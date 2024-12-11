After months of speculation and rumours, Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has finally confirmed his future until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Papenhuyzen's future has been one of the more intriguing topics of conversation in rugby league circles in recent months, given Melbourne's salary cap and squad balance heading into 2026 and beyond.

Linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels in recent times, Papenhuyzen has decided to remain in Victoria until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season after agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

This comes after the Bulldogs were willing to pay over $1 million per season for Papenhuyzen - up to $300,000 more per year than Melbourne.

“I feel like we're building something special here and I have a real drive to see that through,” Papenhuyzen said.

“We've had the core group of our squad together for a while and played a lot of footy alongside each other. To stay in Melbourne and hopefully enjoy success together is something that motivates me.

“I'm excited for the season ahead and can't wait to be back out on the field in front of a packed house at AAMI Park come Round 1. ”

Papenhuyzen's re-signing may have long-term ramifications for the club involving boom rookie Sua Fa'alogo.

The Melbourne Storm reportedly have a handshake agreement with Sua Fa'alogo's management to explore his contract if Ryan Papenhuyzen extends his time with the club which he has now done.

RELATED >> Top FIVE landing spots for Sua Fa'alogo

“Ryan is a quality person and a quality player – he's someone who has become a really important part of our club and a leader for our younger players, ” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said.

“He's invested in our culture and he's invested in making himself and this team better.

“We're confident off the back of the finish he had to the 2024 season he'll be in full flight in 2025 and beyond which will be exciting for all Storm members and fans.”