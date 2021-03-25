FULL TIME: Panthers vs Storm – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-25T09:05:00Z - BlueBet Stadium
#NRLPanthersStorm
Panthers
12
Storm
10
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Panthers

Storm

2TRIES2
Charlie Staines 29'
C. Staines 29'
Kurt Capewell 78'
K. Capewell 78'
 
Brandon Smith 9'
B. Smith 9'
Josh Addo-Carr 64'
J. Addo-Carr 64'
2/2CONVERSIONS1/2
Stephen Crichton 31'
S. Crichton 31'
Stephen Crichton 79'
S. Crichton 79'
 
Cameron Munster 11'
C. Munster 11'
0/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
   
6HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Panthers

Storm

All Runs

200
204

All Run Metres

1668
1704

Line Breaks

4
4

Offloads

10
8

Kick Metres

796
706

40/20

0
0

Tackles

380
328

Missed Tackles

25
36

Penalties Conceded

1
3

Errors

11
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Brandon Smith4
Stephen Crichton4
Josh Addo-Carr4
Charlie Staines4
Kurt Capewell4

Top Goal Kicker

Stephen Crichton2
Cameron Munster1
Brandon Smith0
Tyrone May0
James Fisher-Harris0

Top Try Scorer

Brandon Smith1
Josh Addo-Carr1
Charlie Staines1
Kurt Capewell1
Tyrone May0

Top Try Assists

Paul Momirovski1
Nicho Hynes1
Brandon Smith0
Tyrone May0
James Fisher-Harris0

Top Runs

Brian To'o26
Cameron Munster23
Nicho Hynes22
Isaah Yeo18
Dylan Edwards18

Top Run Metres

Brian To'o224
Cameron Munster195
George Jennings164
Nicho Hynes157
Isaah Yeo150

Top Linebreaks

Cameron Munster2
Brandon Smith1
Stephen Crichton1
Josh Addo-Carr1
Charlie Staines1

Top Offloads

Justin Olam2
Paul Momirovski2
Jarome Luai2
N. Asofa-Solomona2
Brandon Smith1

Top Tackles

Mitch Kenny53
Kurt Capewell43
Isaah Yeo38
Brandon Smith34
Moses Leota33

Top Missed Tackles

Christian Welch5
Kurt Capewell5
Chris Lewis4
Cameron Munster4
Brandon Smith3

Top Tackle Breaks

Dylan Edwards7
Brian To'o5
Cameron Munster5
Brandon Smith4
Kurt Capewell4

Top Linebreak Assists

Dylan Edwards1
Paul Momirovski1
Matt Burton1
Nicho Hynes1
Brandon Smith0

Top Kick Metres

Matt Burton584
Jahrome Hughes337
Cameron Munster290
Jarome Luai119
Brandon Smith44

Top Penalties

Kenneath Bromwich1
Jahrome Hughes1
George Jennings1
Matthew Eisenhuth1
Brandon Smith0

Top Errors

Stephen Crichton3
Josh Addo-Carr3
Tyrone May2
Brian To'o2
Reimis Smith2

Team Lists

Panthers

Storm

1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
19Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14Tyrone MayTyrone May
15Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17Liam MartinLiam Martin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes17
George JenningsGeorge Jennings2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica15
 
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona13
Chris LewisChris Lewis16
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig19
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy20

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Penrith

DATE OPP RESULT
20/3/21BulldogsW 0 - 28
13/3/21CowboysW 24 - 0
25/10/20StormL 20 - 26
17/10/20RabbitohsW 20 - 16
2/10/20RoostersW 29 - 28

Melbourne

DATE OPP RESULT
18/3/21EelsL 16 - 12
11/3/21RabbitohsW 26 - 18
25/10/20PanthersW 20 - 26
16/10/20RaidersW 30 - 10
3/10/20EelsW 36 - 24
 

3 COMMENTS

  1. Did anyone else notice the Kikau play the ball prior to Capewell’s try? Was it a genuine attempt to play the ball with his foot? I have had a few looks and I don’t think so.

  2. Great game to watch and is what footy should be all about. Both teams will figure in finals as it should be

    On another note, I wouldn’t want to be Olam facing Bellamy, 2 weeks in a row he has potentially cost his team the win

  3. SAJ. While you might be correct he didn’t touch the ball with his foot, he did make an attempt and i cetainly hope that any try would not be disallowed when genuine attemtps are made regardless of foot touching or not