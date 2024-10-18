Over the past few days, a number of reports have dropped that outline the future of the fullback position at the Melbourne Storm.
Ryan Papenhuyzen is set to sign a long-term contract extension, tying his future to the purple.
Young gun Sua Fa'alogo has reportedly been promised that he would be allowed to search for another club should the Papenhuyzen signing continue to block is progress.
While this is all speculation at this stage, I can't see a world in which Faalogo remains at the Storm, knowing Papenhuzen and Tyran Wishart are ahead of him in the pecking order.
Below are FIVE potential landing spots should the Storm allow Faalogo to make the move:
With the arrival of Addin Fonua-Blake, the Sharks are in title contention status. A "window" as the kids say.
Contending teams need to do everything within their power to take full advantage of their status. That can include taking risks.
Will Kennedy is a reliable fullback. Brilliant under the high ball. That said, his five tries and eight try assists are not elite level fullback numbers.
The Sharks may be looking to move on from Kennedy, preferring a more live wire, attacking option.
Faalogo is certainly that. Although he's a raw talent, every time he touches the ball, something feels like it is about to happen.
The Sharks don't really have that as it stands. Again, Kennedy is super reliable, but Cronulla need a game breaker to take that next step.
Being only 15 games into his NRL career, Faalogo is not going to be able to demand a bank breaking pay rise at a new club.
The Sharks cap is tight. They'll need to re-sign Braydon Trindall and rising youngster Sam Stonestreet, but a Kennedy swap for Faalogo may be very much on the cards.