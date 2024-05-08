Gold Coast Titans' standout second-rower has become an instant talking point in rugby league circles with news several NRL clubs' located in Sydney are interested in the experienced forward.

The 24-year-old has the opportunity to prolong his contract, reportedly valued at $1 million per season, for an additional two years on the Gold Coast through a player option.

Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, and St George Illawarra Dragons are all believed to be showing interest.

For Fifita to prolong his stay with the Titans, he must activate it by Thursday at 8 pm, coinciding with the commencement of Round 10.

Should he opt not to trigger it, he is free to sign with any team for the 2025 season and future, including the Titans should they offer him a new deal.

Let's break down the options for Fifita.

Despite being three-time premiership winners with seasoned players, the Panthers have faced challenges as their success has led to rival clubs offering substantial salaries to lure away key players.

Fifita's exceptional talents are widely recognised, yet within an elite system, particularly alongside players like Nathan Cleary, his abilities could reach even greater heights.

Scott Sorensen has effectively filled the gap on the left edge vacated by Viliame Kikau, who now plies his trade for the Canterbury Bulldogs, but there's potential for him to transition into the middle rotation and address the absence left by James Fisher-Harris' departure.

The discussion then turns to the tri-colours. The Eastern Suburbs club, and their interest in acquiring a back-rower, despite having a handful of talent in that position, may come as a surprise.

The Roosters have been associated with a high offer for Fifita, allegedly assured to present a substantial $3.3 million, four-year contract

Siua Wong, Nat Butcher, Egan Butcher, Naufahu Whyte, and Sitili Tupouniua have contracts that extend beyond the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the club is looking to secure an extension for Angus Crichton's contract.

Angus Crichton appeared almost certain to leave the Roosters at the end of this season, but that scenario could also shift given the impressive start to the season by the second-rowers and the failed progression of him landing a move to overseas rugby union.

Is it truly necessary for the Roosters to enhance their edge forwards further though? That is the question that will be being asked.

Admittedly, a player of Fifita's calibre doesn't become available on the open market frequently.

With star players Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, and Joseph Suaali set to depart at the end of the season, it's imperative that the funds should be allocated appropriately to sharpen up their backline again.

Now the Dragons have also entered discussions and arranged meetings with Fifita.

Fifita is scheduled to meet with Shane Flanagan and key figures from the Dragons, equipped with the reported $850,000 initially allocated for Zac Lomax in 2025.

Given the availability of other off-contract players and additional cap space, the Dragons might propose an offer surpassing that amount, potentially outbidding the Panthers.

However, with Luciano Leilua recently signed, and Jayden Su'A aiming to prolong his stay at the Dragons, acquiring Fifita may not align well with their current squad dynamics.

With Zac Lomax's departure freeing up the budget, the Dragons find themselves with excess funds.

However, a wiser choice for them would be to seek a versatile back-line player to compensate for the talent space left by Lomax.

The competition is fierce for the signature of the Maroons and Titans star second-rower, with the decision expected within the next 24 hours.