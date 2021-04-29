FULL TIME: Dragons vs Bulldogs – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-09T06:05:00Z - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Match Summary
Dragons
Bulldogs
|6
|TRIES
|2
M. Dufty 21'
M. Feagai 51'
P. Vaughan 54'
C. Norman 60'
M. Dufty 63'
J. Amone 70'
R. Atoni 66'
N. Meaney 72'
|4/6
|CONVERSIONS
|2/2
C. Norman 23'
C. Norman 55'
C. Norman 62'
C. Norman 64'
K. Flanagan 68'
K. Flanagan 73'
|6
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Dragons
Bulldogs
All Runs207
All Run Metres1893
Line Breaks6
Offloads14
Kick Metres439
40/200
Tackles345
Missed Tackles28
Penalties Conceded6
Errors14
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Corey Norman
|12
|Matthew Dufty
|8
|Mathew Feagai
|4
|Kyle Flanagan
|4
|Junior Amone
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Corey Norman
|4
|Kyle Flanagan
|2
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Max Feagai
|0
|Blake Lawrie
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|1
|Junior Amone
|1
|Renouf Atoni
|1
|Nick Meaney
|1
Top Try Assists
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Billy Burns
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|1
|Andrew McCullough
|1
|Jack Bird
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jack Bird
|2
|Blake Lawrie
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Andrew McCullough
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Billy Burns
|1
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Paul Vaughan
|1
Top Runs
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|21
|Paul Vaughan
|21
|Matthew Dufty
|19
|Jack Bird
|19
|Ben Hunt
|18
Top Run Metres
|Matthew Dufty
|228
|Paul Vaughan
|199
|Corey Norman
|170
|Jack Bird
|169
|Nick Cotric
|151
Post Contact Metres
|Paul Vaughan
|70
|Nick Cotric
|62
|Blake Lawrie
|61
|Jack Bird
|61
|Tariq Sims
|60
Top Tackles
|Luke Thompson
|46
|Josh McGuire
|46
|Chris Smith
|46
|Andrew McCullough
|43
|Sione Katoa
|41
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Adam Elliott
|4
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Josh McGuire
|3
|Nick Meaney
|3
|Kaide Ellis
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Chris Smith
|6
|Adam Elliott
|5
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Blake Lawrie
|4
|Josh Kerr
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Matthew Dufty
|10
|Mathew Feagai
|5
|Jack Bird
|5
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|4
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|4
Top Offloads
|Jack Bird
|4
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Luke Thompson
|2
|Corey Norman
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Ben Hunt
|265
|Jake Averillo
|219
|Kyle Flanagan
|162
|Corey Norman
|156
|Lachlan Lewis
|142
Top Penalties
|Josh Kerr
|2
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Andrew McCullough
|1
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Will Hopoate
|1
Top Errors
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Josh Kerr
|3
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Corey Waddell
|2
|Jack Bird
|2
Team Lists
Dragons
Bulldogs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|2/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 8 - 16
|25/4/21
|Roosters
|L 34 - 10
|18/4/21
|Warriors
|L 14 - 20
|11/4/21
|Eels
|W 12 - 26
|4/4/21
|Knights
|W 13 - 22
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|1/5/21
|Eels
|L 10 - 32
|24/4/21
|Sharks
|W 12 - 18
|18/4/21
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 18
|10/4/21
|Storm
|L 18 - 52
|2/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 0 - 38