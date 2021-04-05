FULL TIME: Broncos vs Panthers – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-15T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Panthers
|2
|TRIES
|3
T. Pangai Junior 16'
E. Bullemor 33'
K. Capewell 10'
M. Burton 25'
N. Cleary 77'
|1/2
|CONVERSIONS
|2/3
J. Isaako 34'
N. Cleary 27'
N. Cleary 78'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
J. Isaako 3'
N. Cleary 52'
|0/1
|2PT FIELD GOALS
|1/1
N. Cleary 73'
|12
|HALF TIME
|10
Team Stats
Broncos
Panthers
All Runs191
All Run Metres1741
Line Breaks2
Offloads11
Kick Metres675
40/200
Tackles370
Missed Tackles40
Penalties Conceded2
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Nathan Cleary
|12
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Matt Burton
|4
|Ethan Bullemor
|4
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Nathan Cleary
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Spencer Leniu
|0
|Jaeman Salmon
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Matt Burton
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
|Kurt Capewell
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Brodie Croft
|2
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Richie Kennar
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Spencer Leniu
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Matt Burton
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|1
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|1
Top Runs
|Brian To'o
|25
|Stephen Crichton
|24
|Jamayne Isaako
|22
|Payne Haas
|18
|Corey Oates
|17
Top Run Metres
|Brian To'o
|275
|Stephen Crichton
|236
|Jamayne Isaako
|221
|Payne Haas
|185
|Matt Burton
|164
Post Contact Metres
|Brian To'o
|116
|Payne Haas
|90
|Jamayne Isaako
|73
|Corey Oates
|73
|Patrick Carrigan
|56
Top Tackles
|Mitch Kenny
|63
|Jake Turpin
|53
|Isaah Yeo
|50
|Kurt Capewell
|42
|Alex Glenn
|36
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|4
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Matt Burton
|2
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Brodie Croft
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Mitch Kenny
|7
|Patrick Carrigan
|5
|Tom Dearden
|5
|Matt Burton
|5
|Alex Glenn
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Brian To'o
|14
|Matthew Lodge
|7
|Xavier Coates
|7
|Stephen Crichton
|6
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
Top Offloads
|Paul Momirovski
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|3
|Jarome Luai
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Viliame Kikau
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Nathan Cleary
|805
|Brodie Croft
|564
|Jarome Luai
|62
|Tom Dearden
|54
|Jake Turpin
|37
Top Penalties
|John Asiata
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|1
|Jarome Luai
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Spencer Leniu
|0
Team Lists
Broncos
Panthers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves