FULL TIME: Sea Eagles vs Titans – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-17T05:00:00Z - Glen Willow Oval
#NRLManlyTitans
Sea Eagles
36
Titans
0
Match Summary

Sea Eagles

Titans

6TRIES0
Brad Parker 9'
Reuben Garrick 17'
Tom Trbojevic 22'
Jason Saab 24'
Jason Saab 44'
Reuben Garrick 63'
5/6CONVERSIONS0/0
Reuben Garrick 11'
Reuben Garrick 19'
Reuben Garrick 23'
Reuben Garrick 25'
Reuben Garrick 65'
1/1PENALTY GOALS0/0
Reuben Garrick 6'
26HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Sea Eagles

Titans

All Runs

150
156

All Run Metres

1464
1350

Line Breaks

7
2

Offloads

6
8

Kick Metres

447
205

40/20

0
0

Tackles

267
294

Missed Tackles

30
22

Penalties Conceded

5
8

Errors

8
14

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Reuben Garrick20
Jason Saab8
Brad Parker4
Tom Trbojevic4
AJ Brimson0

Top Goal Kicker

Reuben Garrick6
AJ Brimson0
Taniela Paseka0
Haumole Olakau'atu0
Jonus Pearson0

Top Try Scorer

Reuben Garrick2
Jason Saab2
Brad Parker1
Tom Trbojevic1
AJ Brimson0

Top Try Assists

Tom Trbojevic2
Morgan Harper1
Kieran Foran1
Josh Schuster1
AJ Brimson0

Top Linebreak Assists

Josh Schuster2
Tom Trbojevic2
Kieran Foran1
Moeaki Fotuaika1
Ashley Taylor1

Top Linebreaks

Reuben Garrick3
Tom Trbojevic2
Brad Parker1
Lachlan Croker1
David Fifita1

Top Runs

Josh Aloiai19
David Fifita16
Tom Trbojevic16
Taniela Paseka15
Jonus Pearson14

Top Run Metres

Tom Trbojevic187
Josh Aloiai173
Corey Thompson172
Taniela Paseka159
David Fifita152

Post Contact Metres

Taniela Paseka77
Josh Aloiai62
Haumole Olakau'atu53
Martin Taupau44
Josh Schuster43

Top Tackles

Kevin Proctor37
Lachlan Croker33
Mitch Rein31
Jake Trbojevic29
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui28

Top Ineffective Tackles

Morgan Harper3
Jake Trbojevic3
Tyrone Peachey2
Erin Clark2
Lachlan Croker2

Top Missed Tackles

Sean Keppie5
Josh Schuster5
Kieran Foran4
Jamal Fogarty3
Morgan Harper3

Top Tackle Breaks

Haumole Olakau'atu5
David Fifita5
Corey Thompson5
Patrick Herbert5
Jonus Pearson4

Top Offloads

David Fifita4
Patrick Herbert2
Taniela Paseka1
Sean Keppie1
Morgan Harper1

Top Kick Metres

Kieran Foran391
Jamal Fogarty161
Daly Cherry-Evans56
Tyrone Peachey41
Brian Kelly2

Top Penalties

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2
Patrick Herbert2
Josh Aloiai2
Daly Cherry-Evans1
Jarrod Wallace1

Top Errors

Mitch Rein3
Jonus Pearson2
Reuben Garrick2
AJ Brimson1
Haumole Olakau'atu1

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Titans

1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
17Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
12Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
14Cade CustCade Cust
15Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18Tevita FunaTevita Funa
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson5
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert4
Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson21
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey13
 INTERCHANGE
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Erin ClarkErin Clark17
 RESERVES
Beau FermorBeau Fermor18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATE OPP RESULT
9/4/21WarriorsW 12 - 13
1/4/21PanthersL 6 - 46
26/3/21DragonsL 38 - 12
20/3/21RabbitohsL 12 - 26
13/3/21RoostersL 46 - 4

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
10/4/21KnightsW 42 - 16
3/4/21RaidersL 4 - 20
28/3/21CowboysW 8 - 44
19/3/21BroncosW 28 - 16
13/3/21WarriorsL 19 - 6
 