FULL TIME: Eels vs Broncos – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-18T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary
Eels
Broncos
|5
|TRIES
|2
B. Ferguson 20'
M. Sivo 22'
C. Gutherson 33'
C. Gutherson 37'
J. Field 49'
D. Fifita 29'
H. Farnworth 44'
|3/5
|CONVERSIONS
|2/2
M. Moses 24'
M. Moses 35'
M. Moses 51'
K. Staggs 30'
K. Staggs 45'
|20
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Eels
Broncos
All Runs191
All Run Metres1846
Line Breaks6
Offloads13
Kick Metres592
40/200
Tackles340
Missed Tackles16
Penalties Conceded6
Errors9
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Clinton Gutherson
|8
|Mitchell Moses
|6
|Blake Ferguson
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Jai Field
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|2
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Xavier Coates
|0
|Waqa Blake
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|1
|Jai Field
|1
|David Fifita
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|1
Top Try Assists
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Tom Dearden
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Runs
|Clinton Gutherson
|19
|Patrick Carrigan
|19
|Blake Ferguson
|18
|Junior Paulo
|16
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|186
|Patrick Carrigan
|146
|Blake Ferguson
|142
|Corey Oates
|137
|Kane Evans
|137
Top Linebreaks
|Blake Ferguson
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
|Michael Jennings
|1
|Joe Ofahengaue
|1
Top Offloads
|Jamil Hopoate
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|2
|Andrew Davey
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
Top Tackles
|Patrick Carrigan
|56
|Ryan Matterson
|43
|Jamil Hopoate
|36
|Joe Ofahengaue
|35
|Nathan Brown
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|Jamil Hopoate
|4
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Alex Glenn
|3
|Mitchell Moses
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Clinton Gutherson
|5
|Jamil Hopoate
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Xavier Coates
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Jamil Hopoate
|1
|Jai Field
|1
|Tom Dearden
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|404
|Tom Dearden
|287
|Kotoni Staggs
|133
|Reed Mahoney
|106
|Issac Luke
|92
Top Penalties
|Michael Jennings
|2
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Kane Evans
|1
Team Lists
Eels
Broncos
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Michael Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Jai Field
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|16
|Kane Evans
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|15
|Andrew Davey
|13
|Nathan Brown
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|14
|Will Smith
|17
|Oregon Kaufusi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Darius Boyd
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Richie Kennar
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Joe Ofahengaue
|8
|Issac Luke
|9
|Ben Te'o
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|Cory Paix
|14
|Jamil Hopoate
|15
|Xavier Coates
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17