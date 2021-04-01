FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Cowboys – Round 5, 2021

2021-04-11T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
30
Cowboys
34
FULL TIME
2021-04-11T06:05:00Z - Leichhardt Oval
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Cowboys

6TRIES6
Daine Laurie 10'
David Nofoaluma 52'
Luciano Leilua 56'
Luke Garner 58'
Tommy Talau 71'
Joe Ofahengaue 79'
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2'
Murray Taulagi 16'
Scott Drinkwater 24'
Ben Condon 29'
Murray Taulagi 35'
Lachlan Burr 62'
3/6CONVERSIONS5/6
Adam Doueihi 12'
Adam Doueihi 57'
Adam Doueihi 79'
Valentine Holmes 18'
Valentine Holmes 25'
Valentine Holmes 31'
Valentine Holmes 36'
Valentine Holmes 64'
6HALF TIME28
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Cowboys

All Runs

192
150

All Run Metres

1596
1365

Line Breaks

5
5

Offloads

17
6

Kick Metres

399
687

40/20

0
0

Tackles

327
385

Missed Tackles

13
32

Penalties Conceded

3
5

Errors

11
13

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Valentine Holmes10
Murray Taulagi8
Adam Doueihi6
Ben Condon4
David Nofoaluma4

Top Goal Kicker

Valentine Holmes5
Adam Doueihi3
Stefano Utoikamanu0
Ben Condon0
David Nofoaluma0

Top Try Scorer

Murray Taulagi2
Ben Condon1
David Nofoaluma1
Daine Laurie1
Luke Garner1

Top Try Assists

Adam Doueihi2
Luke Brooks2
Scott Drinkwater2
Luciano Leilua1
Reece Robson1

Top Linebreak Assists

Adam Doueihi2
Ben Condon1
Moses Mbye1
Jordan McLean1
Luke Brooks1

Top Linebreaks

Ben Condon1
David Nofoaluma1
Alex Twal1
Luke Garner1
Valentine Holmes1

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma20
Tommy Talau19
Daine Laurie18
Joe Ofahengaue18
Reuben Cotter16

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma174
Reuben Cotter156
Joe Ofahengaue143
Tommy Talau137
Daine Laurie130

Post Contact Metres

Adam Doueihi64
Reuben Cotter57
Joe Ofahengaue54
Jordan McLean52
Alex Twal51

Top Tackles

Jacob Liddle56
Reuben Cotter52
Reece Robson50
Alex Twal43
Lachlan Burr33

Top Ineffective Tackles

Lachlan Burr5
Connelly Lemuelu4
Reece Robson4
Shane Wright3
Scott Drinkwater3

Top Missed Tackles

Scott Drinkwater5
Ben Condon4
Ben Hampton4
Shane Wright3
Connelly Lemuelu3

Top Tackle Breaks

Luke Brooks5
Moses Mbye4
Luke Garner4
Adam Doueihi4
Daine Laurie3

Top Offloads

Joe Ofahengaue5
David Nofoaluma4
Luke Brooks2
Francis Molo2
Stefano Utoikamanu1

Top Kick Metres

Ben Hampton351
Scott Drinkwater268
Luke Brooks206
Adam Doueihi193
Murray Taulagi33

Top Penalties

Moses Mbye1
Jordan McLean1
Scott Drinkwater1
Reuben Cotter1
Connelly Lemuelu1

Top Errors

Kyle Feldt5
Valentine Holmes4
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow2
James Roberts2
Jacob Liddle2

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Cowboys

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3James RobertsJames Roberts
19Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
22Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10James TamouJames Tamou
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
17Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
 RESERVES
14Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow3
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater6
Ben HamptonBen Hampton7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Shane WrightShane Wright11
Ben CondonBen Condon12
Coen HessCoen Hess15
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr17
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen20
 RESERVES
Jake CliffordJake Clifford21

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
5/4/21EelsL 22 - 36
28/3/21KnightsW 20 - 24
21/3/21RoostersL 6 - 40
14/3/21RaidersL 30 - 12
26/9/20EelsL 24 - 28

North Queensland

DATE OPP RESULT
3/4/21SharksL 48 - 10
28/3/21TitansL 8 - 44
20/3/21DragonsL 18 - 25
13/3/21PanthersL 24 - 0
24/9/20BroncosW 16 - 32
 