Eels duo Dylan Brown and Junior Paulo are understood to be on the radar of the Raiders ahead of the November 1 deadline, according to The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie.

Both Brown and Paulo will be free to discuss their futures with rival clubs at the expiry of October, with Canberra tipped to come calling with "big money" offers according to Ritchie's report.

The Eels are set to face a number of headaches this off-season as a bevy of star names fall off-contract for 2022, with Brown and Paulo just the tip of the iceberg.

Brown is set to gain expansive interest from rival clubs, with the halves market set for another frenzy, as was seen this year.

The Raiders will be among those clubs looking to bolster their playmaking stocks, with Ricky Stuart continuing his hunt to replace the departed George Williams.

The Green Machine could also be set to add to their forward pack for the future, with a potential reunion between Paulo and the Raiders now of interest to Canberra.

Paulo played 55 games for the Raiders between stints at Parramatta, a tenure that lasted three seasons in the nation's capital.

Canberra are yet to add to their 2022 roster, instead focusing on signings already within their own four walls.

Emre Guler (2023), Sebastian Kris (2024), Xavier Savage (2023), Matthew Timoko (2024), Semi Valemei (2024), Elliott Whitehead (2024) and Hudson Young (2024) have all inked new deals with the Raiders in 2021.

Brown currently holds an option in his favour to remain at Parramatta for the 2023 season, while Paulo is sure to gain strong interest from rivals given his decorated representation at both an Origin and international level.