The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed three of their starting players have successfully recovered from their injuries to return against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

It saw Mitch Barnett, Kurt Capewell and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad all named on Tuesday afternoon after varying periods of injury recovery.

Skipper Barnett missed two games with a thumb injury; Capewell missed five from a calf tear; and Nicoll-Klokstad has overcome a neck problem after missing their win in Melbourne last week.

It is a timely boost for the Warriors to welcome back the trio of stars, with the entire club bristling with confidence after a dominant display saw them defeat the Melbourne Storm in a 38-14 win.

Rising star Tanner Stowers-Smith will miss a considerable amount of time with a hamstring strain that occurred last week, and is set for a return in round 11 or 12.

The young gun, who is the former SG Ball skipper, is a high-work rate tradesman in the engine room and is proving to be a consistent performer for the Warriors.

Te Maire Martin and recent Newcastle import Jye Linnane are reported to have been tracking on nicely in their respective rehabs, with Linnane recovering from a long-term knee injury.

They are both set for a return in round 11 or 12, with Martin breaking his leg in the preseason All Stars fixture.

Luke Metcalf is also nearing a return from a hamstring injury and will be available for selection in round nine.