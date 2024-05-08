The New South Wales Sky Blues have finalised their squad for Game 1 of the Women's State of Origin series, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 16 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Coach Kylie Hilder has assembled a revamped squad for the series opener, featuring numerous alterations from the team that secured victory in last year's second game in Townsville.

One of the notable changes is the expected debut of a fresh halves combination, featuring Corban Baxter from the Roosters and Rachael Pearson from the Eels, stepping into the limelight.

The 30-year-old Baxter hasn't participated in the Origin arena since 2021, while Pearson makes her return to the team after appearing in Game One of last year's series.

The duo joins the newest Sharks signing Caitlan Johnston as one of the fresh faces in the 2024 squad.

Additionally, Olivia Higgins and Grace Kemp are lining up for their Origin debuts after securing spots on the team.

Jakiya Whitfeld, Kirra Dibb, and Ellie Johnston have been designated as reserves for the Blues.

Experienced players Kezie Apps and Isabelle Kelly will continue to serve as co-captains, providing leadership for the team.

Former Jillaroos Ruan Sims and Sam Bremner have been appointed as assistant coaches under Hilder.

NSW will commence their preparations for the Origin series opener before travelling to Brisbane on Tuesday.

The anticipated three-game Origin series promises to be an exciting spectacle, showcasing the ever-improving talent of women's rugby league with each passing year.

New South Wales squad for Women's Origin Game 1

Emma Tonegato Jaime Chapman Jess Sergis Isabelle Kelly (c) Tiana Penitani Corban Baxter Rachael Pearson Millie Elliott Olivia Higgins Caitlan Johnston Yasmin Clydsdale Kezie Apps (c) Keeley Davis Taliah Fuimaono Olivia Kernick Grace Kemp Sarah Togatuki Jakiya Whitfeld Kirra Dibb Ellie Johnston

Coach: Kylie Hilder