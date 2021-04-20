FULL TIME: Broncos vs Titans – Round 8, 2021

2021-04-30T09:55:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Titans
|6
|TRIES
|5
H. Farnworth 17'
J. Isaako 22'
X. Coates 31'
J. Isaako 37'
C. Oates 46'
J. Arthars 50'
K. Proctor 2'
C. Thompson 5'
A. Brimson 11'
T. Peachey 13'
M. Rein 68'
|5/6
|CONVERSIONS
|4/5
J. Isaako 19'
J. Isaako 23'
J. Isaako 38'
J. Isaako 48'
J. Isaako 52'
J. Fogarty 3'
J. Fogarty 13'
J. Fogarty 15'
J. Fogarty 69'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
J. Isaako 63'
|22
|HALF TIME
|22
Team Stats
Broncos
Titans
All Runs156
All Run Metres1654
Line Breaks6
Offloads12
Kick Metres448
40/200
Tackles306
Missed Tackles29
Penalties Conceded3
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamayne Isaako
|20
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Mitch Rein
|4
|Kevin Proctor
|4
|AJ Brimson
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Anthony Milford
|0
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|0
|Beau Fermor
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|AJ Brimson
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Tyson Gamble
|1
Top Linebreaks
|AJ Brimson
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
Top Runs
|AJ Brimson
|20
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|18
|Payne Haas
|16
|Brian Kelly
|16
|Jarrod Wallace
|14
Top Run Metres
|AJ Brimson
|214
|Corey Oates
|199
|Payne Haas
|172
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|159
|Xavier Coates
|156
Post Contact Metres
|Payne Haas
|79
|Patrick Carrigan
|63
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|52
|Brian Kelly
|46
|Herman Ese'ese
|40
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|36
|Payne Haas
|36
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|35
|Kevin Proctor
|34
|David Fifita
|34
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Anthony Milford
|3
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|3
|Mitch Rein
|3
|Ashley Taylor
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Tyson Gamble
|5
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|5
|David Fifita
|4
|Mitch Rein
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jamayne Isaako
|9
|AJ Brimson
|8
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|4
|Mitch Rein
|3
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|350
|Anthony Milford
|289
|Tyson Gamble
|152
|David Fifita
|64
|Ashley Taylor
|57
Top Penalties
|Matthew Lodge
|1
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
Top Errors
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Jordan Riki
|1
|Anthony Don
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Titans
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves