A second Vegas vacation is in the books.

A seemingly never-ending off-season finally ceased to haunt us as the NRL action returned in front of over 45,000 fans.

There may have only been four games, including two NRL contests, but the weekend presented plenty of talking points.

Below are 20 such talking points from the NRL's second trip to Las Vegas:

1. As a noted Vegas doubter, I'm happy to put to bed any worries about the now-annual season opening. Vision from the NRL fan fest was spine tingling. 45,000 turned up for the Super League and NRL festivities. Talks are that Vegas are so impressed that they're looking to extend past the original agreement. Just brilliant!

2. Plenty of Sharks fans were quick to pass the blame on player X or player Y for the loss to the Panthers. Sometimes you're just outplayed by the best and that literally sums up the main event on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers were simply too good.

3. Sticking with the Panthers, it legitimately doesn't matter who wears that jersey. It's the jersey that matters. Brian To'o was ruled out meaning a shift saw Luke Garner shift into the centres. Despite a shaky start, he more than did his job out wide. Daine Laurie was thrust onto the wing in the opening minutes. He too slotted in seamlessly. It's the best system we've ever seen.

4. Switching to the Sharks. Sam Stonestreet had a 12 cm heigh advantage and a substantial leaping advantage over Daine Laurie. Hynes and Trindall didn't kick to him once. That surely comes up in the video session this weekend.

5. Addin Fonua-Blake ran for 190 metres, scored a try and was the second-best middle on the field after Isaah Yeo. The three other props combined for a total of 194. It's fine to have an elite middle leading the way but the others did not go with him. There's a second point to discuss.

Embed from Getty Images

6. Back to Penrith, we all expected Moses Leota to step up and take the mantle from the departed James Fish-Harris. He played well but it was Lindsay Smith who set the tone in the middle. Smith made his rep debut in the off-season for the Kangaroos and looks to have turned that experience into the launch pad to greatness. He'll play Origin this year!

7. Shifting to the Super League contest quickly, if young gun Junior Nsemba wasn't a household name prior, he is now. The Wigan giant second rower signed a massive six-year deal. Wigan now have one of the game's best young talents wrapped up for a long time. They also hold the rights to expect a monster transfer fee when an NRL club does come knocking. Believe me, they will!

8. I very much back Nathan Cleary's calls to hold the World Club Challenge on that Vegas weekend. I don't know how it works. I don't care. Make it happen. Wigan vs Penrith in front of 45,000 as the main event yesterday would have been magic!

9. The Jillaroos look set to pay the price for their own brilliance. Sunday afternoon (Aus time) saw the Jillaroos romp to the easiest of victories against England. The gap between talent is massive. The game just isn't set up in England like it is here. Add to the fact that England had players unavailable due to their 9-5 jobs, and it was always going to be what it was. The gap is just too big to make it compelling viewing yet.

10. I think the Vegas day will settle in at three games. Two NRL games and a Super League contest. As much as I'd love to see the World Club Challenge, clubs just don't seem to give it the respect it deserves and won't fight for it. Three games is a massive day. Four was worth a crack, so I'm certainly not going to take one.

11. Luke Metcalf is a wonderful player. A genuine half. Not a halfback. He needs to revert back to the six, on the right edge, as soon as possible. Te Marie Martin is the obvious choice for halfback and should return right away. Talk is he was overlooked but he had to be injured for Vegas. There's no way you run with the halves pairing the Warriors did by choice.

12. Another player who looks set for a switch is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. As good as he is, Taine Tuaupiki and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck being on the wing seems a real waste. CNK moving back to the centres looks an obvious move with one of the wingers shifting into a more natural fullback role. Might be overreacting as all three should be there. It's just a matter of fitting them all in.

13. Corey Horsburgh sent a huge message on Sunday morning. He is well and truly back as an NRL player. By all reports he was done in Canberra and there weren't many willing to fight for him to stay. Ricky Stuart ultimately decided not only would he stay in the capital but he'd start at prop. That's why Stuart gets paid the big bucks. What a big performance from Big Red!

14. Xavier Savage put in such a good performance that there are calls for him to be considered for a NSW jersey this season. Although I agree he has the talent to play rep footy, it'll likely be for QLD, where he is eligible. Gotta take the stabs where you can but Savage is a supreme talent so I agree, in principle.

15. It's not often you'll hear me say (or type) these words but I actually feel for the Dragons. A player of theirs is refusing to turn up and play. We don't know why, but I don't think it matters. Fact is, Molo has declared himself unavailable. The Dragons are trying to sign David Klemmer to replace him but the NRL look unlikely to allow them to do so. I don't have the answer but surely Molo holding up the club is not the right one?

16. I think we need to leave the Viking horn in Canberra.

17. Week one, part two is headlined by a monster Thursday night clash and the Wayne Bennett Cup on Friday night. Personally I am most looking forward to seeing what the new look Tigers can do, and also part of me cannot wait for the Dragons and Dogs game.

18. Friday night's game is at a genuine risk of being called off due to awful weather conditions. I honestly don't remember the last time a game was called off. The NRL will likely to everything they can to allow the game to press ahead but we have seen Suncorp flood in similar conditions. I have no idea what Plan B is. Let's hope it doesn't eventuate and the Dolphins and Bunnies go at it.

19. Seeing almost every try in the Super League game go to the video ref got old quickly. Our current system of celebrating tries only to have them chalked off on review isn't ideal but it's certainly better than seeing obvious tries sent up to the video almost every time.

20. The NRL need to clarify on Captain's Challenges real quickly. The Panthers, through a deliberate penalty, were allowed to challenge a decision made. Ultimately, the right decision was made, but deliberate penalties to challenge were "ruled out" last year. The Sharks then tried to challenge an obvious strip yet were told they couldn't. Why? Literally no one seems to know. I'm sure Graham Annesley will present something laughable by the time this is published.