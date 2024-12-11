A former winger for the New Zealand Warriors, Patrick Ah Van has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2010, Ah Van has agreed to a one-year contract with the North Wales Crusaders, who play in the RFL League One, the third tier of the English Super League.

The new deal will see him remain with the Crusaders after he scored 11 tries last season, and he will also take up a new role, which will see him join the club's coaching staff.

A five-time Samoan international, Ah Van managed 54 matches and 74 points for the Warriors between 2006 and 2010 before deciding to take his talents overseas.

Here, he had stints with four different teams besides the Crusaders: Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings, Villegaihenc-Aragon and Oldham RLFC.

“It's great to retain Pat, and his experience is so valuable in such a young squad," Crusaders coach Carl Forster said.

“He really stepped up last season in terms of leadership off the field and performances on it.

“Pat joining the coaching staff will add more experience and knowledge across all departments of the game and will obviously benefit everyone involved.”

