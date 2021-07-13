SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Dylan Brown of the Eels Is tackled by Luke Keary of the Roosters during the round three NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on March 29, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

At least two NRL rivals are reportedly showing interest in Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown for the future, per The Australian's Brent Read.

According to Read's report, the 21-year-old is gaining interest from a number of clubs, with interested suitors likely to come calling from November 1 - as the Eels half remains contracted until the end of next season.

Brown does have an option in his favour for 2023, but the Eels will have to handle a number of key names that are also off-contract and available to speak with rival clubs in a matter of months.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Dylan Brown of the Eels runs with the ball during the round 25 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Manly Sea Eagles at Bankwest Stadium on September 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Star fullback Clint Gutherson is the big-fish Brad Arthur will be most keen on retaining, while the likes of Junior Paulo, Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali'i are also unsigned past the end of the 2022 season.

Add in the recent retention signings of Maika Sivo, Mitch Moses, Nathan Brown and Ryan Matterson, and the Eels could be heading for a tight salary situation when dealing with Brown.

Parramatta will be keen to keep Brown's services, with his partnership alongside Moses becoming a key element to Arthur's push for a premiership.

DYLAN BROWN
Five-eighth
Eels
2021 SEASON AVG
0.1
Try Assists
0.1
Tries
123.8
Kick Metres

The New Zealand international would enter the transfer market come November as a highly-coveted playmaker, with a number of clubs missing out on their ideal halves targets this year in what has been a busy window of player movement.

The Eels will also be considering the futures of Bryce Cartwright, Blake Ferguson, Michael Oldfield and Joey Lussick among others in the coming months, with eight Parramatta players currently unsigned past this season.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Bryce Cartwright of the Eels points during the round 13 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, on June 06, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Second-rower Keegan Hipgrave recently had his services locked away to the blue and gold after the club took up their option in his contract for 2022.