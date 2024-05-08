The Penrith Panthers are seeking compensation from the NRL for the development of numerous premiership players who have departed for other clubs.

The ongoing departure of Penrith juniors from the Panthers' premiership squad has prompted coach Ivan Cleary to assert that the club deserves compensation from the NRL for their efforts in developing numerous players who are now dispersed across the league.

The Panthers have entered the race to attract Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita to the club but are encountering stiff competition with a wave of higher offers from several other Sydney clubs.

The three-time premiers are in search of a successor for formidable forward James Fisher-Harris, who is set to return to the New Zealand Warriors in 2025, adding to a string of departures following the club's unparalleled recent triumphs.

Star centre Stephen Crichton was considered a player unlikely to depart the Panthers, yet he is among the 11 players who have left after experiencing grand final success in the past three seasons.

That figure is set to increase further, reaching at least 14 next year, with stars like Jerome Luai, Sunia Turuva, and Fisher-Harris departing.

Cleary knows that it's the price of success, but the list of departures is so enormous he thinks there should be something in the system to ensure clubs are not overly hampered, or at least rewarded.

Cleary understands that it's the cost of achieving success, but given the extensive list of departures, he believes there should be mechanisms in place within the system to prevent clubs from being excessively disadvantaged, or even provide some form of reward.

“In my heart I would love all those boys to still be playing here but we'd have about three teams then, so you can't do it,” Cleary said to Fox Sports.

“I think we should get dispensation, probably more in a development sense.

“We develop a lot of players here that end up elsewhere, so I feel like we should get looked after more by the NRL in that space, apart from the salary cap and how it all works, it's hard to argue with.

“But I do think we should be compensated in some way for the amount of players we've developed and the status they've become throughout the league.”

Penrith still have all of Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Tyrone Peachey and Luke Sommerton off-contract at the end of 2024.