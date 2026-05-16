Former NRL player Gareth Widdop is set to step into coaching as he continues a post-playing career that has already taken him across countries, competitions and now codes.

The 37-year-old represented England internationally, won a premiership with the Melbourne Storm in 2012 and also played for the St George Illawarra Dragons during his 195-game NRL career.

Widdop finished up at the end of 2019, taking his career to the Super League the year after, where he has since played for the Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Halifax Panthers.

In 2025, Widdop made a switch to the rival code of rugby union, linking up with the Huddersfield Giants, where he featured in the backline during their title-winning campaign.

It has now been revealed that he will be with the club in a new capacity, stepping into a role on the coaching staff.

Huddersfield confirmed the appointment to the media.

“Gareth Widdop will join the coaching team as skills and backs coach," the club wrote.

"Gareth brings huge experience to the club, having played at the highest possible level of Rugby League. An NRL Grand Final winner, an NRL captain and an established England and Great Britain international.

"Gareth brings a calm presence to the group and will be looking to improve overall skills throughout the senior group."