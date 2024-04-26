Taking on the New Zealand Warriors later today, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has delivered a final message to the Western Suburbs Magpies team ahead of the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final.

Aiming to clinch their second Harold Matthews Cup title in three years, the Magpies, led by captain Alex Isdale, will face off against the New Zealand Warriors, who have made the finals in their maiden season in the competition.

Defeating the Cronulla Sharks 8-6 last weekend, the Magpies will head into the clash fiery and ready to go as they look to etch their names in the record books.

Ahead of the clash, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has delivered a final message to the boys as they prepare for one of their biggest matches in the entirety of their short career to date.

"Firstly, congratulations on making it all the way here but the fun happens on the weekend," Koroisau said.

"This coming weekend is obviously a big game, but just have fun out there. It's going to be good."

"I encourage them to go hard (and) hopefully, they get the win," teammate Fonua Pole added.

Not only does the team include several up-and-coming players but also allows fans to take a look at the next breed of superstars coming through the Wests Tigers pathways system such as Glassie Glassie, Heamasi Makasini, Ashton Large and Phoenix Godinet.

The 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final between the Magpies and Warriors will be broadcast live on NSWRL TV at 12:00 (AEST) on Saturday, April 27. The game can also be watched live in attendance at CommBank Stadium.

Teams (Head to Head)

Fullback: Ali Hicham Karnib / Joseph Ratcliffe

Wing: Tyson Walker / Ezekiel Davidson-Faaiuaso

Centre: Glassie Glassie / Jeremiah Lemana

Centre: Heamasi Makasini / Turama Parainhi

Wing: Thomas Goodfield / Kairus Booth

Five-Eighth: Jhevon Lele / Tyson Hansen

Halfback: Alex Isdale (c) / Jack Thompson

Prop: Christian Taupau-Moors / Hudsyn Frost

Hooker: Ashton Large / Kaawyn Patterson

Prop: Henare Reti / Gordon Pailegutu Taanuu Afoa

Second Row: Teancam Epati / Dezman Laban

Second Row: Phoenix Godinet / Militonimolela Sikuvea

Lock: Peter Taai / Lennox Tuiloma

Interchange:

14. Lorima Cosgrave / Boston Krone

15. Siotaem Havea Jr / Romana Whitiora

16. Malcolm Mailo / Houma Fotu

17. Peter French / Isaiah Savea