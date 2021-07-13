Lachlan Lewis is reportedly on the scrapheap at Belmore as the Canterbury Bulldogs continue to revamp their roster.

Despite being called into the side at the last minute for last week's game with the Sydney Roosters, where he replaced Kyle Flanagan, reports suggest Lewis won't be offered a new deal to stay in blue and white into 2022.

The Bulldogs' halves have been something of a revolving door at times this year, and Lewis has been unlucky not to play more games after suffering an injury which ruled him out of a significant portion of time.

The Mole, reporting for Channel 9s Wide World Of Sports is reporting that with Jake Averillo, Brandon Wakeham and Kyle Flanagan all still on the books alongside the arriving Matt Burton from the Penrith Panthers, Lewis is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

The signing of Burton is just another in a long string of signings for the Bulldogs with Josh Addo-Carr and more recently, Matt Dufty, linking with the club for next year as Trent Barrett looks at a complete overhaul.

Surplus to requirements at Canterbury he may be, but Lewis one would suspect is likely to find a new deal in the NRL.

While impressive wouldn't be the right word, Saturday's two-try performance against the Sydney Roosters proves what the youngster is capable of, and if put in a team where performances were above the level of Canterbury, the best may yet be brought out of him.

In saying that, many clubs in the competition have young halves right now, and Lewis is just another on the list. In saying that, a club like the Canberra Raiders or Newcastle Knights could use a player like Lewis to provide a kicking game while others around them are able to run and play naturally aggressive games.