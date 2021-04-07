FULL TIME: Sea Eagles vs Titans – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-17T05:00:00Z - Glen Willow Oval
Sea Eagles
36
Titans
0
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Titans
|6
|TRIES
|0
B. Parker 9'
R. Garrick 17'
T. Trbojevic 22'
J. Saab 24'
J. Saab 44'
R. Garrick 63'
|5/6
|CONVERSIONS
|0/0
R. Garrick 11'
R. Garrick 19'
R. Garrick 23'
R. Garrick 25'
R. Garrick 65'
|1/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|0/0
R. Garrick 6'
|26
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Titans
All Runs150
All Run Metres1464
Line Breaks7
Offloads6
Kick Metres447
40/200
Tackles267
Missed Tackles30
Penalties Conceded5
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Reuben Garrick
|20
|Jason Saab
|8
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|AJ Brimson
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Taniela Paseka
|0
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|0
|Jonus Pearson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|AJ Brimson
|0
Top Try Assists
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Morgan Harper
|1
|Kieran Foran
|1
|Josh Schuster
|1
|AJ Brimson
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Josh Schuster
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Kieran Foran
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Reuben Garrick
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Brad Parker
|1
|Lachlan Croker
|1
|David Fifita
|1
Top Runs
|Josh Aloiai
|19
|David Fifita
|16
|Tom Trbojevic
|16
|Taniela Paseka
|15
|Jonus Pearson
|14
Top Run Metres
|Tom Trbojevic
|187
|Josh Aloiai
|173
|Corey Thompson
|172
|Taniela Paseka
|159
|David Fifita
|152
Post Contact Metres
|Taniela Paseka
|77
|Josh Aloiai
|62
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|53
|Martin Taupau
|44
|Josh Schuster
|43
Top Tackles
|Kevin Proctor
|37
|Lachlan Croker
|33
|Mitch Rein
|31
|Jake Trbojevic
|29
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|28
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Morgan Harper
|3
|Jake Trbojevic
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|2
|Erin Clark
|2
|Lachlan Croker
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Sean Keppie
|5
|Josh Schuster
|5
|Kieran Foran
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Morgan Harper
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|5
|David Fifita
|5
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Jonus Pearson
|4
Top Offloads
|David Fifita
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Sean Keppie
|1
|Morgan Harper
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Kieran Foran
|391
|Jamal Fogarty
|161
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|56
|Tyrone Peachey
|41
|Brian Kelly
|2
Top Penalties
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Josh Aloiai
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Titans
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves