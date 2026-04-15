Raiders star Savelio Tamale has reached out to head coach Ricky Staurt to be dropped to NSW Cup to reclaim his spark and to get back to his brilliant-best after the side's win in Perth on Saturday.

A unique scenario where Tamale pulled up short just before scoring a long-range try spearheaded it, with many speculating if it was a showboating effort, or whether he just accidentally stumbled and almost bombed a 4-pointer.

Turns out the gifted winger just needs to reignite his kindle, with him and Stuart coming to the agreement that for the short-term success of the Raiders, it's best for the team if he goes back to NSW Cup to help regain confidence.

It is a courageous call from the young Dragons junior and shows great maturity to make a selfless decision like this.

Matt Timoko has been recalled to the side, with Sebastian Kris taking the vacant wing spot, and Stuart verifying with the Sydney Morning Herald that it was Tamale's decision to make the switch.

“‘Sav' asked me after the game on the weekend and said, 'I'm not helping these guys at the moment, and I need to go back and find some confidence in NSW Cup ,” Stuart said to the SMH. “I told him we'd worry about it later in the week. We spoke again on Monday. He's lost a bit of confidence, it's been building for a few weeks, and he hasn't been the same confident player he was when he came on to the scene last year and played so well. “Sav is such a good young guy. I want to get him back as soon as I can. “But I also want to look after him, and when he's in this position mentally, he needs to take a step back, nail the basics, enjoy himself and get his confidence back. “He'll be back. He's a wonderful NRL player, he just needs to believe in his ability, and believe he can be the player I know I've got.”

The talented winger had an incredible rookie season last year before being struck with a serious kneecap injury, which halted his progression for the remainder of his first year in the top grade.

In 2025, he averaged 150 metres and scored seven tries before the injury which kept him out of the NRL for two months, later returning at the end of the regular season.

With a massive future in the nation's capital, Tamale may look back at this decision as a pivotal moment to why he goes on to become a long-term star for the Raiders.