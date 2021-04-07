FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers – Round 6, 2021

2021-04-17T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
Rabbitohs
18
Wests Tigers
14
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

3TRIES2
Cameron Murray 24'
Dane Gagai 66'
Thomas Burgess 81'
Daine Laurie 32'
Luke Garner 43'
2/2CONVERSIONS2/2
Adam Reynolds 25'
Adam Reynolds 68'
Adam Doueihi 33'
Adam Doueihi 44'
0/1PENALTY GOALS1/1
  
Adam Doueihi 58'
0/1FIELD GOALS0/0
   
1/32PT FIELD GOALS0/1
Adam Reynolds 74'
6HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

All Runs

176
160

All Run Metres

1696
1336

Line Breaks

4
2

Offloads

6
8

Kick Metres

502
703

40/20

0
0

Tackles

366
361

Missed Tackles

24
37

Penalties Conceded

5
9

Errors

10
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Reynolds6
Adam Doueihi6
Luke Garner4
Dane Gagai4
Thomas Burgess4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Doueihi3
Adam Reynolds2
Stefano Utoikamanu0
Asu Kepaoa0
Jaydn Su'a0

Top Try Scorer

Luke Garner1
Dane Gagai1
Thomas Burgess1
Cameron Murray1
Daine Laurie1

Top Try Assists

Adam Doueihi1
Cody Walker1
David Nofoaluma1
Adam Reynolds0
Stefano Utoikamanu0

Top Linebreak Assists

Adam Reynolds1
Adam Doueihi1
Luciano Leilua1
Damien Cook1
Tevita Tatola1

Top Linebreaks

Luke Garner1
Thomas Burgess1
Cody Walker1
Cameron Murray1
David Nofoaluma1

Top Runs

Thomas Burgess21
Cameron Murray18
David Nofoaluma16
Dane Gagai15
Joe Ofahengaue15

Top Run Metres

Thomas Burgess200
Latrell Mitchell175
Cameron Murray173
David Nofoaluma159
Dane Gagai149

Post Contact Metres

Joe Ofahengaue63
Thomas Burgess60
Tevita Tatola60
David Nofoaluma58
Latrell Mitchell57

Top Tackles

Jake Simpkin58
Damien Cook52
Cameron Murray41
Alex Twal39
Luciano Leilua38

Top Ineffective Tackles

Stefano Utoikamanu2
Jaydn Su'a2
Alex Twal2
Jai Arrow2
Damien Cook2

Top Missed Tackles

James Roberts5
Jake Simpkin5
Adam Doueihi4
Luciano Leilua4
Daine Laurie4

Top Tackle Breaks

Latrell Mitchell9
Daine Laurie8
David Nofoaluma6
Dane Gagai5
Josh Mansour5

Top Offloads

Asu Kepaoa2
Cameron Murray2
Thomas Mikaele2
Alex Twal1
Luciano Leilua1

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds370
Adam Doueihi351
Luke Brooks295
Benji Marshall53
Cody Walker50

Top Penalties

Luke Garner3
Adam Doueihi2
Moses Mbye1
Dane Gagai1
Damien Cook1

Top Errors

Alex Johnston4
Daine Laurie3
Asu Kepaoa1
Jai Arrow1
Jacob Host1

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

1Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5Josh MansourJosh Mansour
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11Jacob HostJacob Host
12Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
15Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
17Jai ArrowJai Arrow
19Liam KnightLiam Knight
 RESERVES
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
James RobertsJames Roberts3
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa4
Tommy TalauTommy Talau5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin9
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu10
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
Alex TwalAlex Twal13
 INTERCHANGE
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye14
Luke GarnerLuke Garner15
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele16
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove17
 RESERVES
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth19

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
8/4/21BroncosW 35 - 6
2/4/21BulldogsW 0 - 38
26/3/21RoostersW 26 - 16
20/3/21Sea EaglesW 12 - 26
11/3/21StormL 26 - 18

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
11/4/21CowboysL 30 - 34
5/4/21EelsL 22 - 36
28/3/21KnightsW 20 - 24
21/3/21RoostersL 6 - 40
14/3/21RaidersL 30 - 12
 