau1

Top Try Assists

Nathan Cleary2
Scott Drinkwater2
Stephen Crichton1
Viliame Kikau1
Dylan Edwards1

Top Runs

Brent Naden17
Valentine Holmes16
Josh Mansour16
Dylan Edwards16
Viliame Kikau15

Top Run Metres

Viliame Kikau180
Brent Naden170
Dylan Edwards167
Valentine Holmes153
Brian To'o149

Top Linebreaks

Viliame Kikau2
Valentine Holmes1
Brian To'o1
Nathan Cleary1
Kyle Feldt1

Top Offloads

Stephen Crichton3
Tyrone May2
Viliame Kikau2
Brent Naden2
Jarome Luai2

Top Tackles

Mitchell Kenny61
Reuben Cotter61
Tom Gilbert43
Liam Martin36
Mitchell Dunn33

Top Missed Tackles

Mitchell Dunn5
Brent Naden5
Gavin Cooper5
Daejarn Asi4
Stephen Crichton4

Top Tackle Breaks

Viliame Kikau9
Brian To'o6
Dylan Edwards5
Valentine Holmes4
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow4

Top Linebreak Assists

Brent Naden1
Scott Drinkwater1
Jarome Luai1
Ben Condon0
Valentine Holmes0

Top Kick Metres

Jake Clifford534
Nathan Cleary406
Scott Drinkwater135
Jarome Luai56
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow43

Top Penalties

Valentine Holmes1
Kurt Capewell1
Isaah Yeo1
Viliame Kikau1
Brent Naden1

Top Errors

Valentine Holmes5
Brian To'o4
Dylan Edwards4
Reuben Cotter3
Kurt Capewell2

Team Lists

Cowboys

Panthers

1Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
14Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
5Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
10Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
12Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
16Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
13Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 
11Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
15Emry PereEmry Pere
17Ben CondonBen Condon
18Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Brent NadenBrent Naden3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota8
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell16
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
13/9/20StormL 36 - 20
6/9/20DragonsW 23 - 22
29/8/20SharksL 28 - 12
23/8/20KnightsL 12 - 0
15/8/20RabbitohsL 30 - 31

Penrith

DATE OPP RESULT
11/9/20EelsW 20 - 2
3/9/20BroncosW 12 - 25
29/8/20Wests TigersW 30 - 6
21/8/20SharksW 38 - 12
14/8/20WarriorsW 12 - 18
 