FULL TIME: Titans vs Knights – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-25T08:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Titans
36
Knights
6
FULL TIME
2020-09-25T08:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary

Titans

Knights

7TRIES1
Ashley Taylor 2'
A. Taylor 2'
Mitch Rein 24'
M. Rein 24'
Brian Kelly 37'
B. Kelly 37'
Alexander Brimson 49'
A. Brimson 49'
Ashley Taylor 61'
A. Taylor 61'
Alexander Brimson 67'
A. Brimson 67'
Kevin Proctor 70'
K. Proctor 70'
 
Edrick Lee 32'
E. Lee 32'
4/7CONVERSIONS1/1
Ashley Taylor 4'
A. Taylor 4'
Ashley Taylor 26'
A. Taylor 26'
Ashley Taylor 51'
A. Taylor 51'
Jamal Fogarty 69'
J. Fogarty 69'
 
Mason Lino 34'
M. Lino 34'
16HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Titans

Knights

All Runs

194
152

All Run Metres

2067
1387

Line Breaks

9
2

Offloads

10
9

Kick Metres

445
543

40/20

0
0

Tackles

294
375

Missed Tackles

20
34

Penalties Conceded

2
6

Errors

10
10

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Ashley Taylor14
AJ Brimson8
Mitch Rein4
Kevin Proctor4
Brian Kelly4

Top Goal Kicker

Ashley Taylor3
Jamal Fogarty1
Mason Lino1
AJ Brimson0
Young Tonumaipea0

Top Try Scorer

AJ Brimson2
Ashley Taylor2
Mitch Rein1
Kevin Proctor1
Brian Kelly1

Top Try Assists

Treymain Spry3
Sione Mata'utia1
AJ Brimson0
Young Tonumaipea0
Mitchell Pearce0

Top Runs

Anthony Don19
Hymel Hunt18
Jarrod Wallace18
Bradman Best17
Moeaki Fotuaika17

Top Run Metres

AJ Brimson212
Jarrod Wallace195
Treymain Spry194
Anthony Don174
Ashley Taylor171

Top Linebreaks

Treymain Spry3
AJ Brimson2
Brian Kelly2
Mitch Rein1
Bradman Best1

Top Offloads

David Klemmer2
Moeaki Fotuaika2
Hymel Hunt2
Brian Kelly2
Treymain Spry2

Top Tackles

Kurt Mann57
Chris Randall39
Sione Mata'utia37
Sam Stone37
Mitch Rein36

Top Missed Tackles

Mitchell Pearce8
Kurt Mann5
Aidan Guerra4
Jamal Fogarty3
Kalyn Ponga3

Top Tackle Breaks

Moeaki Fotuaika8
AJ Brimson6
Kurt Mann6
Brian Kelly6
Kalyn Ponga4

Top Linebreak Assists

Brian Kelly2
Jamal Fogarty1
Tyrone Peachey1
Sione Mata'utia1
Mason Lino1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Pearce317
Jamal Fogarty195
Mason Lino190
Ashley Taylor187
Tanah Boyd54

Top Penalties

Herman Ese'ese1
Ashley Taylor1
Jacob Saifiti1
Chris Randall1
Kalyn Ponga1

Top Errors

Ashley Taylor2
Kevin Proctor2
Kalyn Ponga2
Treymain Spry2
Mitchell Pearce1

Team Lists

Titans

Knights

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5Treymain SpryTreymain Spry
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Sam StoneSam Stone
13Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16Jai ArrowJai Arrow
17Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Mason LinoMason Lino6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
Kurt MannKurt Mann9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti10
Sione Mata'utiaSione Mata'utia11
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra12
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett13
 
Chris RandallChris Randall14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti15
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
19/9/20Sea EaglesW 24 - 42
12/9/20BroncosW 18 - 6
5/9/20BulldogsW 14 - 18
28/8/20DragonsW 10 - 14
22/8/20RaidersL 16 - 36

Newcastle

DATE OPP RESULT
20/9/20DragonsW 42 - 18
12/9/20RoostersL 42 - 12
4/9/20SharksW 38 - 10
29/8/20WarriorsL 36 - 6
23/8/20CowboysW 12 - 0
 