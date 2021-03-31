FULL TIME: Titans vs Knights – Round 5, 2021

2021-04-10T05:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Knights
|8
|TRIES
|3
K. Proctor 1'
P. Herbert 7'
D. Fifita 21'
C. Thompson 26'
D. Fifita 31'
D. Fifita 51'
C. Thompson 60'
P. Herbert 62'
C. Randall 12'
S. To'a 36'
K. Ponga 68'
|5/8
|CONVERSIONS
|2/3
J. Fogarty 2'
J. Fogarty 9'
J. Fogarty 22'
J. Fogarty 61'
J. Fogarty 63'
K. Ponga 13'
K. Ponga 37'
|26
|HALF TIME
|12
Team Stats
Titans
Knights
All Runs184
All Run Metres1781
Line Breaks8
Offloads12
Kick Metres553
40/200
Tackles288
Missed Tackles25
Penalties Conceded4
Errors9
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|David Fifita
|12
|Jamal Fogarty
|10
|Kalyn Ponga
|8
|Corey Thompson
|8
|Patrick Herbert
|8
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Sauaso Sue
|0
|Connor Watson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Fifita
|3
|Corey Thompson
|2
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Chris Randall
|1
Top Try Assists
|Brian Kelly
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Connor Watson
|1
|Brodie Jones
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|Connor Watson
|1
|Mitch Barnett
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
Top Linebreaks
|David Fifita
|3
|Corey Thompson
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Chris Randall
|1
Top Runs
|Tyrone Peachey
|20
|AJ Brimson
|18
|Jarrod Wallace
|16
|Corey Thompson
|16
|Kalyn Ponga
|15
Top Run Metres
|Corey Thompson
|220
|AJ Brimson
|219
|Kalyn Ponga
|179
|Tyrone Peachey
|177
|Hymel Hunt
|170
Post Contact Metres
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|58
|Brian Kelly
|52
|David Klemmer
|49
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|47
|Tyrone Peachey
|42
Top Tackles
|Jayden Brailey
|50
|Mitch Rein
|37
|Daniel Saifiti
|32
|Mitch Barnett
|31
|Tyson Frizell
|29
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Mitch Barnett
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|3
|Sauaso Sue
|2
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
|Josh King
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Connor Watson
|4
|Mitch Barnett
|4
|Blake Green
|4
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|4
|AJ Brimson
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|8
|Kalyn Ponga
|5
|Tyrone Peachey
|5
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Corey Thompson
|4
Top Offloads
|Hymel Hunt
|3
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Mitch Barnett
|2
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|442
|Blake Green
|308
|Kalyn Ponga
|71
|Mitch Rein
|32
|Mitch Barnett
|28
Top Penalties
|Connor Watson
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|1
|Tyson Frizell
|1
Top Errors
|Daniel Saifiti
|3
|Mitch Barnett
|2
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
Team Lists
Titans
Knights
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|3/4/21
|Raiders
|L 4 - 20
|28/3/21
|Cowboys
|W 8 - 44
|19/3/21
|Broncos
|W 28 - 16
|13/3/21
|Warriors
|L 19 - 6
|25/9/20
|Knights
|W 36 - 6
Newcastle
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|4/4/21
|Dragons
|L 13 - 22
|28/3/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 20 - 24
|19/3/21
|Warriors
|W 16 - 20
|12/3/21
|Bulldogs
|W 32 - 16
|4/10/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 46 - 20