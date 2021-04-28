FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Titans – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-08T07:30:00Z - Campbelltown Sports Stadium
Wests Tigers
28
Titans
36
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Titans
|5
|TRIES
|6
J. Leilua 18'
J. Simpkin 25'
D. Nofoaluma 67'
D. Nofoaluma 69'
A. Doueihi 79'
P. Sami 7'
T. Peachey 9'
B. Kelly 12'
B. Fermor 30'
P. Sami 50'
T. Boyd 62'
|4/5
|CONVERSIONS
|6/6
A. Doueihi 20'
A. Doueihi 26'
A. Doueihi 68'
A. Doueihi 70'
J. Fogarty 9'
J. Fogarty 11'
J. Fogarty 13'
J. Fogarty 32'
J. Fogarty 52'
J. Fogarty 64'
|12
|HALF TIME
|24
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Titans
All Runs183
All Run Metres1671
Line Breaks7
Offloads16
Kick Metres413
40/200
Tackles313
Missed Tackles25
Penalties Conceded1
Errors12
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamal Fogarty
|12
|Adam Doueihi
|12
|Phillip Sami
|8
|David Nofoaluma
|8
|Tyrone Peachey
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|AJ Brimson
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Phillip Sami
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Joseph Leilua
|1
Top Try Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
|Tanah Boyd
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Tanah Boyd
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|Thomas Mikaele
|1
Top Linebreaks
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|21
|David Fifita
|18
|Adam Doueihi
|17
|Phillip Sami
|17
|Luke Brooks
|16
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|227
|Phillip Sami
|174
|Brian Kelly
|165
|Adam Doueihi
|160
|AJ Brimson
|158
Post Contact Metres
|Phillip Sami
|65
|Thomas Mikaele
|60
|Joe Ofahengaue
|54
|David Nofoaluma
|53
|Daine Laurie
|52
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|42
|Kevin Proctor
|35
|Luciano Leilua
|35
|Luke Garner
|32
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|31
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Moses Mbye
|6
|Mitch Rein
|5
|Kevin Proctor
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Luciano Leilua
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Brian Kelly
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Tanah Boyd
|4
|David Fifita
|4
|Beau Fermor
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|8
|David Nofoaluma
|8
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|3
Top Offloads
|David Fifita
|5
|Jarrod Wallace
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|Thomas Mikaele
|3
|David Nofoaluma
|3
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|454
|Adam Doueihi
|312
|Luke Brooks
|83
|Tanah Boyd
|24
|Mitch Rein
|21
Top Penalties
|David Fifita
|2
|Kevin Proctor
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|1
|Alex Seyfarth
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|1
Top Errors
|Zac Cini
|5
|Luke Garner
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|David Fifita
|2
|Brian Kelly
|2
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Titans
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|2/5/21
|Dragons
|W 8 - 16
|25/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 6 - 40
|17/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 18 - 14
|11/4/21
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 34
|5/4/21
|Eels
|L 22 - 36
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|30/4/21
|Broncos
|L 36 - 28
|23/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 30 - 40
|17/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 36 - 0
|10/4/21
|Knights
|W 42 - 16
|3/4/21
|Raiders
|L 4 - 20