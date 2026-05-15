The one-year 'stopover' deal that brought Jonah Pezet to Parramatta may end up costing him more than just game time in 2026, with the young playmaker now fighting to keep his reputation intact before joining the Brisbane Broncos next season.

Pezet arrived at the Eels from the Melbourne Storm on a short-term contract before linking with the Brisbane Broncos in 2027, in a move widely viewed as a temporary stepping stone deal.

However, after starting the opening five rounds of the season at five-eighth for the Parramatta Eels, the 23-year-old has struggled to build momentum.

A hamstring injury, followed by a suspension in the NSW Cup for a hip drop tackle, has limited Pezet to just five appearances this season. He has not played since Round 5.

Despite being available for selection this week, Pezet has been left out of the Eels side, with Ronald Volkman retaining the No.6 jersey after impressing in recent weeks.

Volkman has made the most of his opportunity since taking over at five-eighth in Round 6, scoring three tries, setting up another three and producing two line breaks.

In Parramatta's win over the North Queensland Cowboys, Volkman ran for 105 metres, broke five tackles and added 144 kick metres in another polished performance.

The decision to stick with Volkman over Pezet mirrors a similar stance taken by coach Jason Ryles last season, when Dylan Brown was dropped in favour of Dean Hawkins amid poor form and his looming departure.

Ryles explained the decision to leave Pezet out of the side, backing Volkman's recent form.

“Jonah hasn't played a lot of footy over the last six weeks, and he got suspended last week,” Ryles told the media.

“Ronny held his form and has been improving all week. That's all we can ask. He's been doing a really good job for us, especially defensively, and he's come up with a few really big moments, so he deserves his spot.”

While Pezet is expected to return to Parramatta's rotation during the State of Origin period, with Mitchell Moses likely to be selected in the NSW Blues halves, the extended absence from first grade could create concerns for his long-term prospects heading into his move to Brisbane.

With the Broncos already boasting depth in the halves, Pezet's “stopover” season at Parramatta is beginning to look less like a launching pad and more like a battle to prove he still belongs in the conversation for a starting role in 2027.

Parramatta Eels will face the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night in Brisbane.