FULL TIME: Panthers vs Storm – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-25T09:05:00Z - BlueBet Stadium
Match Summary
Panthers
Storm
|2
|TRIES
|2
C. Staines 29'
K. Capewell 78'
B. Smith 9'
J. Addo-Carr 64'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|1/2
S. Crichton 31'
S. Crichton 79'
C. Munster 11'
|0/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
|6
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Panthers
Storm
All Runs200
All Run Metres1668
Line Breaks4
Offloads10
Kick Metres796
40/200
Tackles380
Missed Tackles25
Penalties Conceded1
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Brandon Smith
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|4
|Charlie Staines
|4
|Kurt Capewell
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Cameron Munster
|1
|Brandon Smith
|0
|Tyrone May
|0
|James Fisher-Harris
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Brandon Smith
|1
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Charlie Staines
|1
|Kurt Capewell
|1
|Tyrone May
|0
Top Try Assists
|Paul Momirovski
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Brandon Smith
|0
|Tyrone May
|0
|James Fisher-Harris
|0
Top Runs
|Brian To'o
|26
|Cameron Munster
|23
|Nicho Hynes
|22
|Isaah Yeo
|18
|Dylan Edwards
|18
Top Run Metres
|Brian To'o
|224
|Cameron Munster
|195
|George Jennings
|164
|Nicho Hynes
|157
|Isaah Yeo
|150
Top Linebreaks
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Brandon Smith
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Charlie Staines
|1
Top Offloads
|Justin Olam
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|2
|Jarome Luai
|2
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|2
|Brandon Smith
|1
Top Tackles
|Mitch Kenny
|53
|Kurt Capewell
|43
|Isaah Yeo
|38
|Brandon Smith
|34
|Moses Leota
|33
Top Missed Tackles
|Christian Welch
|5
|Kurt Capewell
|5
|Chris Lewis
|4
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Brandon Smith
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Dylan Edwards
|7
|Brian To'o
|5
|Cameron Munster
|5
|Brandon Smith
|4
|Kurt Capewell
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Paul Momirovski
|1
|Matt Burton
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Brandon Smith
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Matt Burton
|584
|Jahrome Hughes
|337
|Cameron Munster
|290
|Jarome Luai
|119
|Brandon Smith
|44
Top Penalties
|Kenneath Bromwich
|1
|Jahrome Hughes
|1
|George Jennings
|1
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|1
|Brandon Smith
|0
Top Errors
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Josh Addo-Carr
|3
|Tyrone May
|2
|Brian To'o
|2
|Reimis Smith
|2
Team Lists
Panthers
Storm
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|19
|Matt Burton
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|14
|Tyrone May
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Liam Martin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Did anyone else notice the Kikau play the ball prior to Capewell’s try? Was it a genuine attempt to play the ball with his foot? I have had a few looks and I don’t think so.
Great game to watch and is what footy should be all about. Both teams will figure in finals as it should be
On another note, I wouldn’t want to be Olam facing Bellamy, 2 weeks in a row he has potentially cost his team the win
SAJ. While you might be correct he didn’t touch the ball with his foot, he did make an attempt and i cetainly hope that any try would not be disallowed when genuine attemtps are made regardless of foot touching or not