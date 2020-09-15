FULL TIME: Titans vs Knights – Round 20, 2020

2020-09-25T08:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Knights
|7
|TRIES
|1
A. Taylor 2'
M. Rein 24'
B. Kelly 37'
A. Brimson 49'
A. Taylor 61'
A. Brimson 67'
K. Proctor 70'
E. Lee 32'
|4/7
|CONVERSIONS
|1/1
A. Taylor 4'
A. Taylor 26'
A. Taylor 51'
J. Fogarty 69'
M. Lino 34'
|16
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Titans
Knights
All Runs194
All Run Metres2067
Line Breaks9
Offloads10
Kick Metres445
40/200
Tackles294
Missed Tackles20
Penalties Conceded2
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Ashley Taylor
|14
|AJ Brimson
|8
|Mitch Rein
|4
|Kevin Proctor
|4
|Brian Kelly
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Ashley Taylor
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Mason Lino
|1
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Young Tonumaipea
|0
Top Try Scorer
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
Top Try Assists
|Treymain Spry
|3
|Sione Mata'utia
|1
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Young Tonumaipea
|0
|Mitchell Pearce
|0
Top Runs
|Anthony Don
|19
|Hymel Hunt
|18
|Jarrod Wallace
|18
|Bradman Best
|17
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|17
Top Run Metres
|AJ Brimson
|212
|Jarrod Wallace
|195
|Treymain Spry
|194
|Anthony Don
|174
|Ashley Taylor
|171
Top Linebreaks
|Treymain Spry
|3
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Mitch Rein
|1
|Bradman Best
|1
Top Offloads
|David Klemmer
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Treymain Spry
|2
Top Tackles
|Kurt Mann
|57
|Chris Randall
|39
|Sione Mata'utia
|37
|Sam Stone
|37
|Mitch Rein
|36
Top Missed Tackles
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|Kurt Mann
|5
|Aidan Guerra
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|AJ Brimson
|6
|Kurt Mann
|6
|Brian Kelly
|6
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Sione Mata'utia
|1
|Mason Lino
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Pearce
|317
|Jamal Fogarty
|195
|Mason Lino
|190
|Ashley Taylor
|187
|Tanah Boyd
|54
Top Penalties
|Herman Ese'ese
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|Jacob Saifiti
|1
|Chris Randall
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Knights
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|5
|Treymain Spry
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|Sam Stone
|13
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Tanah Boyd
|15
|Sam Lisone
|16
|Jai Arrow
|17
|Jai Whitbread
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Mason Lino
|6
|Mitchell Pearce
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Kurt Mann
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Sione Mata'utia
|11
|Aidan Guerra
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Chris Randall
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Herman Ese'ese
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 24 - 42
|12/9/20
|Broncos
|W 18 - 6
|5/9/20
|Bulldogs
|W 14 - 18
|28/8/20
|Dragons
|W 10 - 14
|22/8/20
|Raiders
|L 16 - 36
Newcastle
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/9/20
|Dragons
|W 42 - 18
|12/9/20
|Roosters
|L 42 - 12
|4/9/20
|Sharks
|W 38 - 10
|29/8/20
|Warriors
|L 36 - 6
|23/8/20
|Cowboys
|W 12 - 0