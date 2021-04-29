FULL TIME: Dragons vs Bulldogs – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-09T06:05:00Z - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
32
Bulldogs
12
FULL TIME
2021-05-09T06:05:00Z - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Match Summary

Dragons

Bulldogs

6TRIES2
Matthew Dufty 21'
Mathew Feagai 51'
Paul Vaughan 54'
Corey Norman 60'
Matthew Dufty 63'
Junior Amone 70'
Renouf Atoni 66'
Nick Meaney 72'
4/6CONVERSIONS2/2
Corey Norman 23'
Corey Norman 55'
Corey Norman 62'
Corey Norman 64'
Kyle Flanagan 68'
Kyle Flanagan 73'
6HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Dragons

Bulldogs

All Runs

207
170

All Run Metres

1893
1438

Line Breaks

6
0

Offloads

14
7

Kick Metres

439
597

40/20

0
0

Tackles

345
362

Missed Tackles

28
37

Penalties Conceded

6
3

Errors

14
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Corey Norman12
Matthew Dufty8
Mathew Feagai4
Kyle Flanagan4
Junior Amone4

Top Goal Kicker

Corey Norman4
Kyle Flanagan2
Adam Elliott0
Max Feagai0
Blake Lawrie0

Top Try Scorer

Matthew Dufty2
Mathew Feagai1
Junior Amone1
Renouf Atoni1
Nick Meaney1

Top Try Assists

Ben Hunt2
Billy Burns1
Mathew Feagai1
Andrew McCullough1
Jack Bird1

Top Linebreak Assists

Jack Bird2
Blake Lawrie1
Matthew Dufty1
Ben Hunt1
Andrew McCullough1

Top Linebreaks

Mathew Feagai2
Matthew Dufty1
Billy Burns1
Ben Hunt1
Paul Vaughan1

Top Runs

D. Watene-Zelezniak21
Paul Vaughan21
Matthew Dufty19
Jack Bird19
Ben Hunt18

Top Run Metres

Matthew Dufty228
Paul Vaughan199
Corey Norman170
Jack Bird169
Nick Cotric151

Post Contact Metres

Paul Vaughan70
Nick Cotric62
Blake Lawrie61
Jack Bird61
Tariq Sims60

Top Tackles

Luke Thompson46
Josh McGuire46
Chris Smith46
Andrew McCullough43
Sione Katoa41

Top Ineffective Tackles

Adam Elliott4
Jake Averillo3
Josh McGuire3
Nick Meaney3
Kaide Ellis2

Top Missed Tackles

Chris Smith6
Adam Elliott5
Sione Katoa5
Blake Lawrie4
Josh Kerr4

Top Tackle Breaks

Matthew Dufty10
Mathew Feagai5
Jack Bird5
D. Watene-Zelezniak4
Tyrell Fuimaono4

Top Offloads

Jack Bird4
Ben Hunt3
Luke Thompson2
Corey Norman2
Adam Elliott1

Top Kick Metres

Ben Hunt265
Jake Averillo219
Kyle Flanagan162
Corey Norman156
Lachlan Lewis142

Top Penalties

Josh Kerr2
Matthew Dufty1
Andrew McCullough1
Jake Averillo1
Will Hopoate1

Top Errors

Mathew Feagai3
Josh Kerr3
Matthew Dufty2
Corey Waddell2
Jack Bird2

Team Lists

Dragons

Bulldogs

1Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
5Max FeagaiMax Feagai
3Jack BirdJack Bird
4Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
20Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
6Corey NormanCorey Norman
7Ben HuntBen Hunt
8Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11Josh KerrJosh Kerr
12Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
 INTERCHANGE
15Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
19Junior AmoneJunior Amone
 RESERVES
18Jackson FordJackson Ford
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick CotricNick Cotric2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate3
Corey AllanCorey Allan4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney5
Jake AverilloJake Averillo6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson10
Sione KatoaSione Katoa9
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai16
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott11
Chris SmithChris Smith12
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell13
 INTERCHANGE
Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz14
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni15
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis19
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden23
 RESERVES
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

St George Illawarra

DATE OPP RESULT
2/5/21Wests TigersL 8 - 16
25/4/21RoostersL 34 - 10
18/4/21WarriorsL 14 - 20
11/4/21EelsW 12 - 26
4/4/21KnightsW 13 - 22

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
1/5/21EelsL 10 - 32
24/4/21SharksW 12 - 18
18/4/21CowboysL 30 - 18
10/4/21StormL 18 - 52
2/4/21RabbitohsL 0 - 38
 