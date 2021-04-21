FULL TIME: Bulldogs vs Eels – Round 8, 2021

2021-05-01T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
Match Summary
Bulldogs
Eels
|2
|TRIES
|6
J. Averillo 46'
D. Watene-Zelezniak 54'
C. Gutherson 3'
M. Sivo 9'
C. Gutherson 21'
S. Lane 41'
M. Niukore 60'
M. Sivo 67'
|1/2
|CONVERSIONS
|4/6
K. Flanagan 47'
M. Moses 5'
M. Moses 22'
M. Moses 42'
M. Moses 62'
Team Stats
Bulldogs
Eels
All Runs153
All Run Metres1300
Line Breaks2
Offloads9
Kick Metres575
40/200
Tackles381
Missed Tackles37
Penalties Conceded3
Errors8
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Clinton Gutherson
|8
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Maika Sivo
|8
|Jake Averillo
|4
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Kyle Flanagan
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|0
|Adam Elliott
|0
|Dylan Brown
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Jake Averillo
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Marata Niukore
|1
Top Try Assists
|Bryce Cartwright
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Isaiah Papali'i
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Clinton Gutherson
|3
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Jake Averillo
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
Top Runs
|Clinton Gutherson
|22
|Blake Ferguson
|18
|Isaiah Papali'i
|18
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|16
|Nick Cotric
|16
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|259
|Isaiah Papali'i
|187
|Blake Ferguson
|166
|Nick Cotric
|162
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|151
Post Contact Metres
|Isaiah Papali'i
|87
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|68
|Blake Ferguson
|67
|Nick Cotric
|61
|Ryan Matterson
|56
Top Tackles
|Chris Smith
|50
|Reed Mahoney
|48
|Corey Waddell
|43
|Sione Katoa
|42
|Isaiah Papali'i
|41
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Kyle Flanagan
|4
|Reed Mahoney
|3
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|2
|Nathan Brown
|2
|Corey Allan
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Will Hopoate
|5
|Sione Katoa
|5
|Chris Smith
|5
|Junior Paulo
|4
|Adam Elliott
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Clinton Gutherson
|10
|Maika Sivo
|7
|Tom Opacic
|5
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|4
|Corey Allan
|4
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|441
|Jake Averillo
|261
|Kyle Flanagan
|218
|Dylan Brown
|82
|Reed Mahoney
|80
Top Penalties
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Dylan Napa
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Corey Allan
|1
Team Lists
Bulldogs
Eels
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|24/4/21
|Sharks
|W 12 - 18
|18/4/21
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 18
|10/4/21
|Storm
|L 18 - 52
|2/4/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 0 - 38
|27/3/21
|Broncos
|L 24 - 0
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|23/4/21
|Broncos
|W 46 - 6
|17/4/21
|Raiders
|W 10 - 35
|11/4/21
|Dragons
|L 12 - 26
|5/4/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 22 - 36
|27/3/21
|Sharks
|W 28 - 4