South Sydney captain Cameron Murray has avoided suspension after being placed on report for a dangerous tackle during the Rabbitohs' clash against the Dolphins, with the MRC opting not to issue any charge.

Murray was penalised in-game after chopping out the legs of Dolphins second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki as the third man into the tackle.

The contact came from behind and was deemed dangerous enough to see the Rabbitohs skipper placed on report, but Finefeuiaki was not injured, and the incident ultimately did not escalate to any further sanction.

It's understood that the timing of the tackle worked in Murray's favour, with Finefeuiaki simultaneously turning his body as contact was made.

The ruling means Murray remains in contention for a NSW Blues jersey ahead of Game 1.

In the same fixture, South's Campbell Graham was fined $750 after tripping Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, with the penalty set to increase to $1,000 if he is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey was also fined $750 following a Grade 1 high tackle on Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo during their loss to Cronulla.

The incident resulted in an attempted eight-point try, and like Graham's sanction, the fine could rise to $1,000 if found guilty at the panel.