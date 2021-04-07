FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-17T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
Rabbitohs
18
Wests Tigers
14
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
|3
|TRIES
|2
C. Murray 24'
D. Gagai 66'
T. Burgess 81'
D. Laurie 32'
L. Garner 43'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|2/2
A. Reynolds 25'
A. Reynolds 68'
A. Doueihi 33'
A. Doueihi 44'
|0/1
|PENALTY GOALS
|1/1
A. Doueihi 58'
|0/1
|FIELD GOALS
|0/0
|1/3
|2PT FIELD GOALS
|0/1
A. Reynolds 74'
|6
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
All Runs176
All Run Metres1696
Line Breaks4
Offloads6
Kick Metres502
40/200
Tackles366
Missed Tackles24
Penalties Conceded5
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Reynolds
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Garner
|4
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Thomas Burgess
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Doueihi
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|0
|Asu Kepaoa
|0
|Jaydn Su'a
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Luke Garner
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Thomas Burgess
|1
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Daine Laurie
|1
Top Try Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|0
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
|Tevita Tatola
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Luke Garner
|1
|Thomas Burgess
|1
|Cody Walker
|1
|Cameron Murray
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
Top Runs
|Thomas Burgess
|21
|Cameron Murray
|18
|David Nofoaluma
|16
|Dane Gagai
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
Top Run Metres
|Thomas Burgess
|200
|Latrell Mitchell
|175
|Cameron Murray
|173
|David Nofoaluma
|159
|Dane Gagai
|149
Post Contact Metres
|Joe Ofahengaue
|63
|Thomas Burgess
|60
|Tevita Tatola
|60
|David Nofoaluma
|58
|Latrell Mitchell
|57
Top Tackles
|Jake Simpkin
|58
|Damien Cook
|52
|Cameron Murray
|41
|Alex Twal
|39
|Luciano Leilua
|38
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2
|Jaydn Su'a
|2
|Alex Twal
|2
|Jai Arrow
|2
|Damien Cook
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|James Roberts
|5
|Jake Simpkin
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|Daine Laurie
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Latrell Mitchell
|9
|Daine Laurie
|8
|David Nofoaluma
|6
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Josh Mansour
|5
Top Offloads
|Asu Kepaoa
|2
|Cameron Murray
|2
|Thomas Mikaele
|2
|Alex Twal
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|370
|Adam Doueihi
|351
|Luke Brooks
|295
|Benji Marshall
|53
|Cody Walker
|50
Top Penalties
|Luke Garner
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
Top Errors
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Daine Laurie
|3
|Asu Kepaoa
|1
|Jai Arrow
|1
|Jacob Host
|1
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Wests Tigers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|8/4/21
|Broncos
|W 35 - 6
|2/4/21
|Bulldogs
|W 0 - 38
|26/3/21
|Roosters
|W 26 - 16
|20/3/21
|Sea Eagles
|W 12 - 26
|11/3/21
|Storm
|L 26 - 18
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/4/21
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 34
|5/4/21
|Eels
|L 22 - 36
|28/3/21
|Knights
|W 20 - 24
|21/3/21
|Roosters
|L 6 - 40
|14/3/21
|Raiders
|L 30 - 12