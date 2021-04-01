FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Cowboys – Round 5, 2021

2021-04-11T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
30
Cowboys
34
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Cowboys
|6
|TRIES
|6
D. Laurie 10'
D. Nofoaluma 52'
L. Leilua 56'
L. Garner 58'
T. Talau 71'
J. Ofahengaue 79'
H. Tabuai-Fidow 2'
M. Taulagi 16'
S. Drinkwater 24'
B. Condon 29'
M. Taulagi 35'
L. Burr 62'
|3/6
|CONVERSIONS
|5/6
A. Doueihi 12'
A. Doueihi 57'
A. Doueihi 79'
V. Holmes 18'
V. Holmes 25'
V. Holmes 31'
V. Holmes 36'
V. Holmes 64'
|6
|HALF TIME
|28
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Cowboys
All Runs192
All Run Metres1596
Line Breaks5
Offloads17
Kick Metres399
40/200
Tackles327
Missed Tackles13
Penalties Conceded3
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Valentine Holmes
|10
|Murray Taulagi
|8
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Ben Condon
|4
|David Nofoaluma
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Valentine Holmes
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|3
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|0
|Ben Condon
|0
|David Nofoaluma
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Murray Taulagi
|2
|Ben Condon
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
Top Try Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Luke Brooks
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Reece Robson
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Ben Condon
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Jordan McLean
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Ben Condon
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Alex Twal
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|1
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|20
|Tommy Talau
|19
|Daine Laurie
|18
|Joe Ofahengaue
|18
|Reuben Cotter
|16
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|174
|Reuben Cotter
|156
|Joe Ofahengaue
|143
|Tommy Talau
|137
|Daine Laurie
|130
Post Contact Metres
|Adam Doueihi
|64
|Reuben Cotter
|57
|Joe Ofahengaue
|54
|Jordan McLean
|52
|Alex Twal
|51
Top Tackles
|Jacob Liddle
|56
|Reuben Cotter
|52
|Reece Robson
|50
|Alex Twal
|43
|Lachlan Burr
|33
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Lachlan Burr
|5
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Reece Robson
|4
|Shane Wright
|3
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Scott Drinkwater
|5
|Ben Condon
|4
|Ben Hampton
|4
|Shane Wright
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Luke Brooks
|5
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Luke Garner
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Daine Laurie
|3
Top Offloads
|Joe Ofahengaue
|5
|David Nofoaluma
|4
|Luke Brooks
|2
|Francis Molo
|2
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Ben Hampton
|351
|Scott Drinkwater
|268
|Luke Brooks
|206
|Adam Doueihi
|193
|Murray Taulagi
|33
Top Penalties
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Jordan McLean
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Reuben Cotter
|1
|Connelly Lemuelu
|1
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Cowboys
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves