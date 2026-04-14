The St George Illawarra Dragons 2026 campaign has gone from bad to worse, with reports surfacing that rising star Loko Pasifiki Tonga has put in a formal bid with the Red V to negotiate with rival clubs.

The owner of his management company, former NRL star Mat Rogers, has given an insight into the potential release of the client at Rogers Sports Management.

Pasifiki Tonga is not a direct client of Rogers', although he lifted the lid on SEN's 1170 Sportsday, suggesting that the bid to speak with rivals is because he feels he hasn't been given a crack in first grade despite showing strong signs he's ready for the jump to the NRL.

"He's a tremendous young man," he said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

"He played 10 games for the Dragons last year. He had a big off-season.

"He came back last week, ran for 250 metres, 70 post contact metres, scored a try.

"They've obviously got an opinion of him that, he's not up to scratch.

"He doesn't feel like he's being developed and I guess we agree.

"It's not a good sign for St George. You've got Jaydn Su'a walking out the door, you've got a young kid who's just totally flabbergasted at the way he's been sort of treated and not coached.

"He doesn't know what to do. That's the problem.

"Whether or not they will (let him go), they might dig their heels in, they've got some more pressing issues in relation to winning games of football.