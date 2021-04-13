FULL TIME: Titans vs Rabbitohs – Round 7, 2021

Titans
30
Rabbitohs
40
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Titans

Rabbitohs

5TRIES6
David Fifita 2'
David Fifita 30'
David Fifita 32'
Jamal Fogarty 38'
Tyrone Peachey 68'
Jaxson Paulo 19'
Cody Walker 22'
Dane Gagai 44'
Benji Marshall 49'
Alex Johnston 56'
Benji Marshall 70'
5/5CONVERSIONS5/6
Jamal Fogarty 4'
Jamal Fogarty 31'
Jamal Fogarty 34'
Jamal Fogarty 40'
Jamal Fogarty 68'
Adam Reynolds 23'
Adam Reynolds 46'
Adam Reynolds 51'
Adam Reynolds 58'
Adam Reynolds 72'
0/0PENALTY GOALS3/3
  
Adam Reynolds 53'
Adam Reynolds 76'
Adam Reynolds 78'
24HALF TIME10
 

Team Stats

Titans

Rabbitohs

All Runs

164
185

All Run Metres

1508
1670

Line Breaks

9
7

Offloads

12
7

Kick Metres

629
638

40/20

0
1

Tackles

354
299

Missed Tackles

31
46

Penalties Conceded

4
5

Errors

5
4

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds16
Jamal Fogarty14
David Fifita12
Benji Marshall8
Alex Johnston4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds8
Jamal Fogarty5
AJ Brimson0
Mark Nicholls0
Cameron Murray0

Top Try Scorer

David Fifita3
Benji Marshall2
Alex Johnston1
Jamal Fogarty1
Jaxson Paulo1

Top Try Assists

Keaon Koloamatangi2
Alex Johnston1
Corey Thompson1
Brian Kelly1
Cody Walker1

Top Linebreak Assists

Benji Marshall3
Brian Kelly3
Cody Walker2
Ashley Taylor2
Cameron Murray1

Top Linebreaks

David Fifita3
Corey Thompson3
Keaon Koloamatangi2
Alex Johnston2
AJ Brimson1

Top Runs

Keaon Koloamatangi18
Corey Thompson17
Moeaki Fotuaika17
AJ Brimson16
Alex Johnston15

Top Run Metres

Corey Thompson262
AJ Brimson180
Keaon Koloamatangi158
Moeaki Fotuaika154
Alex Johnston149

Post Contact Metres

Thomas Burgess64
Moeaki Fotuaika62
Keaon Koloamatangi59
Jai Arrow47
Corey Thompson47

Top Tackles

Cameron Murray45
Damien Cook40
Mitch Rein40
Jarrod Wallace37
Sam McIntyre36

Top Ineffective Tackles

Mitch Rein4
Jamal Fogarty3
Campbell Graham3
Adam Reynolds2
Jai Arrow2

Top Missed Tackles

Adam Reynolds7
Dane Gagai5
Cody Walker5
Jamal Fogarty4
Jaxson Paulo4

Top Tackle Breaks

Corey Thompson11
David Fifita10
AJ Brimson5
Tyrone Peachey5
Damien Cook5

Top Offloads

AJ Brimson2
Cameron Murray2
Keaon Koloamatangi2
Brian Kelly2
Mark Nicholls1

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty420
Adam Reynolds395
Ashley Taylor160
Benji Marshall90
Cody Walker59

Top Penalties

Moeaki Fotuaika2
Cameron Murray1
Kevin Proctor1
Benji Marshall1
Jarrod Wallace1

Top Errors

Corey Thompson2
Benji Marshall1
Jarrod Wallace1
Alex Johnston1
Jaydn Su'a1

Team Lists

Titans

Rabbitohs

1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
21Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12David FifitaDavid Fifita
13Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
 INTERCHANGE
14Erin ClarkErin Clark
15Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
16Sam LisoneSam Lisone
17Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
 RESERVES
18Beau FermorBeau Fermor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall14
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi11
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls15
Liam KnightLiam Knight16
Jai ArrowJai Arrow17
Jacob HostJacob Host18
 RESERVES
Steven MarstersSteven Marsters3

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
17/4/21Sea EaglesL 36 - 0
10/4/21KnightsW 42 - 16
3/4/21RaidersL 4 - 20
28/3/21CowboysW 8 - 44
19/3/21BroncosW 28 - 16

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
17/4/21Wests TigersW 18 - 14
8/4/21BroncosW 35 - 6
2/4/21BulldogsW 0 - 38
26/3/21RoostersW 26 - 16
20/3/21Sea EaglesW 12 - 26
 