St George Illawarra Dragons half Corey Norman may have to look abroad for a new deal in 2022.

Informed earlier this year by the Dragons that he won't receive a new contract to stay at the club into the new year, Norman has been on the hunt for a new club and admitted he would be happy to take a reduced deal to stay in the NRL.

Norman has previously spoken of his desire to stay in the NRL, but with no contract offers currently reported to be on the table, that may no longer be an option.

"Obviously I would prefer to stay in Australia," Norman said in late June.

"I know my big paydays have been and gone now. So, it isn't't even about the money anymore.

"If I'm playing good football and the team's going well and we make the finals, I believe football always sorts that kind of stuff out."

According to the Manchester Evening News, Norman now has English Super League interest on the table, with both the Catalans Dragons and Wigans Warriors reportedly interested in bringing him to their clubs.

Both clubs have current ties to former or incoming NRL halves, with Wigan set to lose Jackson Hastings at the end of the season, while the French club may lose James Maloney if he decides to hang up the boots at season's end.

Norman has struggled at the Dragons this season, his form being up and down for much of it, and so it's little wonder NRL clubs aren't overly keen on the energetic 30-year-old.

After debuting for the Brisbane Broncos in 2010, Norman shifted to the Parramatta Eels in 2014 and the Dragons in 2019, having now played 221 first grade games, while also making one appearance for Queensland.

Norman played in the centres for the Dragons during last week's horror loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but has been named to return in the halves this week.