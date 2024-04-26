After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the Bulldogs and Tigers have outlasted 11 other teams to earn a spot in the Lisa Fiaola Cup Grand Final.

Taking place at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, Zero Tackle previews the clash that will see one team enter the record books as the 2024 Lisa Fiaola Cup premiers.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs' Lisa Fiaola Cup team have been one of the best sides in the enter NSWRL junior representative competition and has remained undefeated for the entirety of the season.

Boasting incredible victories throughout the year, such as 94-0, 60-0 and 58-10, they are ready to go one step further and claim the title, weeks after it was announced that the club would be entering the NRLW in the 2025 season.

"In a battle against the elements and a determined Newcastle Knights team who came off a win against 3rd place Parramatta, the Lisa Fiaola girls showed determination and grit on the field," coach Michael Stuart told Bulldogs Media.

"Despite the heavy rain and unforgiving conditions, the girls adapted to the best of their ability and were fortunate enough to win the game 22-4 and progress through to the Grand Final.

"It was a testament to our perseverance and teamwork."

Player to Watch: Asha Taumoepeau-Williams

The athletic winger has been an attacking threat all season and was a big piece in the club, scoring 468 points in the regular season (eight games).

Scoring ten tries in the regular home-and-away season, Taumoepeau-Williams not only has the speed to out-run her opponents but has the skill with her movement and a great football intelligence mind.

Wests Tigers

After just scraping into the finals series, the Tigers were considered the underdogs in the past two weeks in the finals series but managed to emerge as winners.

The juniors are coming off a terrific showing against an undefeated Illawarra Steelers outfit and will be looking to provide the biggest upset of the season this weekend.

"The team has trained really well this week, and our preparation has not changed from previous weeks," coach Scott Clark told Tigers Media.

"We have made sure we have enjoyed the week as well, recognising what we have achieved throughout our season to get to the Grand Final.

"The good thing is the players are better prepared mentally as we have played the Bulldogs before, we know how they play , what to expect.

"The team were disappointed in how they played against them earlier in the season and that has made us even hungrier going into this game."

Player to Watch: Lucyannah Luamanu-Leiataua

The go-to player in the Tigers forward pack, Luamanu-Leiataua has been a crucial piece for the club in the middle of the field and also on the edge of the ruck.

The second-rower has scored 28 points in seven games, and when the ball is in her hands, she is unstoppable against the opposition. Mainly known for her attacking prowess, she should also not go unnoticed in defence.

Teams (Head to Head)

Fullback: Nazlyn Waaka-Rhind / Rhiannon Bonner

Wing: Kiana Vatubua / Kealii-Jordan Muru

Centre: Lahnayah Daniel / Elanor Ward

Centre: Tejahla-Jane Daniels-Maifea / Layla Tima

Wing: Asha Taumoepeau-Williams / Sakari Ritchie

Five-Eighth: Evelyn Roberts / Agnews Faaui

Halfback: Olivia Vaalele (c) / Ellie Barnett (c)

Prop: Seriah Palepale / May Fuimaono

Hooker: Mary-Jane Taito / Paige Attard

Prop: Heilala Fifita / Aliana Fasavalu-Faamausili

Second Row: Aliahana Fuimaono / Lucyannah Luamanu-Leiataua

Second Row: Paige Tauaneai / Annelise Hall

Lock: Trinity Tauaneai / Angel Schaafhausen-Mino

Interchange

14. Abbey Fuz / Sienne Robertson

15. Josinah Filisi Tauiliili / Isabel McMenemy

16. Taylah Salapo / Hayley Firman

17. Jayde Freeman / Alavina Tuifua

Last Time They Met

The two sides met earlier this season in Round 7, with the Bulldogs winning 36-8.

Mary-Jane Taito crossed the line for a double, while Kiana Vatubua, Asha Taumoepeau-Williams, Seriah Palepale, Nazlyn Waaka-Rhind and Trinity Tauaneai would add their name to the scoresheet.

Road to the Grand Final

Canterbury Bulldogs

Round 1 - def Parramatta Eels (36-10)

Round 2 - def Newcastle Knights (38-16)

Round 3 - def Penrith Panthers (48-4)

Round 4 - def South Sydney Rabbitohs (58-10)

Round 5 - def North Sydney Bears (60-0)

Round 6 - def Manly Sea Eagles (94-0)

Round 7 - def Wests Tigers (36-8)

Round 8 - Bye

Round 9 - def St George Dragons (98-0)

Finals Week 2 - def Newcastle Knights (22-4)

Wests Tigers

Round 1 - def Cronulla Sharks (20-18)

Round 2 - def by Sydney Roosters (20-18)

Round 3 - def Newcastle Knights (22-18)

Round 4 - def North Sydney Bears (44-0)

Round 5 - def Central Coast Roosters (26-16)

Round 6 - Bye

Round 7 - def by Canterbury Bulldogs (36-8)

Round 8 - def South Sydney Rabbitohs (38-0)

Round 9 - def Manly Sea Eagles (42-0)

Finals Week 1 - def Central Coast Roosters (24-22)

Finals Week 2 - def Illawarra Steelers (32-14)

How to Watch?

The 2024 Lisa Fiaola Cup Grand Final will be broadcast live on NSWRL TV at 10:30 (AEST) on Saturday, April 27. The game can also be watched live in attendance at CommBank Stadium.