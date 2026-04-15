After an electric start to the 2026 season and hitting career-best form, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced the extension of fullback Connor Tracey for another two years.

One of the most consistent performers in the NRL, Tracey has been a mainstay in the fullback jersey since his arrival ahead of the 2024 season.

He has been rewarded for his efforts and has been tabled an offer to extend his stay in Belmore, with Tracey agreeing to terms to keep him at the club until the end of 2028.

Tracey has recorded two tries, four line-breaks and has been averaging 219 run metres per game this year, an elite workhorse in the Bulldogs side with his relentless carry returns and try-saving efforts.

The 29-year-old was pleased to agree to terms, crediting his coach Cameron Ciraldo for his development into an elite competitor.

“I'm very excited about extending my time at the Bulldogs,” Tracey said in a statement.

"My game has really developed over the last couple of years and I credit ‘Ciro' and the entire coaching staff for that.

“We're building something special here and I can't wait to continue on this journey with my teammates.”

Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould also shared his sentiments on Tracey's extension, crediting him as a leader amongst the side since his arrival.

“We're thrilled to secure Connor for another two years,” Gould said.

"He's been exceptional for us from the moment he arrived at the Club. He's a competitor, a leader and someone who gives everything for his teammates every single week."

Tracey has played 119 games in the NRL, spanning back to 2019 when he made his debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Despite making his NRL debut in the red and green, he is a product of the Cronulla Sharks pathways system, and played most of his games for them before making the switch to the Bulldogs at the end of 2023.