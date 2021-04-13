FULL TIME: Eels vs Broncos – Round 7, 2021

2021-04-23T09:55:00Z - TIO Stadium
Match Summary
Eels
Broncos
|8
|TRIES
|1
M. Sivo 1'
M. Sivo 27'
I. Papali'i 31'
O. Kaufusi 34'
T. Opacic 45'
B. Cartwright 50'
M. Sivo 69'
C. Gutherson 77'
T. Pangai Junior 10'
|6/8
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
M. Moses 2'
M. Moses 32'
M. Moses 34'
M. Moses 47'
M. Moses 51'
M. Moses 78'
J. Isaako 12'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
M. Moses 39'
|24
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Eels
Broncos
All Runs189
All Run Metres1927
Line Breaks11
Offloads15
Kick Metres527
40/200
Tackles290
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded4
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|14
|Maika Sivo
|12
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Bryce Cartwright
|4
|Oregon Kaufusi
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Brodie Croft
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Dylan Brown
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Oregon Kaufusi
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
Top Try Assists
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Maika Sivo
|5
|Bryce Cartwright
|2
|Tom Opacic
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
Top Runs
|Blake Ferguson
|20
|Clinton Gutherson
|17
|Oregon Kaufusi
|15
|Isaiah Papali'i
|15
|Payne Haas
|15
Top Run Metres
|Blake Ferguson
|196
|Maika Sivo
|191
|Payne Haas
|185
|Clinton Gutherson
|175
|Oregon Kaufusi
|158
Post Contact Metres
|Payne Haas
|78
|Corey Oates
|63
|Marata Niukore
|53
|Bryce Cartwright
|51
|Blake Ferguson
|51
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|42
|Patrick Carrigan
|39
|Jordan Riki
|36
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|34
|Payne Haas
|34
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Patrick Carrigan
|4
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Brodie Croft
|3
|Thomas Flegler
|3
|Junior Paulo
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|David Mead
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|6
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Danny Levi
|5
|Shaun Lane
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Blake Ferguson
|9
|Maika Sivo
|9
|Payne Haas
|8
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Bryce Cartwright
|6
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|368
|Brodie Croft
|230
|Tom Dearden
|133
|Reed Mahoney
|56
|Maika Sivo
|42
Top Penalties
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Matthew Lodge
|1
|Jordan Riki
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|1
Top Errors
|Reed Mahoney
|3
|Danny Levi
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Corey Oates
|2
Team Lists
Eels
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves