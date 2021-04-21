FULL TIME: Bulldogs vs Eels – Round 8, 2021

2021-05-01T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLBulldogsEels
Bulldogs
10
Eels
32
79:38
Match Summary

Bulldogs

Eels

2TRIES6
Jake Averillo 46'
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 54'
Clinton Gutherson 3'
Maika Sivo 9'
Clinton Gutherson 21'
Shaun Lane 41'
Marata Niukore 60'
Maika Sivo 67'
1/2CONVERSIONS4/6
Kyle Flanagan 47'
Mitchell Moses 5'
Mitchell Moses 22'
Mitchell Moses 42'
Mitchell Moses 62'
Team Stats

Bulldogs

Eels

All Runs

153
191

All Run Metres

1300
1888

Line Breaks

2
7

Offloads

9
10

Kick Metres

575
603

40/20

0
0

Tackles

381
343

Missed Tackles

37
22

Penalties Conceded

3
5

Errors

8
13

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Clinton Gutherson8
Mitchell Moses8
Maika Sivo8
Jake Averillo4
D. Watene-Zelezniak4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses4
Kyle Flanagan1
Ryan Matterson0
Adam Elliott0
Dylan Brown0

Top Try Scorer

Clinton Gutherson2
Maika Sivo2
Jake Averillo1
D. Watene-Zelezniak1
Marata Niukore1

Top Try Assists

Bryce Cartwright2
Reed Mahoney1
Clinton Gutherson1
Mitchell Moses1
Corey Allan1

Top Linebreak Assists

Isaiah Papali'i2
Clinton Gutherson1
Bryce Cartwright1
Corey Allan1
Ryan Matterson0

Top Linebreaks

Clinton Gutherson3
Maika Sivo2
Reed Mahoney1
Jake Averillo1
D. Watene-Zelezniak1

Top Runs

Clinton Gutherson22
Blake Ferguson18
Isaiah Papali'i18
D. Watene-Zelezniak16
Nick Cotric16

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson259
Isaiah Papali'i187
Blake Ferguson166
Nick Cotric162
R. Campbell-Gillard151

Post Contact Metres

Isaiah Papali'i87
R. Campbell-Gillard68
Blake Ferguson67
Nick Cotric61
Ryan Matterson56

Top Tackles

Chris Smith50
Reed Mahoney48
Corey Waddell43
Sione Katoa42
Isaiah Papali'i41

Top Ineffective Tackles

Kyle Flanagan4
Reed Mahoney3
R. Campbell-Gillard2
Nathan Brown2
Corey Allan2

Top Missed Tackles

Will Hopoate5
Sione Katoa5
Chris Smith5
Junior Paulo4
Adam Elliott3

Top Tackle Breaks

Clinton Gutherson10
Maika Sivo7
Tom Opacic5
D. Watene-Zelezniak4
Corey Allan4

Top Offloads

D. Watene-Zelezniak3
Isaiah Papali'i3
Clinton Gutherson2
Nick Cotric2
Ryan Matterson1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses441
Jake Averillo261
Kyle Flanagan218
Dylan Brown82
Reed Mahoney80

Top Penalties

Reed Mahoney1
Bryce Cartwright1
Dylan Napa1
Mitchell Moses1
Corey Allan1

Top Errors

Dylan Brown3
Clinton Gutherson3
Adam Elliott2
Kyle Flanagan1
Reed Mahoney1

Team Lists

Bulldogs

Eels

1Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2Nick CotricNick Cotric
3Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4Corey AllanCorey Allan
21D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
6Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8Dylan NapaDylan Napa
9Sione KatoaSione Katoa
10Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12Chris SmithChris Smith
13Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
 INTERCHANGE
14Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz
15Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
16Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
17Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
 RESERVES
19Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi14
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i12
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson15
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 INTERCHANGE
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane11
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright17
 RESERVES
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig20

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
24/4/21SharksW 12 - 18
18/4/21CowboysL 30 - 18
10/4/21StormL 18 - 52
2/4/21RabbitohsL 0 - 38
27/3/21BroncosL 24 - 0

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
23/4/21BroncosW 46 - 6
17/4/21RaidersW 10 - 35
11/4/21DragonsL 12 - 26
5/4/21Wests TigersW 22 - 36
27/3/21SharksW 28 - 4
 