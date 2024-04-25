After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the Bulldogs and Dragons have outlasted 14 other teams to earn a spot in the SG Ball Cup Grand Final.

Taking place at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, Zero Tackle previews the clash that will see one team enter the record books as the 2024 SG Ball Cup premiers.

St George Dragons

Coached by Willie Talau, the Dragons are aiming to secure their first SG Ball Cup title in 32 years and have put together one of the best junior teams in the club's history.

Their position in the Grand Final is even more remarkable, considering they finished 11th in the competition last year and are in their first finals in over a decade.

"I loved our mentality towards competing," Talau said via Dragons Media.

"Everything we spoke about and practised, we executed... There's always room for improvement but the improvements for us are only subtle.

"We play a simple but effective brand of footy based around effort towards teamwork and it's something that our group have committed to throughout the entire season."

Player to Watch: Jesse Williams

The winger enters the game after scoring a hattrick against the Knights last week and has been one of the club's best players throughout the entirety of the season.

Williams, the SG Ball Cup trop try-scorer, has scored 18 tries this season, including two hattricks and five doubles and he has also made 15 line breaks.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Filled with confidence, the Bulldogs just scraped into the finals but are coming off a dominant victory over the Roosters - who were easily the best team in the competition this year - with the majority of the roster coming from the premiership-winning 2023 Harold Matthew Cup team.

Coached by Steve Turner, the club have excelled in the finals series, scoring 70 points compared to letting in 32.

Some members of the squad are also motivated to continue their winning streak in the junior representative levels heading into the clash.

"Earning a spot in the Grand Final is a great reward for the commitment and connection they have built as the season has gone on," Turner told Bulldogs Media.

"The group is looking forward to the week ahead."

Player to Watch: Mitchell Woods

One of the best playmaking prospects in rugby league, Woods has played an instrumental role in creating them into the premiership contender. A talented multi-code athlete, Woods has created a strong combination with Alex Conti and joined after winning the Harold Matthew Cup last season.

Playing in the halves, Woods has provided two try assists, seven line-breaks and scored five tries, while his leadership on the field has been influential.

Teams (Head to Head)

Fullback: Tyler Peckham-Harris / Roy Tatupu

Wing: Zachariah Nachar / Hamish Wilson

Centre: David Afu / Shaye Fa'aoga

Centre: Lyrci Craft-Te Moananui / Sosaia Kaufusi

Wing: Jesse Williams / Ratu Rainakama

Five-Eighth: Shadi Hammoud (c) / Alex Conti

Halfback: Brandon Tikinau / Mitchell Woods (c)

Prop: Ryan Hutchinson / Fanafou Seve

Hooker: Isaiah Fagalilo / Mitchell Rogers

Prop: Loko Pasifiki Tonga / Oliva Smith

Second Row: Jacob Halangahu / Logan Spinks

Second Row: Cyrus Stanely-Traill / Sosaia Alatini

Lock: Finau Latu / Bud Smith

Interchange:

14. Angus Clark / Patrick Young

15. Corey Ackers / Sione Siulua

16. Viliami Hikila / Sosefo Finau

17. Risiate Smythe / David Leota

Last Time They Met

The two sides have not faced each other yet this season, meaning the last time they played was in Round 1 of the 2023 SG Ball Cup season.

The Bulldogs would win 26-14, with Jordi Mazzone crossing the line for a hattrick and Fanafou Seve and Iverson Matai also adding a try to the scoreboard.

Road to the Grand Final

Canterbury Bulldogs

Round 1 - def by Sydney Roosters (26-36)

Round 2 - def Newcastle Knights (28-26)

Round 3 - drew with Penrith Panthers (22-22)

Round 4 - def Canberra Raiders (30-20)

Round 5 - def Parramatta Eels (32-16)

Round 6 - def Cronulla Sharks (50-18)

Round 7 - def Balmain Tigers (42-6)

Round 8 - def Illawarra Steelers (46-16)

Round 9 - def Melbourne Storm (40-6)

Finals Week 1 - def Parramatta Eels (42-10)

Finals Week 2 - def Sydney Roosters (28-22)

St George Dragons

Round 1 - def Penrith Panthers (26-24)

Round 2 - def Manly Sea Eagles (42-10)

Round 3 - def North Sydney Bears (60-10)

Round 4 - def by Newcastle Knights (16-14)

Round 5 - def Melbourne Storm (24-10)

Round 6 - def Sydney Roosters (46-10)

Round 7 - def Illawarra Steelers (18-4)

Round 8 - def Canberra Raiders (54-16)

Round 9 - def New Zealand Warriors (54-18)

Finals Week 2 - def Newcastle Knights (36-4)

How to Watch?

The 2024 SG Ball Cup Grand Final will be broadcast live on NSWRL TV at 15:30 (AEST) on Saturday, April 27. The game can also be watched live in attendance at CommBank Stadium.

Early Prediction

Set to be an entertaining and close match, Zero Tackle is predicting that the Canterbury Bulldogs will walk away as winners due to their experience in must-win circumstances and playing in finals.

The Dragons 32-year streak of not making the Grand Final may also play on the mind of the younger players in the squad.