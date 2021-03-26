FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Eels – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-05T06:00:00Z - Stadium Australia
Wests Tigers
22
Eels
36
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Eels
|4
|TRIES
|7
D. Laurie 29'
S. Utoikamanu 34'
A. Doueihi 63'
J. Liddle 71'
M. Niukore 12'
I. Papali'i 18'
T. Opacic 24'
T. Opacic 39'
B. Ferguson 44'
C. Gutherson 77'
B. Ferguson 80'
|3/4
|CONVERSIONS
|4/7
A. Doueihi 36'
A. Doueihi 64'
A. Doueihi 72'
M. Moses 13'
M. Moses 25'
M. Moses 77'
M. Moses 80'
|10
|HALF TIME
|20
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Eels
All Runs198
All Run Metres1583
Line Breaks3
Offloads23
Kick Metres618
40/200
Tackles333
Missed Tackles33
Penalties Conceded3
Errors9
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Doueihi
|10
|Blake Ferguson
|8
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Tom Opacic
|8
|Daine Laurie
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|3
|Blake Ferguson
|0
|Tommy Talau
|0
|David Nofoaluma
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Blake Ferguson
|2
|Tom Opacic
|2
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|1
|Marata Niukore
|1
Top Try Assists
|Luke Brooks
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Blake Ferguson
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Blake Ferguson
|2
|Nathan Brown
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Tom Opacic
|1
Top Runs
|Luciano Leilua
|19
|Blake Ferguson
|17
|David Nofoaluma
|17
|Daine Laurie
|17
|Tommy Talau
|16
Top Run Metres
|Blake Ferguson
|192
|Isaiah Papali'i
|166
|Clinton Gutherson
|161
|Junior Paulo
|151
|Luciano Leilua
|146
Post Contact Metres
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|60
|Isaiah Papali'i
|59
|Luciano Leilua
|56
|James Tamou
|49
|Nathan Brown
|44
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|47
|Shaun Lane
|40
|Dylan Brown
|39
|Jacob Liddle
|39
|Isaiah Papali'i
|36
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Isaiah Papali'i
|5
|Dylan Brown
|4
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|3
|Moses Mbye
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Garner
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|Reed Mahoney
|4
|Jacob Liddle
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Isaiah Papali'i
|5
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|James Roberts
|4
Top Offloads
|Luciano Leilua
|5
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Junior Paulo
|3
|James Roberts
|3
|Nathan Brown
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|300
|Adam Doueihi
|299
|Luke Brooks
|191
|Dylan Brown
|154
|Reed Mahoney
|91
Top Penalties
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|1
|Asu Kepaoa
|1
|Marata Niukore
|1
|Tommy Talau
|0
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Eels
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|James Roberts
|5
|Asu Kepaoa
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Zane Musgrove
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|James Tamou
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|14
|Moses Mbye
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|17
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Marata Niukore
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|15
|Nathan Brown
|13
|Oregon Kaufusi
|14
|Will Smith
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Keegan Hipgrave
|20