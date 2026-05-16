Ronald Volkman is off contract with the Parramatta Eels at the end of the season, with several Super League clubs already monitoring his situation as he weighs up his next move.

The 23-year-old playmaker has attracted interest from a host of English sides, with Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and York Knights all understood to have space or a clear need for a half or five-eighth heading into 2027.

Super League clubs have been alerted to Volkman's availability, with his future set to hinge on how his current NRL campaign unfolds at Parramatta.

Volkman has been favoured this week to start at five-eighth ahead of Jonah Pezet, further underlining his growing standing within the Eels' spine.

The young playmaker has made 12 NRL appearances to date, including five starts in the No.6 jersey for Parramatta this season. He has scored three tries so far in the current campaign and has been part of a side that has shown mixed but improving results.

Currently, Volkman is part of the preferred halves combination alongside Mitchell Moses, and if that partnership continues to develop, Parramatta could yet push to retain him beyond this season despite growing overseas interest.

For now, though, his performances in the coming weeks may prove decisive in determining whether his future remains in the NRL or shifts to the expanding Super League market.