At least two NRL rivals are reportedly showing interest in Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown for the future, per The Australian's Brent Read.

According to Read's report, the 21-year-old is gaining interest from a number of clubs, with interested suitors likely to come calling from November 1 - as the Eels half remains contracted until the end of next season.

Brown does have an option in his favour for 2023, but the Eels will have to handle a number of key names that are also off-contract and available to speak with rival clubs in a matter of months.

Star fullback Clint Gutherson is the big-fish Brad Arthur will be most keen on retaining, while the likes of Junior Paulo, Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali'i are also unsigned past the end of the 2022 season.

Add in the recent retention signings of Maika Sivo, Mitch Moses, Nathan Brown and Ryan Matterson, and the Eels could be heading for a tight salary situation when dealing with Brown.

Parramatta will be keen to keep Brown's services, with his partnership alongside Moses becoming a key element to Arthur's push for a premiership.

The New Zealand international would enter the transfer market come November as a highly-coveted playmaker, with a number of clubs missing out on their ideal halves targets this year in what has been a busy window of player movement.

The Eels will also be considering the futures of Bryce Cartwright, Blake Ferguson, Michael Oldfield and Joey Lussick among others in the coming months, with eight Parramatta players currently unsigned past this season.

Second-rower Keegan Hipgrave recently had his services locked away to the blue and gold after the club took up their option in his contract for 2022.