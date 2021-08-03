Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau will reportedly field interest from overseas rugby as the Penrith Panthers battle to keep their superstar second rower.

It's understood Kikau is currently on around $700,000 at the Panthers, but is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022 with Penrith.

Kikau is one of the most explosive second rowers in the competition, and has been an enormous part of Penrith's success over the last 18 months.

Already this season, the 195-centimetre, 116-kilogram edge forward has eight tries, nine line breaks and 117 metres per game in his 18 appearances.

VILIAME KIKAU

Prop Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 117.3

All Run Metres 0.4

Tries 2.9

Tackle Breaks

Channel 9's Danny Weidler told the Sky Sports Big Sports Breakfast this morning that Kikau will be chased hard by other clubs, but that international rugby could also be on the agenda.

A move like that would follow in the footsteps of fellow Fijian Semi Radradra, who sensationally left the Parramatta Eels for the 15-man game.

Of particular note, Radradra and Kikau share a manager.

"He’s got the same manager as Semi Radradra and we saw that he’s now paid gazillions in Europe and just won a gold medal playing rugby," Weidler said.

“There’s a link there that could see him get a lot of money thrown at him from overseas so it’s going to be fascinating to watch how Penrith manage it.”

Weidler said he may remain in the NRL however, although Penrith's salary cap would be a key determining factor in his final location. Penrith have already upgraded other players on large money, and combined with so much success on the field, it could make it nearly impossible to compete for the Fijian giant.

“He’s a devastating player and I think he’s on around $700,000 with Penrith next year. But I think that it’s going to require more than that to keep him there because he’s the sort of player that, I can see a club that’s desperate to make a mark, throwing money at because he’s one of those devastating gamechangers when he’s on," Weidler said.

“He could command money, you’d think $800,000-plus and whether Penrith can keep him in their cap — because they’ve got a lot of good players — it’s going to be very interesting to see."

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Panthers in 2017 and is approaching 100 first grade games, while he also has made 11 appearances for Fiji.