After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the Steelers and Knights have outlasted 11 other teams to earn a spot in the Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final.

Taking place at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, Zero Tackle previews the clash that will see one team enter the record books as the 2024 Tarsha Gale Cup premiers.

Illawarra Steelers

Undefeated throughout the entire season, the Illawarra Steelers are looking to complete an incredible season and win their first Grand Final since 2019. Surprisingly, they defeated the Knights in 2019 to walk away as premiers.

Incredible on both ends of the field, the Steelers' line-up includes star players such as Indie Bostock, Ella Koster and Kasey Reh, all of whom are looking to earn their first title.

"The messages have stayed the same this week," coach Courtney Crawford told Dragons Media ahead of the game.

"We have to make sure we execute the basics really well and focus on trusting our systems that have gotten us here.

"It's really important that, as a group, we enjoy the week... We've worked extremely hard to get ourselves in this position and these opportunities don't come around very often, so it's definitely something we need to enjoy."

Player to Watch: Kasey Reh

An Australian Schoolgirls representative, Reh was named ASSRL Player of the Championships in 2023 and trained with the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team during last year's pre-season.

A standout in the Tarsha Gale Cup and previously Lisa Fiaola Cup, Reh transitioned to rugby league after several years playing league tag.

"Kasey is one of the hardest working young females in the game," Crawford said on the team's star halfback.

"She leads from her actions, and the girls follow her any time she has something to say. The girls really listen and give credit to her and the work that she puts in on and off the field."

Newcastle Knights

One of the most consistent teams in the Tarsha Gale Cup competition, this year will mark the club's second Grand Final appearance in three years after making the finals in four of the past five seasons.

They are also considered a defensive powerhouse led by NRLW development players Lily-Ann White and Evie Jones and are coming off a superb victory against the Canterbury Bulldogs last week - the Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season.

Player to Watch: Evan McEwen

The second-rower has been a revelation on the edge of the field for the club and has been one of the best forwards in the competition.

Starting off with a double in Round 1, McEwen has gone on to become a powerful force on both ends of the field - attack and defence - and has created a lethal combination with Lily McNamara.

Teams (Head to Head)

Fullback: Herewaka Pohatu / Lily-Ann White (c)

Wing: Darcy Eade / Lily McNamara

Centre: Indie Bostock / Aylah McCulloch

Centre: Mia-Rose Walsh / Eve Keeling

Wing: Maria Paseka / Lacey Mitchell

Five-Eighth: Evie McGrath / Evie Jones

Halfback: Kasey Reh (c) / Kyah Johnston

Prop: Hope Millard / Sophie Smith

Hooker: Chelsea Savill / Malaki Poa

Prop: Ella Koster / Elizabeth Montgomery

Second Row: Charlotte Basham / Fane Finau

Second Row: Makayla McFayden / Evan McEwen

Lock: Sienna Yeo / Makaah Darcy

Interchange

14. Bianca Jones / Sarah Shankley

15. Rhian Yeo / Sienna Newsome

16. Brielle Luccitti / Lailah Clarke

17. Bronte Wilson / Shatikka Eulo

Last Time They Met

The two sides have not faced each other yet this season or last season, meaning they last played against each other in Round 4, 2021 with the score being 0-0.

Road to the Grand Final

Illawarra Steelers

Round 1 - def South Sydney Rabbitohs (30-12)

Round 2 - def Canberra Raiders (36-6)

Round 3 - def North Sydney Bears (50-0)

Round 4 - def Parramatta Eels (38-0)

Round 5 - def Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy (28-6)

Round 6 - Bye

Round 7 - def St George Dragons (62-0)

Round 8 - def Penrith Panthers (62-0)

Round 9 - def Cronulla Sharks (38-4)

Finals Week 2 - def Cronulla Sharks (26-4)

Newcastle Knights

Round 1 - def Canberra Raiders (16-10)

Round 2 - def Canterbury Bulldogs (12-6)

Round 3 - def Wests Tigers (24-4)

Round 4 - Bye

Round 5 - drew with Manly Sea Eagles (24-24)

Round 6 - def St George Dragons (54-4)

Round 7 - def by Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy (24-22)

Round 8 - def Cronulla Sharks (36-14)

Round 9 - def North Sydney Bears (20-6)

Finals Week 1 - def Manly Sea Eagles (18-16)

Finals Week 2 - def Canterbury Bulldogs (28-0)

How to Watch?

The 2024 Tarsha Gale Cup Grand Final will be broadcast live on NSWRL TV at 13:30 (AEST) on Saturday, April 27. The game can also be watched live in attendance at CommBank Stadium.