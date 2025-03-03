Former Newcastle Knights back Tom Jenkins has opened up on his exit from the club for the first time since he was granted an early release from the remainder of his contract at the end of last season.

Moving to the Knights after six games with the Penrith Panthers, Jenkins was touted as Dominic Young's replacement but shifted down the pecking order and would end up playing only five matches.

An exciting back, he unfortunately failed to live up to expectations and spent most of his tenure with the club in the NSW Cup competition as his time at the club came to a premature end.

For the first time since leaving the Newcastle Knights, Jenkins has opened up about his departure from the club, which saw him granted an early release from his contract - he was meant to be with them for the 2025 NRL season.

"It wasn't a bad blood thing with the Knights. It was a mutual thing and what's best for both of us in that sense," Jenkins told Zero Tackle.

"It was a really good opportunity. I needed to go away and chase something and enjoy it.

"It was good up there with a good group of boys but for me it was a personal decision (to leave) and what's best for me."

After exiting the Knights, Jenkins remained unsigned before being picked up by St Mary's - an affiliate side of the Penrith Panthers - who compete in the Ron Massey Cup as he looks to progress through the ranks once again and make the move up to the NSW Cup.

Still only 23, he appeared in the Penrith's pre-season match against the Manly Sea Eagles and could potentially be called upon later in the year if they struggle with injuries.

However, that's not on his mind and he would rather just enjoy playing footy again.

"I've signed with St Marys (in the Ron Massey Cup) with the intention of coming back into this system and to enjoy my footy," Jenkins added.

"The goal is to play NSW Cup and having the mindset of being where my feet are at the moment and the future will just take care of itself.

"It was good to come back and get the first game in. It's been good to be back around the boys. They're all a good bunch.

"It was good to be back around family and just me as a person it was something that I needed."