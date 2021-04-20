FULL TIME: Broncos vs Titans – Round 8, 2021

2021-04-30T09:55:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosTitans
Broncos
36
Titans
28
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Broncos

Titans

6TRIES5
Herbie Farnworth 17'
Jamayne Isaako 22'
Xavier Coates 31'
Jamayne Isaako 37'
Corey Oates 46'
Jesse Arthars 50'
Kevin Proctor 2'
Corey Thompson 5'
Alexander Brimson 11'
Tyrone Peachey 13'
Mitch Rein 68'
5/6CONVERSIONS4/5
Jamayne Isaako 19'
Jamayne Isaako 23'
Jamayne Isaako 38'
Jamayne Isaako 48'
Jamayne Isaako 52'
Jamal Fogarty 3'
Jamal Fogarty 13'
Jamal Fogarty 15'
Jamal Fogarty 69'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Jamayne Isaako 63'
22HALF TIME22
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Titans

All Runs

156
179

All Run Metres

1654
1584

Line Breaks

6
4

Offloads

12
13

Kick Metres

448
500

40/20

0
0

Tackles

306
324

Missed Tackles

29
25

Penalties Conceded

3
5

Errors

8
5

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jamayne Isaako20
Jamal Fogarty8
Mitch Rein4
Kevin Proctor4
AJ Brimson4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako6
Jamal Fogarty4
Anthony Milford0
Moeaki Fotuaika0
Beau Fermor0

Top Try Scorer

Jamayne Isaako2
Mitch Rein1
Kevin Proctor1
AJ Brimson1
Jesse Arthars1

Top Try Assists

Jamal Fogarty2
Jamayne Isaako2
Anthony Milford1
Ashley Taylor1
AJ Brimson1

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako2
Anthony Milford1
Jamal Fogarty1
Xavier Coates1
Tyson Gamble1

Top Linebreaks

AJ Brimson3
Jesse Arthars2
Jamayne Isaako2
Mitch Rein1
Xavier Coates1

Top Runs

AJ Brimson20
Tevita Pangai Junior18
Payne Haas16
Brian Kelly16
Jarrod Wallace14

Top Run Metres

AJ Brimson214
Corey Oates199
Payne Haas172
Tevita Pangai Junior159
Xavier Coates156

Post Contact Metres

Payne Haas79
Patrick Carrigan63
Tevita Pangai Junior52
Brian Kelly46
Herman Ese'ese40

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein36
Payne Haas36
Moeaki Fotuaika35
Kevin Proctor34
David Fifita34

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jesse Arthars4
Anthony Milford3
Moeaki Fotuaika3
Mitch Rein3
Ashley Taylor3

Top Missed Tackles

Tyson Gamble5
Tevita Pangai Junior5
David Fifita4
Mitch Rein3
Jamayne Isaako3

Top Tackle Breaks

Jamayne Isaako9
AJ Brimson8
Phillip Sami5
Tevita Pangai Junior4
Mitch Rein3

Top Offloads

Phillip Sami4
Anthony Milford2
Moeaki Fotuaika2
Thomas Flegler2
Tevita Pangai Junior2

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty350
Anthony Milford289
Tyson Gamble152
David Fifita64
Ashley Taylor57

Top Penalties

Matthew Lodge1
AJ Brimson1
Jamal Fogarty1
Jamayne Isaako1
Jake Turpin1

Top Errors

Jesse Arthars3
Mitch Rein1
Ashley Taylor1
Jordan Riki1
Anthony Don1

Team Lists

Broncos

Titans

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5Corey OatesCorey Oates
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
8Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Jordan RikiJordan Riki
12Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Danny LeviDanny Levi
15Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
 RESERVES
19John AsiataJohn Asiata
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey13
 INTERCHANGE
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe15
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre17
Beau FermorBeau Fermor18
 RESERVES
Erin ClarkErin Clark14

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
23/4/21EelsL 46 - 6
15/4/21PanthersL 12 - 20
8/4/21RabbitohsL 35 - 6
2/4/21StormL 40 - 6
27/3/21BulldogsW 24 - 0

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
23/4/21RabbitohsL 30 - 40
17/4/21Sea EaglesL 36 - 0
10/4/21KnightsW 42 - 16
3/4/21RaidersL 4 - 20
28/3/21CowboysW 8 - 44
 