FULL TIME: Titans vs Rabbitohs – Round 7, 2021

2021-04-23T08:00:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Rabbitohs
|5
|TRIES
|6
D. Fifita 2'
D. Fifita 30'
D. Fifita 32'
J. Fogarty 38'
T. Peachey 68'
J. Paulo 19'
C. Walker 22'
D. Gagai 44'
B. Marshall 49'
A. Johnston 56'
B. Marshall 70'
|5/5
|CONVERSIONS
|5/6
J. Fogarty 4'
J. Fogarty 31'
J. Fogarty 34'
J. Fogarty 40'
J. Fogarty 68'
A. Reynolds 23'
A. Reynolds 46'
A. Reynolds 51'
A. Reynolds 58'
A. Reynolds 72'
|0/0
|PENALTY GOALS
|3/3
A. Reynolds 53'
A. Reynolds 76'
A. Reynolds 78'
|24
|HALF TIME
|10
Team Stats
Titans
Rabbitohs
All Runs164
All Run Metres1508
Line Breaks9
Offloads12
Kick Metres629
40/200
Tackles354
Missed Tackles31
Penalties Conceded4
Errors5
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|16
|Jamal Fogarty
|14
|David Fifita
|12
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Alex Johnston
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Jamal Fogarty
|5
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Mark Nicholls
|0
|Cameron Murray
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Fifita
|3
|Benji Marshall
|2
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Jaxson Paulo
|1
Top Try Assists
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Corey Thompson
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Benji Marshall
|3
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Cody Walker
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Cameron Murray
|1
Top Linebreaks
|David Fifita
|3
|Corey Thompson
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2
|Alex Johnston
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
Top Runs
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|18
|Corey Thompson
|17
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|17
|AJ Brimson
|16
|Alex Johnston
|15
Top Run Metres
|Corey Thompson
|262
|AJ Brimson
|180
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|158
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|154
|Alex Johnston
|149
Post Contact Metres
|Thomas Burgess
|64
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|62
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|59
|Jai Arrow
|47
|Corey Thompson
|47
Top Tackles
|Cameron Murray
|45
|Damien Cook
|40
|Mitch Rein
|40
|Jarrod Wallace
|37
|Sam McIntyre
|36
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Jai Arrow
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Cody Walker
|5
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Corey Thompson
|11
|David Fifita
|10
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Tyrone Peachey
|5
|Damien Cook
|5
Top Offloads
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Cameron Murray
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Mark Nicholls
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|420
|Adam Reynolds
|395
|Ashley Taylor
|160
|Benji Marshall
|90
|Cody Walker
|59
Top Penalties
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Rabbitohs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 36 - 0
|10/4/21
|Knights
|W 42 - 16
|3/4/21
|Raiders
|L 4 - 20
|28/3/21
|Cowboys
|W 8 - 44
|19/3/21
|Broncos
|W 28 - 16
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/4/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 18 - 14
|8/4/21
|Broncos
|W 35 - 6
|2/4/21
|Bulldogs
|W 0 - 38
|26/3/21
|Roosters
|W 26 - 16
|20/3/21
|Sea Eagles
|W 12 - 26