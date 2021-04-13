FULL TIME: Eels vs Broncos – Round 7, 2021

2021-04-23T09:55:00Z - TIO Stadium
#NRLEelsBroncos
Eels
46
Broncos
6
FULL TIME
2021-04-23T09:55:00Z - TIO Stadium
#NRLEelsBroncos

Match Summary

Eels

Broncos

8TRIES1
Maika Sivo 1'
M. Sivo 1'
Maika Sivo 27'
M. Sivo 27'
Isaiah Papali'i 31'
I. Papali'i 31'
Oregon Kaufusi 34'
O. Kaufusi 34'
Tom Opacic 45'
T. Opacic 45'
Bryce Cartwright 50'
B. Cartwright 50'
Maika Sivo 69'
M. Sivo 69'
Clinton Gutherson 77'
C. Gutherson 77'
 
Tevita Pangai Junior 10'
T. Pangai Junior 10'
6/8CONVERSIONS1/1
Mitchell Moses 2'
M. Moses 2'
Mitchell Moses 32'
M. Moses 32'
Mitchell Moses 34'
M. Moses 34'
Mitchell Moses 47'
M. Moses 47'
Mitchell Moses 51'
M. Moses 51'
Mitchell Moses 78'
M. Moses 78'
 
Jamayne Isaako 12'
J. Isaako 12'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Mitchell Moses 39'
M. Moses 39'
  
24HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Eels

Broncos

All Runs

189
141

All Run Metres

1927
1234

Line Breaks

11
3

Offloads

15
12

Kick Metres

527
363

40/20

0
0

Tackles

290
344

Missed Tackles

24
54

Penalties Conceded

4
4

Errors

11
15

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses14
Maika Sivo12
Clinton Gutherson4
Bryce Cartwright4
Oregon Kaufusi4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses7
Jamayne Isaako1
Brodie Croft0
Shaun Lane0
Dylan Brown0

Top Try Scorer

Maika Sivo3
Clinton Gutherson1
Bryce Cartwright1
Oregon Kaufusi1
Tevita Pangai Junior1

Top Try Assists

Reed Mahoney2
Clinton Gutherson2
Mitchell Moses2
Bryce Cartwright1
Jake Turpin1

Top Linebreak Assists

Reed Mahoney2
Clinton Gutherson2
Bryce Cartwright1
Jake Turpin1
Mitchell Moses1

Top Linebreaks

Maika Sivo5
Bryce Cartwright2
Tom Opacic2
Blake Ferguson1
Tevita Pangai Junior1

Top Runs

Blake Ferguson20
Clinton Gutherson17
Oregon Kaufusi15
Isaiah Papali'i15
Payne Haas15

Top Run Metres

Blake Ferguson196
Maika Sivo191
Payne Haas185
Clinton Gutherson175
Oregon Kaufusi158

Post Contact Metres

Payne Haas78
Corey Oates63
Marata Niukore53
Bryce Cartwright51
Blake Ferguson51

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney42
Patrick Carrigan39
Jordan Riki36
Tevita Pangai Junior34
Payne Haas34

Top Ineffective Tackles

Patrick Carrigan4
Mitchell Moses4
Brodie Croft3
Thomas Flegler3
Junior Paulo3

Top Missed Tackles

David Mead7
Matthew Lodge6
Jamayne Isaako6
Danny Levi5
Shaun Lane4

Top Tackle Breaks

Blake Ferguson9
Maika Sivo9
Payne Haas8
Dylan Brown6
Bryce Cartwright6

Top Offloads

Oregon Kaufusi4
Tevita Pangai Junior4
Clinton Gutherson3
Matthew Lodge2
Bryce Cartwright2

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses368
Brodie Croft230
Tom Dearden133
Reed Mahoney56
Maika Sivo42

Top Penalties

Mitchell Moses2
Matthew Lodge1
Jordan Riki1
Jamayne Isaako1
Herbie Farnworth1

Top Errors

Reed Mahoney3
Danny Levi3
Jamayne Isaako2
Xavier Coates2
Corey Oates2

Team Lists

Eels

Broncos

1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
15Will SmithWill Smith
16Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
 RESERVES
18Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
David MeadDavid Mead4
Corey OatesCorey Oates5
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
Jordan RikiJordan Riki17
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Danny LeviDanny Levi14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy18
 RESERVES
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble19

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
17/4/21RaidersW 10 - 35
11/4/21DragonsL 12 - 26
5/4/21Wests TigersW 22 - 36
27/3/21SharksW 28 - 4
18/3/21StormW 16 - 12

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
15/4/21PanthersL 12 - 20
8/4/21RabbitohsL 35 - 6
2/4/21StormL 40 - 6
27/3/21BulldogsW 24 - 0
19/3/21TitansL 28 - 16
 