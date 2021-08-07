It's been an incredibly busy week off the field, with the rumour mill going into overdrive around the fate of many key players. Here is this week's transfer wrap.

Canberra plans raid on Parramatta

With Parramatta reportedly set to feel the squeeze of salary cap constraints, 'The Green Machine' are set to make hay from the Eels pain and have Junior Paulo and Dylan Brown on their radar.

As both are able to field offers from rivals from November onwards, the Raiders are said to be preparing a pair of "big money" deals for the pair.

FULL STORY: Parramatta pair linked to "big money" moves

Pair of forwards on Walters' shopping list

Not content with the 16 names he has already added to his roster for next season, Brisbane head coach Kevin Walters is keen to secure more names for forward pack in a bid lighten Payne Haas' workload going forward.

Current Dog Dylan Napa and Raider Ryan James are said to be the names that Walters has placed atop his catalogue.

FULL STORY: Broncos eye of pair of bruising forwards

Sharks scan the free market

Incoming Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon is said to be interested in drawing out-of-contract pair Jack Gosiewski and Sean O'Sullivan to the shire for the 2022 season.

Although Fitzgibbon is keen, the deal for O'Sullivan may only come in the form of a loan from the New Zealand Warriors.

FULL STORY: Sharks set sights on off-contract duo

Dragons poised to pitch for Manly back

St George have reportedly ramped up their interest in contracted Manly centre Moses Suli.

Despite the fact that Suli rebuked the Dragons' rich offer last season, the Kogarah side believe that the 22-year-old is obtainable 12-months later.

FULL STORY: Dragons reignite interest in Sea Eagles centre

Moses Mbye set for Dragons' switch

It has been reported that Wests Tigers utility and former Queensland State of Origin representative Moses Mbye will be on the move at the end of the season.

While the St George Illawarra Dragons wanted him before the August transfer deadline, reports still remain that they will take Mbye next year, with the Tigers set to subsidise his wage while his contract would have still been running with the club.

FULL STORY: Tigers playmaker on the verge of rival switch

NZRU reportedly chasing Joseph Manu

While Joseph Manu has widely been tipped to become the NRL's next million-dollar man at the end of his current deal with the Sydney Roosters, there is talk the New Zealand Rugby Union will become a player in the race for Manu's signature.

While it's understood they would be unable to pay Manu what he could likely command in NRL, it remains to be seen whether the lure of an All Blacks jumper could tempt the star to switch codes.

FULL STORY: Left field option emerges in the race for Roosters star

Eels could lose up to six stars in 2023

The Parramatta Eels are facing something of a contract crisis from November 1, with six key players all set to be able to negotiate with other clubs.

All of Dylan Brown, Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney, Ryan Matterson, Isaiah Papali'i and Junior Paulo are yet to recommit to the Eels beyond the end of 2022, and their salary cap could be under significant pressure to try and fit all six players in, with each likely to be chasing salary upgrades.

FULL STORY: Contract crunch looms for Eels ahead of November deadline

Norman's only option may be England

Corey Norman has previously spoken of his desire to stay in the NRL, even if that meant taking a cut price deal, but it's looking more and more like his only option may be England.

With the Dragons telling the half he won't be re-signed to stay in Wollongong, reports now suggest both the Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors are interested.

Catalans may be about to lose James Maloney, while Wigan are certainly going to be without Jackson Hastings in 2022.

FULL STORY: Two clubs reportedly chasing Norman's signature

Rugby Union could make a play to snatch Viliame Kikau

Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau will reportedly field interest from overseas rugby as the Penrith Panthers battle to keep their superstar second rower.

It's understood Kikau is currently on around $700,000 at the Panthers, but is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022 with Penrith.

While Kikau could be chased hard by many NRL clubs, it's also thought rugby union could slash serious cash, following the success of fellow Fijian Semi Radradra's switch to the 15-man game.

FULL STORY: Shock contender emerges in Kikau contract stoush

Woods open to Tigers' homecoming

The Cronulla Sharks almost certainly won't be re-signing Aaron Woods ahead of the 2022 season, and the veteran prop is in no rush to make a decision about where he will end up.

Woods told the media on Wednesday afternoon that he was glad the August transfer deadline had passed, and said he wasn't in a rush to sign a new contract.

Woods told the media as well that he would never say no to a homecoming and to finish his career at the Tigers, sparking rumours of a possible homecoming for the prop.

FULL STORY: Woods open to homecoming, but in no rush for new deal

Brandon Smith reportedly tabled monster offer to stay at the Storm

It's understood there could be at least six clubs interested in Brandon Smith, meaning the Storm will have an enormous fight on their hands to keep the Kiwi star.

However, reports have surfaced suggesting the club have offered the hooker and lock a deal of more than $600,000 per year.

FULL STORY: Storm tables rich offer to in-demand hooker, per report

OFFICIAL:

Felise Kaufusi commits for another year in Melbourne

The Melbourne Storm have agreed to a contract extension with Queensland Origin second rower Felise Kaufusi, it was revealed on Friday afternoon.

The extension, however, will only see Kaufusi stay with the Storm for, at a minimum, another 12 months.

It means he will almost instantly be free to negotiate with other clubs, with those off contract at the end of 2022 able to negotiate from November 1.

FULL STORY: Origin forward extends contract with Storm

Danny Levi and Brodie Croft likely to move to England

Reports have picked up momentum that both half Brodie Croft and hooker Danny Levi will end up in England ahead of the 2022 season.

It's understood the Broncos would be happy to let both players leave, with several clubs reportedly lining up to make an offer for Croft, while Huddersfield are rumoured to have approached Levi.

The Broncos have since confirmed they would be happy for Croft to explore his options.

FULL STORY: Broncos set to lose duo with England calling

Tigers set to chase replacement utility Connor Watson

Connor Watson has already publically declared he will test the open market after shirking the Knights' first contract offer, and it appears he may have a suitor.

The Wests Tigers, who appear destined to lose Moses Mbye, are reportedly looking at Watson as his replacement.

Watson is approaching 100 first grade appearances, and has played every game so far this season for Adam O'Brien's side.

FULL STORY: Sydney club reportedly set to chase Watson

OFFICIAL:

Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread confirm move to England

Gold Coast Titans' forward pairing Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread have both locked in moves to the struggling Leigh Centurions in the English Super League.

The pair will join the English club immediately after playing a combined 12 games for Gold Coast this season.

Leigh are desperately looking to avoid relegation from the top flight of English rugby league, and were also reportedly looking at signing Nene Macdonald to bolster their outside backs.

FULL STORY: Titans duo lock in move to Super League

Brandon Wakeham the latest Bulldog set to leave Belmore

The Canterbury Bulldogs' halves situation ahead of 2022 is slowly becoming clearer, with youngster Brandon Wakeham reportedly free to leave the club.

The news comes despite Wakeham only being re-signed at the end of the 2020 season, meaning he has a contract which stretches into next year.

However, the arrival of Matt Burton, and the emergence of Jake Averillo, as well as Phil Gould's desire to keep Kyle Flanagan around, has Wakeham reportedly on the outer.

FULL STORY: Young half reportedly free to leave Bulldogs

OFFICIAL: Dale Copley lands at the Roosters

The Sydney Roosters have finally moved to resolve their monster injury crisis, signing Brisbane Broncos' outside back Dale Copley for the remainder of the season.

Seemingly out of Brisbane coach Kevin Walters' plans, Copley will slot straight in at the Roosters, who have lost all Brett Morris (injury/retirement), Billy Smith, Joseph Sualii, Josh Morris and Matt Ikuvalu to injury.

Copley makes his first appearance for the Roosters immediately against the Penrith Panthers.

FULL STORY: Roosters finally confirm replacement outside back

Kai O'Donnell set for Cronulla lifeline

The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly signed former Canberra Raiders forward Kai O'Donnell for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old Brisbane-born forward was released by the Raiders earlier this year when the competition was relocated to south east Queensland.

It's understood O'Donnell has been picked up by the Sharks on a train and trial contract, but could be picked by John Morris if needed.

FULL STORY: Former Raider reportedly gets Cronulla lifeline

OFFICIAL: Jamal Fogarty re-signs with Titans

The Gold Coast Titans have officially locked in their co-captain Jamal Fogarty for the next two seasons, with the half set to stay on the Gold Coast until at least the end of 2023.

It's a critical step for the Titans, given the uncertainty hanging over their halves situation, which also features Ashley Taylor and Toby Sexton, who have been combining while Fogarty has been recently injured.

FULL STORY: Titans lock in key re-signing