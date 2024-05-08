Tevita Pangai Junior is looking for a remarkable comeback to professional rugby league, nearly nine months after stepping away from the sport to pursue a career in boxing.

The announcement of his retirement appeared to signify a shift in direction for Pangai Junior, after he walked away from his $750,000 for the final year of his contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Once regarded as one of the NRL's most formidable forwards, his last two years at the Bulldogs were perceived as disappointing, leading to his departure from the game on a sour note.

After only participating in two fights in his quick boxing career, Pangai Junior has officially retired from the ring and has now openly revealed his desire to join the Melbourne Storm, having previously been spotted at Brisbane Broncos' training before turning out for the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup.

Following discussions with Storm coach Craig Bellamy, Pangai Junior revealed his eagerness to relocate to Melbourne and don the purple jersey.

“If Craig Bellamy wants you, you sort of have to go,” Pangai Junior told SENQ Breakfast.

“Hopefully that does come to fruition, to be in a system like (the) Melbourne Storm.”

After concluding his time with the Bulldogs during a period when they weren't performing at their peak, finishing the season in 12th place, Pangai Junior acknowledged his desire to silence the doubters and rejoin a top NRL team.

“No disrespect to anyone on the bottom teams but if I go back to a bottom team then people will say I haven't learnt my lesson,” Pangai Junior added.

“I need to go to a team where it's not about the money, it's about the system and the coaches, and the players.

“I really enjoyed myself being back in Brisbane and my time away from the game, hopefully I can get the win this weekend and then plan to come back, go the long way and go through Q Cup or reserve grade.

“It was funny because I actually seen Cameron Smith at the netball maybe a month ago and that gave me the idea to give Bellyache (Craig Bellamy) a cold call.”

Pangai Junior has played one QLD Cup game so far this year, playing in the Round 1 clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins - he managed 88 metres and 3 offloads in just 26 minutes of playing time.

The 28-year-old managed 138 NRL games during his career with the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs prior to his first retirement.