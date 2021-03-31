FULL TIME: Titans vs Knights – Round 5, 2021

Titans
42
Knights
16
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Knights

8TRIES3
Kevin Proctor 1'
Patrick Herbert 7'
David Fifita 21'
Corey Thompson 26'
David Fifita 31'
David Fifita 51'
Corey Thompson 60'
Patrick Herbert 62'
Chris Randall 12'
Starford To'a 36'
Kalyn Ponga 68'
5/8CONVERSIONS2/3
Jamal Fogarty 2'
Jamal Fogarty 9'
Jamal Fogarty 22'
Jamal Fogarty 61'
Jamal Fogarty 63'
Kalyn Ponga 13'
Kalyn Ponga 37'
26HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Titans

Knights

All Runs

184
142

All Run Metres

1781
1366

Line Breaks

8
6

Offloads

12
10

Kick Metres

553
407

40/20

0
0

Tackles

288
333

Missed Tackles

25
30

Penalties Conceded

4
4

Errors

9
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

David Fifita12
Jamal Fogarty10
Kalyn Ponga8
Corey Thompson8
Patrick Herbert8

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty5
Kalyn Ponga2
AJ Brimson0
Sauaso Sue0
Connor Watson0

Top Try Scorer

David Fifita3
Corey Thompson2
Patrick Herbert2
Kevin Proctor1
Chris Randall1

Top Try Assists

Brian Kelly2
AJ Brimson1
Connor Watson1
Brodie Jones1
Jamal Fogarty1

Top Linebreak Assists

Jarrod Wallace3
Connor Watson1
Mitch Barnett1
Jamal Fogarty1
Tyrone Peachey1

Top Linebreaks

David Fifita3
Corey Thompson2
AJ Brimson1
Kevin Proctor1
Chris Randall1

Top Runs

Tyrone Peachey20
AJ Brimson18
Jarrod Wallace16
Corey Thompson16
Kalyn Ponga15

Top Run Metres

Corey Thompson220
AJ Brimson219
Kalyn Ponga179
Tyrone Peachey177
Hymel Hunt170

Post Contact Metres

Moeaki Fotuaika58
Brian Kelly52
David Klemmer49
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui47
Tyrone Peachey42

Top Tackles

Jayden Brailey50
Mitch Rein37
Daniel Saifiti32
Mitch Barnett31
Tyson Frizell29

Top Ineffective Tackles

Mitch Barnett3
Gehamat Shibasaki3
Sauaso Sue2
Jamal Fogarty2
Josh King2

Top Missed Tackles

Connor Watson4
Mitch Barnett4
Blake Green4
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui4
AJ Brimson3

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita8
Kalyn Ponga5
Tyrone Peachey5
Patrick Herbert5
Corey Thompson4

Top Offloads

Hymel Hunt3
Brian Kelly3
Mitch Barnett2
Kalyn Ponga2
Tyrone Peachey2

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty442
Blake Green308
Kalyn Ponga71
Mitch Rein32
Mitch Barnett28

Top Penalties

Connor Watson1
Kevin Proctor1
Kalyn Ponga1
Gehamat Shibasaki1
Tyson Frizell1

Top Errors

Daniel Saifiti3
Mitch Barnett2
Hymel Hunt2
Brian Kelly2
Moeaki Fotuaika2

Team Lists

Titans

Knights

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
21Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12David FifitaDavid Fifita
13Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 INTERCHANGE
14Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17Erin ClarkErin Clark
 RESERVES
18Beau FermorBeau Fermor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Starford To'aStarford To'a2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Connor WatsonConnor Watson6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett12
Chris RandallChris Randall14
 INTERCHANGE
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue13
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo15
Josh KingJosh King16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones17
 RESERVES
Nathanael SasagiNathanael Sasagi20

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
3/4/21RaidersL 4 - 20
28/3/21CowboysW 8 - 44
19/3/21BroncosW 28 - 16
13/3/21WarriorsL 19 - 6
25/9/20KnightsW 36 - 6

Newcastle

DATE OPP RESULT
4/4/21DragonsL 13 - 22
28/3/21Wests TigersL 20 - 24
19/3/21WarriorsW 16 - 20
12/3/21BulldogsW 32 - 16
4/10/20RabbitohsL 46 - 20
 