FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Eels – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-05T06:00:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLTigersEels
Wests Tigers
22
Eels
36
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Eels

4TRIES7
Daine Laurie 29'
D. Laurie 29'
Stefano Utoikamanu 34'
S. Utoikamanu 34'
Adam Doueihi 63'
A. Doueihi 63'
Jacob Liddle 71'
J. Liddle 71'
 
Marata Niukore 12'
M. Niukore 12'
Isaiah Papali'i 18'
I. Papali'i 18'
Tom Opacic 24'
T. Opacic 24'
Tom Opacic 39'
T. Opacic 39'
Blake Ferguson 44'
B. Ferguson 44'
Clinton Gutherson 77'
C. Gutherson 77'
Blake Ferguson 80'
B. Ferguson 80'
3/4CONVERSIONS4/7
Adam Doueihi 36'
A. Doueihi 36'
Adam Doueihi 64'
A. Doueihi 64'
Adam Doueihi 72'
A. Doueihi 72'
 
Mitchell Moses 13'
M. Moses 13'
Mitchell Moses 25'
M. Moses 25'
Mitchell Moses 77'
M. Moses 77'
Mitchell Moses 80'
M. Moses 80'
10HALF TIME20
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Eels

All Runs

198
165

All Run Metres

1583
1592

Line Breaks

3
5

Offloads

23
9

Kick Metres

618
607

40/20

0
1

Tackles

333
350

Missed Tackles

33
23

Penalties Conceded

3
2

Errors

9
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Doueihi10
Blake Ferguson8
Mitchell Moses8
Tom Opacic8
Daine Laurie4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses4
Adam Doueihi3
Blake Ferguson0
Tommy Talau0
David Nofoaluma0

Top Try Scorer

Blake Ferguson2
Tom Opacic2
Daine Laurie1
Stefano Utoikamanu1
Marata Niukore1

Top Try Assists

Luke Brooks3
Reed Mahoney2
Clinton Gutherson2
Blake Ferguson1
Mitchell Moses1

Top Linebreak Assists

Reed Mahoney2
Mitchell Moses1
Luciano Leilua1
Clinton Gutherson1
Blake Ferguson0

Top Linebreaks

Blake Ferguson2
Nathan Brown1
Adam Doueihi1
Luke Brooks1
Tom Opacic1

Top Runs

Luciano Leilua19
Blake Ferguson17
David Nofoaluma17
Daine Laurie17
Tommy Talau16

Top Run Metres

Blake Ferguson192
Isaiah Papali'i166
Clinton Gutherson161
Junior Paulo151
Luciano Leilua146

Post Contact Metres

R. Campbell-Gillard60
Isaiah Papali'i59
Luciano Leilua56
James Tamou49
Nathan Brown44

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney47
Shaun Lane40
Dylan Brown39
Jacob Liddle39
Isaiah Papali'i36

Top Ineffective Tackles

Isaiah Papali'i5
Dylan Brown4
Stefano Utoikamanu3
Moses Mbye3
Reed Mahoney3

Top Missed Tackles

Adam Doueihi6
Luke Garner4
Luciano Leilua4
Reed Mahoney4
Jacob Liddle4

Top Tackle Breaks

Mitchell Moses7
Blake Ferguson6
Isaiah Papali'i5
Luciano Leilua4
James Roberts4

Top Offloads

Luciano Leilua5
David Nofoaluma3
Junior Paulo3
James Roberts3
Nathan Brown2

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses300
Adam Doueihi299
Luke Brooks191
Dylan Brown154
Reed Mahoney91

Top Penalties

David Nofoaluma2
Blake Ferguson1
Asu Kepaoa1
Marata Niukore1
Tommy Talau0

Top Errors

Asu Kepaoa2
Adam Doueihi2
Junior Paulo2
Clinton Gutherson2
Blake Ferguson1

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Eels

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Tommy TalauTommy Talau
4James RobertsJames Roberts
5Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10James TamouJames Tamou
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 
14Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
17Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i15
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi14
Will SmithWill Smith16
Ray StoneRay Stone17
Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave20

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
28/3/21KnightsW 20 - 24
21/3/21RoostersL 6 - 40
14/3/21RaidersL 30 - 12
26/9/20EelsL 24 - 28
19/9/20StormL 50 - 22

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
27/3/21SharksW 28 - 4
18/3/21StormW 16 - 12
12/3/21BroncosW 16 - 24
10/10/20RabbitohsL 24 - 38
3/10/20StormL 36 - 24
 