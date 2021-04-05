FULL TIME: Broncos vs Panthers – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-15T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosPanthers
Broncos
12
Panthers
20
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Broncos

Panthers

2TRIES3
Tevita Pangai Junior 16'
T. Pangai Junior 16'
Ethan Bullemor 33'
E. Bullemor 33'
 
Kurt Capewell 10'
K. Capewell 10'
Matt Burton 25'
M. Burton 25'
Nathan Cleary 77'
N. Cleary 77'
1/2CONVERSIONS2/3
Jamayne Isaako 34'
J. Isaako 34'
 
Nathan Cleary 27'
N. Cleary 27'
Nathan Cleary 78'
N. Cleary 78'
1/1PENALTY GOALS1/1
Jamayne Isaako 3'
J. Isaako 3'
 
Nathan Cleary 52'
N. Cleary 52'
0/12PT FIELD GOALS1/1
  
Nathan Cleary 73'
N. Cleary 73'
12HALF TIME10
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Panthers

All Runs

191
192

All Run Metres

1741
1799

Line Breaks

2
5

Offloads

11
13

Kick Metres

675
867

40/20

0
0

Tackles

370
389

Missed Tackles

40
36

Penalties Conceded

2
1

Errors

10
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Nathan Cleary12
Jamayne Isaako4
Matt Burton4
Ethan Bullemor4
Tevita Pangai Junior4

Top Goal Kicker

Nathan Cleary3
Jamayne Isaako2
Alex Glenn0
Spencer Leniu0
Jaeman Salmon0

Top Try Scorer

Nathan Cleary1
Matt Burton1
Ethan Bullemor1
Tevita Pangai Junior1
Kurt Capewell1

Top Try Assists

Jarome Luai2
Brodie Croft2
Nathan Cleary1
Richie Kennar1
Alex Glenn0

Top Linebreak Assists

Nathan Cleary2
Jarome Luai2
Brodie Croft1
Alex Glenn0
Spencer Leniu0

Top Linebreaks

Matt Burton2
Paul Momirovski1
Nathan Cleary1
Xavier Coates1
Ethan Bullemor1

Top Runs

Brian To'o25
Stephen Crichton24
Jamayne Isaako22
Payne Haas18
Corey Oates17

Top Run Metres

Brian To'o275
Stephen Crichton236
Jamayne Isaako221
Payne Haas185
Matt Burton164

Post Contact Metres

Brian To'o116
Payne Haas90
Jamayne Isaako73
Corey Oates73
Patrick Carrigan56

Top Tackles

Mitch Kenny63
Jake Turpin53
Isaah Yeo50
Kurt Capewell42
Alex Glenn36

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jake Turpin4
Tom Dearden2
Matt Burton2
Viliame Kikau2
Brodie Croft2

Top Missed Tackles

Mitch Kenny7
Patrick Carrigan5
Tom Dearden5
Matt Burton5
Alex Glenn4

Top Tackle Breaks

Brian To'o14
Matthew Lodge7
Xavier Coates7
Stephen Crichton6
Jamayne Isaako4

Top Offloads

Paul Momirovski3
Matthew Lodge3
Jarome Luai3
Patrick Carrigan2
Viliame Kikau2

Top Kick Metres

Nathan Cleary805
Brodie Croft564
Jarome Luai62
Tom Dearden54
Jake Turpin37

Top Penalties

John Asiata1
Thomas Flegler1
Jarome Luai1
Alex Glenn0
Spencer Leniu0

Top Errors

Charlie Staines3
Brian To'o3
Tevita Pangai Junior2
Corey Oates2
Alex Glenn1

Team Lists

Broncos

Panthers

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3Richie KennarRichie Kennar
5David MeadDavid Mead
21Corey OatesCorey Oates
6Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
7Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14John AsiataJohn Asiata
15Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Jordan RikiJordan Riki
 RESERVES
18Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines2
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski3
Matt BurtonMatt Burton4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth16
Liam MartinLiam Martin17
 RESERVES
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon21

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
8/4/21RabbitohsL 35 - 6
2/4/21StormL 40 - 6
27/3/21BulldogsW 24 - 0
19/3/21TitansL 28 - 16
12/3/21EelsL 16 - 24

Penrith

DATE OPP RESULT
9/4/21RaidersW 30 - 10
1/4/21Sea EaglesW 6 - 46
25/3/21StormW 12 - 10
20/3/21BulldogsW 0 - 28
13/3/21CowboysW 24 - 0
 