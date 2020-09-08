FULL TIME: Eels vs Broncos – Round 19, 2020

2020-09-18T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLEelsBroncos
Eels
26
Broncos
12
FULL TIME
2020-09-18T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLEelsBroncos

Match Summary

Eels

Broncos

5TRIES2
Blake Ferguson 20'
B. Ferguson 20'
Maika Sivo 22'
M. Sivo 22'
Clinton Gutherson 33'
C. Gutherson 33'
Clinton Gutherson 37'
C. Gutherson 37'
Jai Field 49'
J. Field 49'
 
David Fifita 29'
D. Fifita 29'
Herbie Farnworth 44'
H. Farnworth 44'
3/5CONVERSIONS2/2
Mitchell Moses 24'
M. Moses 24'
Mitchell Moses 35'
M. Moses 35'
Mitchell Moses 51'
M. Moses 51'
 
Kotoni Staggs 30'
K. Staggs 30'
Kotoni Staggs 45'
K. Staggs 45'
20HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Eels

Broncos

All Runs

191
151

All Run Metres

1846
1299

Line Breaks

6
3

Offloads

13
6

Kick Metres

592
562

40/20

0
0

Tackles

340
361

Missed Tackles

16
28

Penalties Conceded

6
3

Errors

9
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Clinton Gutherson8
Mitchell Moses6
Blake Ferguson4
Kotoni Staggs4
Jai Field4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses3
Kotoni Staggs2
Alex Glenn0
Xavier Coates0
Waqa Blake0

Top Try Scorer

Clinton Gutherson2
Blake Ferguson1
Jai Field1
David Fifita1
Herbie Farnworth1

Top Try Assists

Mitchell Moses2
Darius Boyd1
Clinton Gutherson1
Tom Dearden1
Alex Glenn0

Top Runs

Clinton Gutherson19
Patrick Carrigan19
Blake Ferguson18
Junior Paulo16
Joe Ofahengaue15

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson186
Patrick Carrigan146
Blake Ferguson142
Corey Oates137
Kane Evans137

Top Linebreaks

Blake Ferguson2
Reed Mahoney1
Ethan Bullemor1
Michael Jennings1
Joe Ofahengaue1

Top Offloads

Jamil Hopoate2
Mitchell Moses2
Blake Ferguson2
Andrew Davey2
Clinton Gutherson2

Top Tackles

Patrick Carrigan56
Ryan Matterson43
Jamil Hopoate36
Joe Ofahengaue35
Nathan Brown35

Top Missed Tackles

Jamil Hopoate4
Tom Dearden4
Herbie Farnworth4
Alex Glenn3
Mitchell Moses3

Top Tackle Breaks

Clinton Gutherson5
Jamil Hopoate4
Blake Ferguson4
Kotoni Staggs4
Xavier Coates3

Top Linebreak Assists

Mitchell Moses2
Clinton Gutherson2
Jamil Hopoate1
Jai Field1
Tom Dearden1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses404
Tom Dearden287
Kotoni Staggs133
Reed Mahoney106
Issac Luke92

Top Penalties

Michael Jennings2
Xavier Coates1
Waqa Blake1
Reed Mahoney1
Kane Evans1

Top Errors

Kotoni Staggs3
Xavier Coates2
Mitchell Moses2
Corey Oates2
Herbie Farnworth2

Team Lists

Eels

Broncos

1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3Michael JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Jai FieldJai Field
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
16Kane EvansKane Evans
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
15Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
14Will SmithWill Smith
17Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Darius BoydDarius Boyd1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Richie KennarRichie Kennar5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue8
Issac LukeIssac Luke9
Ben Te'oBen Te'o10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Alex GlennAlex Glenn12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate15
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates16
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
11/9/20PanthersL 20 - 2
6/9/20WarriorsW 18 - 24
27/8/20RabbitohsL 0 - 38
20/8/20StormW 14 - 0
14/8/20DragonsL 12 - 14

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
12/9/20TitansL 18 - 6
3/9/20PanthersL 12 - 25
28/8/20RoostersL 58 - 12
21/8/20DragonsL 24 - 28
15/8/20RaidersL 36 - 8
 