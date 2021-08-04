The Canterbury Bulldogs' halves situation ahead of 2022 is slowly becoming clearer, with youngster Brandon Wakeham reportedly free to leave the club.

Coach Trent Barrett is currently in the midst of a mass roster overhaul, with Canterbury bringing in plenty of signings for 2022.

Among them is Penrith half Matt Burton, who is widely expected to be one of the best in the game within the next few seasons.

It means there is only one other starting half spot at the club next year, and with Kyle Flanagan reportedly set to be kept around by new head of football Phil Gould, and Jake Averillo playing a majority of games this year, it would appear Wakeham and Lachlan Lewis are on the outer.

Bailey Biondi-Odo has also been given a chance in the number six jumper this weekend.

That is despite Wakeham having a contract which runs until the end of 2022 after being re-signed last year. Lewis doesn't have a contract for next year at this point.

The 22-year-old has only made five NRL appearances in 2021, and none since Round 15, despite representing Fiji in 2019.

It's now been revealed by Fox Sports that Wakeham has been left out of the Bulldogs' 30 man roster travelling to Queensland, and has been told by the club he will be surplus to needs in 2022.

Barrett will be desperate to balance his squad over the coming weeks, with all of Tevita Pangai Junior, Paul Vaughan, Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty and Brent Naden set to arrive at Belmore ahead of next season.