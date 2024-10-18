Over the past few days, a number of reports have dropped that outline the future of the fullback position at the Melbourne Storm.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is set to sign a long-term contract extension, tying his future to the purple.

Young gun Sua Fa'alogo has reportedly been promised that he would be allowed to search for another club should the Papenhuyzen signing continue to block is progress.

While this is all speculation at this stage, I can't see a world in which Faalogo remains at the Storm, knowing Papenhuzen and Tyran Wishart are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Below are FIVE potential landing spots should the Storm allow Faalogo to make the move: