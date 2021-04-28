FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Titans – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-08T07:30:00Z - Campbelltown Sports Stadium
#NRLTigersTitans
Wests Tigers
28
Titans
36
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Titans

5TRIES6
Joseph Leilua 18'
Jake Simpkin 25'
David Nofoaluma 67'
David Nofoaluma 69'
Adam Doueihi 79'
Phillip Sami 7'
Tyrone Peachey 9'
Brian Kelly 12'
Beau Fermor 30'
Phillip Sami 50'
Tanah Boyd 62'
4/5CONVERSIONS6/6
Adam Doueihi 20'
Adam Doueihi 26'
Adam Doueihi 68'
Adam Doueihi 70'
Jamal Fogarty 9'
Jamal Fogarty 11'
Jamal Fogarty 13'
Jamal Fogarty 32'
Jamal Fogarty 52'
Jamal Fogarty 64'
12HALF TIME24
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Titans

All Runs

183
160

All Run Metres

1671
1646

Line Breaks

7
4

Offloads

16
17

Kick Metres

413
513

40/20

0
0

Tackles

313
314

Missed Tackles

25
33

Penalties Conceded

1
7

Errors

12
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Jamal Fogarty12
Adam Doueihi12
Phillip Sami8
David Nofoaluma8
Tyrone Peachey4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty6
Adam Doueihi4
AJ Brimson0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0

Top Try Scorer

Phillip Sami2
David Nofoaluma2
Adam Doueihi1
Tyrone Peachey1
Joseph Leilua1

Top Try Assists

Adam Doueihi2
AJ Brimson1
Jamal Fogarty1
Tyrone Peachey1
Tanah Boyd1

Top Linebreak Assists

Adam Doueihi2
Jarrod Wallace1
Tanah Boyd1
Brian Kelly1
Thomas Mikaele1

Top Linebreaks

David Nofoaluma2
AJ Brimson1
Jamal Fogarty1
Luke Brooks1
Adam Doueihi1

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma21
David Fifita18
Adam Doueihi17
Phillip Sami17
Luke Brooks16

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma227
Phillip Sami174
Brian Kelly165
Adam Doueihi160
AJ Brimson158

Post Contact Metres

Phillip Sami65
Thomas Mikaele60
Joe Ofahengaue54
David Nofoaluma53
Daine Laurie52

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein42
Kevin Proctor35
Luciano Leilua35
Luke Garner32
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui31

Top Ineffective Tackles

Moses Mbye6
Mitch Rein5
Kevin Proctor3
Jamal Fogarty3
Luciano Leilua3

Top Missed Tackles

Brian Kelly6
Jamal Fogarty4
Tanah Boyd4
David Fifita4
Beau Fermor4

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita8
David Nofoaluma8
Daine Laurie4
Jamal Fogarty3
Adam Doueihi3

Top Offloads

David Fifita5
Jarrod Wallace4
Luciano Leilua4
Thomas Mikaele3
David Nofoaluma3

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty454
Adam Doueihi312
Luke Brooks83
Tanah Boyd24
Mitch Rein21

Top Penalties

David Fifita2
Kevin Proctor1
Jarrod Wallace1
Alex Seyfarth1
Tyrone Peachey1

Top Errors

Zac Cini5
Luke Garner2
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2
David Fifita2
Brian Kelly2

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Titans

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Zac CiniZac Cini
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10Alex TwalAlex Twal
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
16Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
 RESERVES
18Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Anthony DonAnthony Don2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Beau FermorBeau Fermor4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd19
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey13
 INTERCHANGE
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika14
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters21
 RESERVES
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
2/5/21DragonsW 8 - 16
25/4/21Sea EaglesL 6 - 40
17/4/21RabbitohsL 18 - 14
11/4/21CowboysL 30 - 34
5/4/21EelsL 22 - 36

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
30/4/21BroncosL 36 - 28
23/4/21RabbitohsL 30 - 40
17/4/21Sea EaglesL 36 - 0
10/4/21KnightsW 42 - 16
3/4/21RaidersL 4 - 20
 