In-demand Storm hooker Brandon Smith has reportedly received and offer of a $600,000 a year deal to remain in the Victoria capital.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph on Thursday afternoon, the deal placed before the 25-year-old rake is set to kick start a bidding war between the Storm and at least six rival clubs.

Should a collective of teams including Sydney and Canterbury remain determined to sign Smith, the larrikin affectionately known as 'Cheese' could see his pay wedge climb as his services are will effectively be auctioned on the open market.

Speaking to News Corp, Smith's manager explained that he was taken aback by Melbourne's opening offer.

“I was pleasantly surprised with their offer,” said Smith’s manager Stan Martin.

“It is certainly a lot higher than I thought it would be. I was really surprised and I think they are aware of what it will take to keep him.”

SEE ALSO: Why modern NRL players should kiss the feet of a 75-year-old activist

Although Smith has expressed a desire to play as a starting nine for an NRL side, journalist James Phelps was of the belief that back-up hooker Harry Grant will also remain under Craig Bellamy's guidance.

“That is part of the problem,” Martin said.

“And that is the reason we put him on the market originally. We don’t know how they are going to play him at Melbourne and that is fair enough because they have Harry Grant.”

Irrespective of the tabled deal, Martin continued by saying that there were more suitors in the market than just the Chooks and Dogs.

Phelps revealed that the Tigers and expansion hopeful Redcliffe had also contacted him in regard to the Waiheke Island wrecking ball.

“We have fielded a number of expressions of interest,” Smith's manager said.

“Yes. There have been six clubs. Easily.”

While the Storm have signaled their intentions, Smith is still expected to sit down with these aforesaid sides when he is afforded the chance after November 1 of this year.

“We can’t sign any contract with anyone other than the Storm until the 1st of November,” Martin said.

SEE ALSO: Cronk issues strong warning to players who refuse vaccine

“We can discuss options but we can’t sign. He has another year to go on the contract. I will give them an indication of his value. As an agent I would like to think he could get a million but $800,000 may be a more realistic target.”

Smith and the Storm are set to face the Sea Eagles on Saturday night.